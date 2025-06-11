From the menu or settings screen, it might not appear that you can play Mario Kart World over LAN (Local Area Network).

However, just like its predecessor, it's absolutely possible to play MKW via LAN mode - it's just hidden in the menu options. Here's how to find it...

Mario Kart World - How to Play in LAN Mode

Here's how to access Mario Kart's LAN option:

On the main menu screen, highlight Wireless Play (the fourth option)

Hold down 'L' and 'R' at the same time and click the left analogue stick in

Boom: 'Wireless Play' will have been replaced by 'LAN Play' and you're free to create a room and play as you would otherwise.

(Thanks to Howwy23 on Reddit for flagging this hidden option!)

Why use LAN over regular local wifi?

With local wireless play, you're limited to eight Switches, so with two players each, that's a maximum of 16 in-person players at once.

Connecting via LAN, it's possible to connect more Switch 2 consoles together - up to 24, in fact.

Er, why is this option hidden?

Probably because it's unlikely to be useful to 99% of players. If you're hosting a Mario Kart tournament with loads of people and — importantly — Switch 2s, this is a useful option. For the vast majority of players, though, local wifi play is sufficient.

What is LAN exactly?

LAN stands for Local Area Network and essentially means you're communicating only over your local network, with zero data being transferred to servers or anywhere beyond your immediate vicinity. The benefit to this is the absolute minimum lag possible.

While there's an Ethernet port in every Switch 2 dock (unlike the first generation Switch, which required the use of a LAN adaptor - although the Switch OLED's dock had an Ethernet port added), it's possible to play via WLAN (Wireless LAN) if you set up a hotspot.

A niche option, perhaps, but a welcome one.