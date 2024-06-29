Welcome to our Luigi's Mansion 2 HD walkthrough guide series! Here we'll give you a 100% guided tour of the multiple haunted mansions on offer in Luigi's second spooky offering. With step-by-step details on how to progress through each area, alongside full guides for All Boo Locations and All Gem Locations, this is your one-stop shop for this remastered version of the game.

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Walkthrough Guide: E-2 - Double Trouble

The front entrance is dotted with inactive E-Gates so let's pass through to the left and the west gallery.

Into the dark age exhibit now and open the rumbling case to unleash two blues and a greenie to scrap. Once done, open the chest on the left and put the book on the book shelf. Now flash the E-gate to turn it on. This gate takes us back to the main entrance.

Use the door in the dark age exhibit now to move to Grand West. Dark-light the left side to reveal a chest and a gold ghost.

Now vac the snow off the other chest further along and open it for a dog bone and keep going straight ahead to enter the Ice Age Exhibit.



Treacherous Mansion Gem #4



There's a portrait of Toad through the ice to the left if you peek. Then hoover up the mammoth's trunk to get sent flying through the ceiling to Gargoyle Roof.

Here use the stars flying around and in the gargoyle mouths to finish off the star pattern in the sky. This nets you another gem!

Head into the igloo to activate the next E-Gate and go back to the entrance. With all E-Gates on this side of the bottom floor now lit up, we can head for the right side door to the east gallery and on to the jungle exhibit.



Interact with the cloth to find a chest and then kick off a quick scrap with two greenies. Now move across and dodge the plant at the waterfall nook. There's a portrait of Toad behind it but let's ride down to the lower level first and pass behind the waterfall to turn on the next E-Gate.

The orange flower on the ground will send you up to the top floor so avoid it as you explore the left of the bottom area. We need to grow the plant down here, so take yourself to the dark-age exhibit, grab a bucket, bring it back via the activated E-Gates, and gather some water from the nearby waterfall.

Now kill the plant and rescue Toad, who tells us we need to go find his assistant, who may be in the Ice Age Exhibit. Throw Toad across the water if he's stuck and move through the door to Grand East.

Two purples will attack now so watch the floor for their movements and stun them. If Toad gets nabbed, use the Poltergust to grab him back. Off to the left here is a large door with another door to uncover with your dark-light beside it.

Treacherous Mansion Gem #5

Head in the dark-light door to enter the restrooms and yank the chain to have a gem pop outta the bog. DESGUSTENG.

The other door here has more restrooms, this time with a slammer and a safe to scan on the wall for some goodies.

We can return to the main hall now and head north through the door to the Ancient Exhibit, which we've heard is very old. Thanks. Flash the eyes to have the entire floor shift down. You can move back up via the ramp off-screen to the bottom right corner.

Upstairs there is a plant in need of water in the left corner. First, let's yank the chain down here to release a bunch of mummies and some smaller bugs. You can have these mummies walk into the flames around the arena to reveal the greenies quicker, but flashing them works well down here too as they tend to stumble into each other and all go down at once.

Treacherous Mansion Gem #6

Beat these guys to activate the E-Gate down here. Now use the gate to go to the Jungle Exhibit, grab the water bucket we used before, and use it on the plant upstairs for another gem!

In the Inner Courtyard we need to get the pixelator screen working again to send Toad back to safety. There's a statue here with two cages we need to put two Toads in. So let us continue to the Ice Age Exhibit now to melt the ice we saw the portrait in earlier.



First though, on the way there we can pop into the kitchen to kill the plant in the cupboard with the chicken from the stove. Feels good! Now reveal the fridge with the dark-light and jump in to play a mini-game for some treasure.

Ok, in the Ice-age exhibit, melt the ice by using a log from the Jungle Exhibit that's been set ablaze by fire from the Ancient Exhibit. Phew! Rescue the Toad and melt the ice in the corner then dark-light for a chest.

Boo - Boopa Troopa



It's time to head for the inner courtyard again. Put both Toads into the cages on either side of the statue, at which point this boo appears!

Once the boo is dealt with, place both Toads in the statue and flash it to reveal a staircase up to the pixelator and a mission complete!