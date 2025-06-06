Mario Kart World ushers in a bigger era of Mario Kart for a new console generation, with many different ways to play on both the big and small screen. Everyone will want to join in, and there are many ways to grab a controller or just help out.

With all your shiny new accessories and a handful of options, we'll be running down the different control and assist options for Mario Kart World in this guide.

All Control Options in Mario Kart World

All the control setups in Mario Kart World are identical to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, so if you're coming straight from the Switch 1 games, things will be familiar.

So, let's run down all the options available in the new Switch 2 game:

Horizontal Joy-Con 2 Ahh, yes, the simple method, Using your Joy-Con 2 (with straps, remember), you have two seperate controllers all ready to go for co-op mode. Simply turn the controller so the coloured strip as at the top, and hit the bumpers up top for shoulder buttons. This can be used docked or handheld, and you can use motion controls, too! if you've got the wheels, even better... Two Joy-Con 2 and Charging Grip Same as the grip with Switch 1, you can use this if you find handheld mode a little uncomfortable. Click the blue and orange Joy-Con in and you're ready to go.

Pro Controller The Switch 2's Pro Controller is a little pricey, but you get some lovely sticks and excellent rumble features, making the Mario Kart experience smoother and better. You can even use a Switch 1 Pro Controller.

Can you play with mouse controls?

Nope! No mouse controls for Mario Kart World unfortunately. Wouldn't that have been fun, though? Pushing the mouse along to drive the kart...

Wait, no? Are you sure? C'mon!

Can you steer with Motion Controls?

You certainly can, just like in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Motion controls were first implemented in Mario Kart Wii, and while some people don't love them, they're a great option to have.

You can use motion controls with all of the standard Switch 2 accessories, just like with the Switch 1 — handheld, horizontally, in the charging grip, and with the Pro Controller.

To turn on motion controls, simply hit the + button and then press 'X' for control options. Then, head to Tilt Controls and turn them on or off. That's it!

All Assist Options in Mario Kart World



Mario Kart World has a handful of Assists that you can switch on and off to make a few things just a bit easier — perfect for younger hands or just to give you peace of mind so you can focus on something else while driving.

Smart Steering Also called Auto Steering, this will prevent you from driving off of the course during races. We have a seperate guide covering Smart Steering which you should check out if you're unsure how it works. Auto-Accelerate Returning from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, if you turn Auto-Accelerate on, you won't need to hold down the A button to drive. Simply tap it and you speed up as normal and stay that way. To stop, press B.

Auto-Use Item This does exactly what it says on the tin. After getting an item from an Item Box, you'll automatically use it with this setting turned on. The timing depends on the item.



Now you can take the wheel, it's about time to get on the road and see what all the fuss is about. If you need a companion to guide you, well, we have a bunch of Mario Kart World guides to show you the ropes.