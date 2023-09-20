In this entry for the Metroid Prime Remastered guide, we'll be listing out every single scan entry found in the game.
Each entry will be linked to its position in the walkthrough, so if there's something listed here that you need to add to your log, then click on through to discover exactly where and how to locate it.
Metroid Prime Remastered - All Scan Entries and Locations
Space Pirate Frigate - All Scan Entries
- Parasite
- Map Station
- Small / Medium / Large Energy
- Auto Turret
- Small / Large Missile Ammo
- Pirate Data #1
- Save Station
- Parasite Queen
Tallon Overworld - All Scan Entries
Chozo Ruins - All Scan Entries
- Chozo Lore - Ruins Entrance
- Missile Door
- Scarab
- Eyon
- Chozo Lore - Ruined Nursery
- War Wasp
- War Wasp Nest
- Tangle Weed
- Blastcap
- Plazmite
- Ram War Wasp
- Plated Beetle
- Chozo Lore - Ruined Fountain
- Reaper Vine
- Chozo Lore - Watery Hall
- Incinerator Drone
- Barbed War Wasp
- Venom Weed
- Flaahgra
- Ultra Energy
- Chozo Lore - Sun Tower
- Oculus
- Chozo Lore - Vaul
Magmoor Caverns - All Scan Entries
Phendrana Drifts - All Scan Entries
- Crystallite
- Flicker Bat
- Scatter Bombu
- Ice Burrower
- Ice Parasite
- Sheegoth
- Chozo Lore - Ice Ruins West
- Ice Shriekbat
Phendrana Drifts - Research Core - All Scan Entries
- Shadow Pirate
- Space Pirate
- Locked Door
- Pirate Data #1 - Research Lab Hydra
- Pirate Data #2 - Research Lab Hydra
- Pirate Data #3 - Research Lab Hydra
- Pirate Data #4 - Research Lab Hydra
- Pirate Data #5 - Research Lab Hydra
- Pirate Data #1 - Observatory
- Pirate Data #2 - Observatory
- Pirate Data #3 - Observatory
- Pirate Data #4 - Observatory
- Flying Pirate
- Tallon Metroid
- Pirate Data #1 - Research Lab Aether
- Pirate Data #2 - Research Lab Aether
- Pirate Data #3 - Research Lab Aether
- Pirate Data #4 - Research Lab Aether
- Pirate Data #5 - Research Lab Aether
- Sentry Drone
- Thardus
Hall of Elders & Sunken Frigate - All Scan Entries
- Plated Parasite
- Chozo Lore - Furnacer
- Chozo Lore - Crossway
- Chozo Ghost
- Chozo Lore - Hall of the Elders
- Hunter Metroid
- Glider
- Jelzap
- Aqua Reaper
- Tallon Crab
- Aqua Pirate
- Aqua Drone
- Aqua Sac
Phazon Mines - All Scan Entries
- Mega Turret
- Wave Troopers
- Pirate Data - Elite Research
- Power Trooper
- Elite Pirate
- Pirate Log - Elite Control
- Ice Trooper
- Pirate Data - Omega Research
- Chozo Lore - Magma Pool
Phazon Mines - Metroid Quarantine - All Scan Entries
Impact Crater - All Scan Entries
- Pirate Data - Temple Security Station
- Chozo Lore #1 - Artifact Temple
- Chozo Lore #2 - Artifact Temple
- Meta Ridley
- Lumigek
- Fission Metroid
- Metroid Prime
- Metroid Prime (Core)
FAQ
What is a scan entry?
Right from the start of Metroid Prime Remastered, you're encouraged to use your Scan Visor to unlock doors, activate elevators, and more. It also provides Samus with a wealth of information on enemies, creatures, lore, and items.
Scan entries are designated one of two colours: red and yellow. Red entries are saved for mandatory scans to progress through a certain area, and for bosses. Yellow is for everything else. You'll know when you've added a scan to your logbook thanks to a verbal and visual cue upon completion of the scan.
How do you scan?
Scanning is thankfully very easy. Simply select your Scan Visor via the right button on the d-pad. Point the camera to the object or creature you'd like to scan until you see a red or yellow icon in full view. Hold down the 'ZL' button until the scan gauge fills.
What happens when you collect all scan entries?
Scanning 50% of your logbook gives you access to one of four Image Galleries in the main menu. Scanning 100%, truth be told, does nothing on its own. However, if you complete 100% of your logbook and manage to collect every single item in the game, you'll be able to view a secret ending cutscene.
Check out our full Metroid Prime Remastered walkthrough for more tips and tricks.
Comments 0
Wow, no comments yet... why not be the first?
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...