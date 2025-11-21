Now that Kirby Air Riders is out in the wild (and really very good), players have been creating all manner of unofficial air-riding fun in the game's surprisingly decent machine customisation mode.

Within this mode, you can select any of your unlocked vehicles (so make sure to check out our guide on how to unlock all of those in the game) to then design liveries using all the shapes, stickers, icons, and so on that you unlock across the game's activities.

In this guide, we've rounded up our favourite machine designs we've seen in the user-created content shop. Indeed, as reported, Nintendo has even gotten involved due to some bikini-clad...is that...Chef Kawasaki?!

So, seeing as everyone has been so eager to get creating, here's the best community-created machines that we've seen so far. We'll update this guide with more as we spot them.

Kirby Air Riders: Best Custom Machines

Mario & Pals

Possibly the one category with the most entries so far, we've got Mushroom Kingdom residents up the Wazoo over here. Special shoutout goes to the excellent Captain Toad and that DK effort.

Minecraft

Yep. The creepers are here.

Nintendo Consoles



Of course we were gonna get some tributes to Nintendo consoles over the years, and the varying Machine shapes are lending themselves quite nicely to the endeavour. It turns out Wagon Star makes a very good base for GameCubes!

Pokémon



Another rather obvious one, and we have to say, we're loving the Poké Ball here, some very neat work.

Spongebob Squarepants & Co.



Yes, it's another cartoon that seems impossible to kill (not that we'd want to, we love SpongeBob), and there's already a lot of Patricks available to choose from, some more scantily clad than others.

The Simpsons

It may have driven off a cliff in terms of the quality of the writing in its episodes these days, but The Simpsons still has legendary drawing power, and is proving mighty popular in the early hours of machine customisation.

Look, here's Lisa, shoved under an engine, and Homer with his head shaped like a star!

And now for something completely different...

As we've said, Nintendo has been cracking down, so there's not too much outlandish stuff out there just yet. However, we do have some questions about a few of these:

How do I access and buy Custom Machines?

To find community-created machines in Kirby Air Riders for yourself, you'll need to:

Go to the Connect settings in the game's menu, as shown below

in the game's menu, as shown below Enter the Machine Market and choose whether you want to list your own creation (more on that in a sec) or buy another person's unique design

Once in the market, you can:

Choose to filter your search by machine type , so you only see designs for the one you want, or filter by popularity, price, or friends-only creations

, so you only see designs for the one you want, or There's also an ID Search function that can be used by buyers and sellers!

Machines all cost coins, which you earn in-game, and the price ranges from some insanely expensive 300,000 coin creations right down to the most bargain of basements you can imagine.

How do I make my own Custom Machines?

Now, if you're anything like us, you'll already be itching to get stuck in and make your own creations to sell. Hey, this could be a very cool hobby just to rake in as many coins as possible. So how do you get going with it?

First up, go to the extras menu in the game, then head to My Machine.

Once in here, you'll get to choose from your available craft before heading into the creation suite.

Here you've got access to any and all accessories decals, sounds, effects, and patterns you've unlocked through play (or bought in the Miles Shop).

All you need now is some inspiration!

Have you been busy designing any liveries for your machines just yet? Make sure to let us know in the comments - we'll keep this guide updated with cool custom machines as we come across them.