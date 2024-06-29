Welcome to our Luigi's Mansion 2 HD walkthrough guide series! Here we'll give you a 100% guided tour of the multiple haunted mansions on offer in Luigi's second spooky offering. With step-by-step details on how to progress through each area, alongside full guides for All Boo Locations and All Gem Locations, this is your one-stop shop for this remastered version of the game.

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Walkthrough Guide: E-1 - Front-Door Key

We've got our big key to get in the door of the final mansion, so let's get to it.

Flash the four gargoyle heads outside of the front gate for some coins, then move along the crumbling entry to the mansion. Careful on the balance parts of this!

The polterpup is gonna show up and nab our key to get in when we try to use it. So now we need to go retrieve that first! If you peek in the window of the mansion while you're up here you'll see some very rude Boos.

Move along to the left of the veranda now and there's a chest to uncover with your dark-light before heading down the steps here.

Note the well on the left, we want to use our dark-light on it to reveal a chain that'll lower us down to follow the dog.

Into the Guard Tunnel at the bottom of the well and we catch a glimpse of the runaway mutt before pulling the rope on the wall to the right and having it crumble, resulting in us being set upon by a few greenies and a slammer, who are all juiced up and stronger in this final mansion.

Peek through the wall to the chamber ahead to spy the pooch again, but we'll need to find another way in. Head right into the newly opened path, There is a gold dog bone in the barrel here. Use the valve to open the door and stand close enough as you blow to run under the gate as it moves back down.

Note there is a gem out to the right path, just visible in the trees as you leave this small area - which we'll get to! In the ceremonial chamber, there are plenty of hidden spiders behind fabric sections of wall and you can use the web ball from the next room to burn the gold down from the ceiling.

Use the flame to light all the torches in the main chamber now and then fight the knights by pulling the carpet when they stand on it. Stun and capture the greenie when it frees itself.

Sit on the throne when done to be taken down to the Haunted Catacombs. In here, going left or right seems to chuck you back to the start...so let's follow the dog prints forwards and make sure to flash all those gargoyles as you go and head right at the final exit where the dog prints lead.

Go right again at the top of this next path, you can see a coffin at the end but we can't reach it yet. On this final path, go straight and dodge past the knights as they drop their weapons to block you. Now you can left here to enter the coffin we saw for a minigame!

Or go right to keep following our poochie. There's a treasure chest to uncover with our dark-light now and then we can head into the door on the right to enter the underground lab, where some greenies and a purple are being absolute dorks. Take the purple ghost out first here to make this much easier.

Boo - Boolldog

Once you've dealt with the ghosts, crank the valve right up and keep it at max until the boo bursts out of the armour on the table.

Treacherous Mansion Gem #1

Now use the helmet from the armor to smash the jars in the room to get a few hearts and, more importantly, a gem!

Out the door on the right and back to these confusing catacombs.

Treacherous Mansion Gem #2



Go straight across here instead of following the paw print trail to enter another path and go to the bottom of this path, beside the knight to hook right and find another gem behind a whole bunch of webbing.

To get this, use the directions of the knights lying in each corridor. Follow their swords and you'll come to the end corridor, which has no knight. Until we use our dark-light to reveal it and follow its direction to the right to find a portrait of a web ball and some fire. Now head back and nab that gem!

Treacherous Mansion Gem #3

Ok, let's leave that just now and move up to the very top of this path, to find a door on the right that leads to the gem we saw at the beginning on the cliffside path. There's a chest round the side of the tree and some gold in the wall in this small area, before we retreat to now follow the dog.

Enter the door right beside where you left the lab to head down to the dungeon cells. Defeat the blue hiding in the barrels here and then pull on the plant to have the water run, then use the bucket to water the plant in the first cell for treasure.

Go to the far left cell and walk through its fake bars. Pull the chain to your right to have the portrait swing round.

Now dark-light the portrait from outside the second cell to open a path in to the dog. Exit and go back the the third cell now to turn the bomb picture around and use it to open a path to the right.

Now interact with the barrel in the third cell to start chasing and stunning the dog to Poltergust it and grab the key. What a bad doggie. Yes, you are. Mission Complete!