There are a whole bunch of unique and colourful air riding machines to unlock throughout Kirby Air Riders' main play modes.

So, in order to give you the best chance possible of lighting up the online leaderboards with a fully loaded garage of sweet whips, we've put together this guide detailing every machine in the game and how to unlock them for use in each mode.

Ready to get a full roster together? Let's get into it.

[Note: This is a work-in-progress guide, so make sure to check back in as we continue to add any missing bits and bobs!]

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube839k

Kirby Air Riders Machine List

As is the case with the character unlocks in the game, with machines each mode has its own unlock parameters, and some machines may not be available for all modes!

We've broken the unlock requirements down by Air Ride, Road Trip, City Trials, and Top Ride to make it as easy as possible for you.

Note, too, that machines can be bought in the game's Miles Shop with the in-game currency once they are available there.

How Many Machines Are There In Kirby Air Riders?

There are a total of over 21 machines that we've found in the game so far. So make sure to check back as we update over the next little while!

All Machines & How To Unlock For Every Game Mode

Bulk Star



The Buls Star ploughs forward with a full charge bar and can soak up extra damage. It also looks great and is very, very noisy. We love this one for mowing through crowds on straights, as it really does pick up some speed once it gets moving.

Unlock conditions:

Air Ride - Break 3 pieces of cargo on the conveyor belts in a single race

City Trial - Use 8 attack items in a single race

Chariot



Safe and stable with two huge neon wheels, this bad boy can turn on a dime, so it's a belter for corners, it's also very agile with strong top speed, boost and charge stats. A very strong option!

Unlock conditions:

Air Ride - On Airtopia Ruins (Laps), finish within 3 mins

Top Ride - On Flower Finish within 1:00.00

Flight Warp Star

Unlock conditions:

More info coming soon...

Formula Star

Point it in a straight line and let it rip. The Formula star blasts past everyone on a straight, but you'll need to take account of its slow cornering and poor grip. Just like real F1!

Unlock conditions:

Air Ride - On Galactic Nova, finish without touching any laser columns!

Top Ride - Finish without crashing into walls

Hop Star

The Hop Star is quite unique to use in that you spend a lot of time, well, hopping, in order to cause lots of area-of-effect damage. You can also use your large bunch skills to blast right over the top of obstacles, enemies and even some terrain. Oh, and the grip on this one is second to none.

Unlock conditions:

Road Trip - In Top Ride challenges, jump 10 times

Air Ride - On Checker Knights - Fly over the wall to the road that leads to the castle

Jet Star

Has a low top speed on the ground but shoots off at great speed — "like a bullet" it says here — once you get up into the air. So, some strategy required!

Unlock conditions:

Road Trip - Ride a total of 5,000m during Stadium challenges

City Trial - Stray too far from Skyah's edges and get struck by lightning

Paper Star

Incredibly fragile, but also very fast, the Paper Star can take off and accelerate through its air-gears rapidly. Just try to avoid all the needles and bombs and mallets.

Unlock conditions:

Air Ride - On Crystalline Fissure, glide for 3 secs

City Trial - In Air Glider, fly a distance of 550 yards

Rex Wheelie

Big teeth, big attacks. It's also very sturdy, so a good all-around scrapper. Now, you reckon a machine like this would be slow, right? But, it's actually got a high top speed, once you get there.

Unlock conditions:

Air Ride - Defeat 20 enemies in a single race on Waveflow Waters

Road Trip - Defeat 3 enemies with star-shaped projectiles in a single challenge

Rocket Star

A huge boost that takes a little extra time to fully load up gives this rocket craft a real kick. It's also very fast to accelerate, even if its default top speed, without the boost, isn't the best out there. It also appears to be a shoe.

Unlock conditions:

Road Trip - Ride for 180 secs during a Top Ride challenge

City Trial - Swap to vacant machines 30 times

Shadow Star

This bat-like craft has big attacks, even with just the one hit. It's also a dab hand at gliding along at speed once it's airborne. So a good choice for those who can handle the speed and want to zoom through packs in a stealthy style. Just beware of less grip than other machines.

