With Silksong being a Metroidvania — and a big one at that — it's easy to get lost. Pharloom has multiple biomes and locations that hide secret paths and items, but you might just be looking for how to move forward.

This guide will give you our recommended route for each act in Hollow Knight: Silksong; we'll focus on the critical path towards the end of each act, and the end of the game, but also advise where you can branch off and explore different areas.

Note, as this is a work in progress, we've only covered Act 1 as we're still working out the best path for the whole of Act 2. Beware, there will also be spoilers for area names and locations.

Hollow Knight: Silksong - Best Route

To make things a little easier, we've broken up this guide to cover each of the game's acts. And, while we haven't included optional quests or items, we have included areas that are optional and alternate routes you can take.

Act 1 Recommended Route

If you're aiming for straight progression, here's the route we advise taking (not including any optional Crests or Tools, of course):

Moss Grotto Bone Bottom The Marrow Deep Docks Far Fields Greymoor Bellhome Shellwood Blasted Steps

While you can enter Wormways early (as long as you have a Simple Key), it's much easier to explore when you have the Cling Grip Ancestral Art, so we recommend doing it once you've beaten Sister Splinter at the very least.

The Hunter's March you can get to as early as The Marrow, but you actually can't progress through it without the Drifter's Cloak, and we think the enemies and boss here are much easier to deal with when you get Cling Grip. Trust us!

Lastly, Weavenest Atla is a very small area where you can upgrade your Hunter Crest, but you only have access to it after defeating Widow, which you should do at the end of Shellwood (you'll naturally loop back to Bellhome after getting Cling Grip).

One area we haven't covered here is The Slab, which is entirely optional at this point in the game as is actually closer to The Citadel than the rest of Pharloom. You have a chance of being captured by a bug in Pharloom, but you only have to explore this jail area much later.

Should I go through Blasted Steps or Sinner's Road?



We think the Blasted Steps is the best way to reach the end of Act 1, but you can actually take a completely different path through Sinner's Road, which is located just above Greymoor.

Blasted Steps is west of Shellhome and a much easier area to explore and make your way through than Sinner's Road. The latter is an alternate, more-difficult path that will take you through The Mist and Bilewater, the latter of which isn't a particularly pleasant place.

However, the boss at the end of Blasted Steps is a tricky one with a pretty nasty run-back, which you'll be doing a lot. So something to consider.

Act 2 Recommended Route

We're still working on the best possible route through Act 2, as there are actually two ways to enter The Citadel and Choral Chambers (as you can see from Act 1).

As such, we're looking into the best way to explore The Citadel for both routes. Keep your eyes peeled!

It's not a real Metroidvania without travelling off of the beaten path, right?