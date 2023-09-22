In this entry for the Metroid Prime Remastered guide, we'll be going through every Energy Tank upgrade, linking out to their locations within our wider walkthrough. If you're looking to boost Samus' health up to the maximum level while inching ever closer to that 100% completion rating, then be sure to scan your peepers over the entries below and ensure you've grabbed every last one.

Each Energy Tank adds 99 health points to Samus' overall health. If you save your game at Samus' ship in the Landing Site, you can completely recover your health and ammo; very useful if you're struggling during the latter stages of the campaign.

Metroid Prime Remastered - All Energy Tank Upgrades

Chozo Ruins

There are 3 Energy Tanks in this section of our walkthrough. Should give you a nice health boost early on!

Magmoor Caverns

What, only 1 Energy Tank? Yes, Magmoor Caverns is quite sparse when it comes to upgrades. Still, we'll take it.

Phendrana Drifts

There's just 1 Energy Tank here too, so make sure to grab this one.

Phendrana Drifts - Research Core

Just the 1 Energy Tank in the Research Core. Depending on when you grab it, you may also need the Thermal Visor to actually see the ruddy thing; it gets dark in there.

Hall of the Elders and Sunken Frigate

There are 3 Energy Tanks here to collect, two of which require the Gravity Suit, so make sure you follow our walkthrough if you want to grab all of these.

Phazon Mines

Only 2 Energy Tanks in Phazon Mines, but we're getting close to the end here.

Phazon Mines - Metroid Quarantine

And finally, 3 Energy Tanks await in the Metroid Quarantine section of our walkthrough. These will be dotted around the entire map, but the trip will be worthwhile to complete the game 100%.

FAQ

Do you need to collect every Energy Tank?

Technically no, you could potentially get through the game without picking up any, though we wouldn't recommend doing so. Energy Tanks boost Samus' health significantly, and the more you collect, the more chance you have against some of the later enemies and bosses.

If you're going for 100% completion, however, then yes you'll need to collect them all.

What's the maximum amount of health to get from Energy Tanks?

With 14 Energy Tanks available to collect, that will grant you a total of 1,386 health points on top of the 99 already in possession by Samus. That's 1,485 all together.

Can you lose your Energy Tanks?

No. Once you've collected an Energy Tank, it will permanently increase your health.