Unlock conditions:

Top Ride - Copy enemy abilities 2 times in a single race

City Trial - Ride rails around the entire island once in a match

Slick Star

This machine slides and slips all around, so it's in constant flux. The aim is to control its momentum by nudging it the way it needs to go. There is literally zero grip to be had. Takes some learning, but the speed this thing builds up is quite something!

Unlock conditions:

Air Ride - Defeat 3 enemies by spitting stars at them in a single race

City Trial - During Drag Race 1, you'll need to finish within 0:35.00

Swerve Star



One of the most unique whips, this one rides forward and then stops entirely as you point and release it to its next objective. Very fast, great grip. But a learning curve to get down with, too. Worth it for the rewards, though, once you're down with how it zips about.

Unlock conditions:

Road Trip - Clear a Race challenge ten times

Top Ride - On Cyber, win with at least 3 secs between you and 2nd place

Tank Star

A tank! This beast can blast forward incredibly quickly with a charged boost, and it can also turn very sharply. A high top speed once it gets going, and the expected attack and defence boosts. Its size and weight does affect grip, mind!

Unlock conditions:

Road Trip - Perform perfect landings 2 times in Air Ride challenge

Top Ride - On Steam, go through hidden passage + finish within 0:55.00

Turbo Star

High top speeds, raid charge, and fantastic turning. The Turbo Star is a belter when it comes to going very fast, like some sort of intergalactic Ricky Bobby. However, the steering is looser than most.

Unlock conditions:

Road Trip - Clear Stadium challenges 3 times

City Trial - Soar 110 yd up into the air and fly above the garden in the sky

Vampire Star

Suck the energy, weapons and abilities right out of other riders! Yes, that's more like it. This interesting craft allows you to leech energy back as you attack, and beyond a poor boost, it's a great all-rounder that gives you lots of attacking opportunities. One for the troublemakers, and the goths!

Unlock conditions:

Road Trip - Defeat 15 kinds of enemies

Wagon Star

Can't boost, this one, but it has got a high top speed, excellent turning and grip, good flight speed and a hefty old health bar to top it off. So a very solid choice, really.

Unlock conditions:

Air Ride - On Cavernous Corners (Time), complete a lap in 1min 50 secs or under

Road Trip - Enter the shop 15 times

Warp Star

The very essence of "default choice", the warp star might seem like the boring option, but it's actually just hands down one of the most accessible and easy to get to grips with machines in the game.

Unlock conditions:

Air Ride - On the Nebula Belt track, finish 1st

Top Ride - Get 10 different items in a race

Wheelie Scooter

Don't be alarmed by either the large eye or the fact you only get one wheel. This machine is quick, has a great boost and it turns like a champ. A great choice for learning on, as getting back into the pack is a breeze thanks to easy and quick cornering.

Unlock conditions:

Air Ride - On Floria Fields, finish 1st

Top Ride - On Flower, finish a lap without crashing into walls more than 3 times

Wheelie Bike

Like the scooter, but bigger! And therefore just a little slower, too. It does have fantastic grip thanks to the extra heft, though, so think of this as a slightly calmer version of the dinky little scooter.

Unlock conditions:

City Trial - Swap to 3 different machine types in a single match

Road Trip -Clear city trial challenges 3 times

Winged Star



A bit slow on the ground, this bird takes flight in the air, so you've got the advantage when you get some space between you and the ground. It's just a matter of making the best of boosts when you're not flying.

Unlock conditions:

Road Trip - Swap machines a total of 30 times

City Trial - Touch the underside of the garden in the sky

Leo

Unlock Conditions:

Beat Road Trip and get the "True Ending" (beat the game's story with all vehicles collected)

Kirby Air Riders Machine FAQ

How do I purchase machines from the Miles Shop?

To buy a machine for use, once it's been made available in the Miles Shop, head into the store via the 'ZR' button or through your Collections menu.

Here you'll find any available machines, and the prices range depending on the ride you're after!

What's the point in buying the machines when I can unlock them?

Buying the machines enables their use in the game's editing suite, so you can get busy making them your own!