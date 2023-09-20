In this entry for the Metroid Prime Remastered guide, we'll be listing out every single scan entry found in the game.

Each entry will be linked to its position in the walkthrough, so if there's something listed here that you need to add to your log, then click on through to discover exactly where and how to locate it.

Metroid Prime Remastered - All Scan Entries and Locations

Space Pirate Frigate - All Scan Entries

Tallon Overworld - All Scan Entries

Chozo Ruins - All Scan Entries



Magmoor Caverns - All Scan Entries

Phendrana Drifts - All Scan Entries

Phendrana Drifts - Research Core - All Scan Entries

Hall of Elders & Sunken Frigate - All Scan Entries

Phazon Mines - All Scan Entries

Phazon Mines - Metroid Quarantine - All Scan Entries

Impact Crater - All Scan Entries

FAQ

What is a scan entry?

Right from the start of Metroid Prime Remastered, you're encouraged to use your Scan Visor to unlock doors, activate elevators, and more. It also provides Samus with a wealth of information on enemies, creatures, lore, and items.

Scan entries are designated one of two colours: red and yellow. Red entries are saved for mandatory scans to progress through a certain area, and for bosses. Yellow is for everything else. You'll know when you've added a scan to your logbook thanks to a verbal and visual cue upon completion of the scan.

How do you scan?

Scanning is thankfully very easy. Simply select your Scan Visor via the right button on the d-pad. Point the camera to the object or creature you'd like to scan until you see a red or yellow icon in full view. Hold down the 'ZL' button until the scan gauge fills.

What happens when you collect all scan entries?

Scanning 50% of your logbook gives you access to one of four Image Galleries in the main menu. Scanning 100%, truth be told, does nothing on its own. However, if you complete 100% of your logbook and manage to collect every single item in the game, you'll be able to view a secret ending cutscene.

Check out our full Metroid Prime Remastered walkthrough for more tips and tricks.