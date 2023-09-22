In this entry for our Metroid Prime Remastered guide, we'll be listing out all of the Missile Expansion available throughout the game and linking each out to our walkthrough.
Collecting all Missile Expansions, beyond simply increasing your firepower, is key to achieving a 100% completion rating in the game, thus unlocking a bonus image gallery and a secret ending.
Make sure to also check out our full list for every Energy Tank, Power Bomb Expansion, and Scan Entry if you're looking to 100% the game.
Metroid Prime Remastered - All Missile Expansion Upgrades
Chozo Ruins
There are a total of 6 Missile Expansions to find in the Chozo Ruins section of the walkthrough.
- Missile Expansion 1 - Ruined Gallery
- Missile Expansion 2 - Watery Hall Access
- Missile Expansion 3 - Burn Dome
- Missile Expansion 4 - Vault
- Missile Expansion 5 - Ruined Nursery
- Missile Expansion 6 - Ruined Gallery
Magmoor Caverns
There is 1 Missile Expansion to find in the Magmoor Caverns section of the walkthrough.
Phendrana Drifts
There are 3 Missile Expansions to find in the Phendrana Drifts section of the walkthrough.
- Missile Expansion 8 - Fiery Shores
- Missile Expansion 9 - Transport Tunnel B
- Missile Expansion 10 - Landing Site
Phendrana Drifts - Research Core
There is 1 Missile Expansion to find in the Research Core section of the walkthrough.
Hall of the Elders and Sunken Frigate
There are a total of 11 Missile Expansions to find in the Hall of the Elders and Sunken Frigate section of the walkthrough.
- Missile Upgrade 12 - Main Plaza
- Missile Upgrade 13 - Ruined Fountain
- Missile Upgrade 14 - Dynamo
- Missile Upgrade 15 - Dynamo
- Missile Upgrade 16 - Gathering Hall
- Missile Upgrade 17 - Crossway
- Missile Expansion 18 - Overgrown Cavern
- Missile Expansion 19 - Phendrana Shorelines
- Missile Upgrade 20 - Research Lab Hydra
- Missile Upgrade 21 - Frigate Crash Site
- Missile Expansion 22 - Biohazard Containment
Phazon Mines
There are a total of 11 Missile Expansions to find in the Phazon Mines section of the walkthrough.
- Missile Expansion 23 - Main Quarry
- Missile Expansion 24 - Elite Research
- Missile Expansion 25 - Elite Control Access
- Missile Expansion 26 - Life Grove Tunnel
- Missile Expansion 27 - Great Tree Chamber
- Missile Expansion 28 - Training Chamber Access
- Missile Expansion 29 - Main Plaza
- Missile Expansion 30 - Main Plaza
- Missile Expansion 31 - Watery Hall
- Missile Expansion 32 - Ruined Shrine
- Missile Expansion 33 - Root Cave
Phazon Mines - Metroid Quarantine
There are a total of 14 Missile Expansions to find in the Metroid Quarantine section of the walkthrough.
- Missile Expansion 34 - Metroid Quarantine A
- Missile Expansion 35 - Fungal Hall Access
- Missile Expansion 36 - Fungal Hall B
- Missile Expansion 37 - Metroid Quarantine B
- Missile Expansion 38 - Phazon Processing Center
- Missile Expansion 39 - Furnace
- Missile Expansion 40 - Arbor Chamber
- Missile Expansion 41 - Triclops Pit
- Missile Expansion 42 - Phendrana Shorelines
- Missile Expansion 43 - Ice Ruins East
- Missile Expansion 44 - Ice Ruins East
- Missile Expansion 45 - Quarantine Monitor
- Missile Expansion 46 - Frost Cave
- Missile Expansion 47 - Gravity Chamber
FAQ
How many missiles does each Missile Expansion give you?
You get a total of 5 additional missiles per Missile Expansion.
How many Missile Expansions are there in total?
There are 47 Missile Expansions to collect. By the end, you should have a total of 300 missiles.
Can you lose your Missile Expansions?
Nope. Each Missile Expansion will permanently increase your missile supply.
How do you fire Missiles?
Easy, simply tap 'R' on your Joy-Con or Pro Controller to fire a missile.
Check out our full Metroid Prime Remastered walkthrough for more tips and tricks.
