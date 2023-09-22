In this entry for our Metroid Prime Remastered guide, we'll be listing out all of the Missile Expansion available throughout the game and linking each out to our walkthrough.

Collecting all Missile Expansions, beyond simply increasing your firepower, is key to achieving a 100% completion rating in the game, thus unlocking a bonus image gallery and a secret ending.

Make sure to also check out our full list for every Energy Tank, Power Bomb Expansion, and Scan Entry if you're looking to 100% the game.

Metroid Prime Remastered - All Missile Expansion Upgrades

Chozo Ruins

There are a total of 6 Missile Expansions to find in the Chozo Ruins section of the walkthrough.

Magmoor Caverns

There is 1 Missile Expansion to find in the Magmoor Caverns section of the walkthrough.

Phendrana Drifts

There are 3 Missile Expansions to find in the Phendrana Drifts section of the walkthrough.

Phendrana Drifts - Research Core

There is 1 Missile Expansion to find in the Research Core section of the walkthrough.

Hall of the Elders and Sunken Frigate

There are a total of 11 Missile Expansions to find in the Hall of the Elders and Sunken Frigate section of the walkthrough.

Phazon Mines



There are a total of 11 Missile Expansions to find in the Phazon Mines section of the walkthrough.

Phazon Mines - Metroid Quarantine

There are a total of 14 Missile Expansions to find in the Metroid Quarantine section of the walkthrough.

FAQ

How many missiles does each Missile Expansion give you?

You get a total of 5 additional missiles per Missile Expansion.

How many Missile Expansions are there in total?

There are 47 Missile Expansions to collect. By the end, you should have a total of 300 missiles.

Can you lose your Missile Expansions?

Nope. Each Missile Expansion will permanently increase your missile supply.

How do you fire Missiles?

Easy, simply tap 'R' on your Joy-Con or Pro Controller to fire a missile.

Check out our full Metroid Prime Remastered walkthrough for more tips and tricks.