Hornet is certainly strong, but even she and her trusty needle need a bit of a boost. And in Silksong, Hornet can upgrade her weapon a handful of times to boost her damage.

In this guide, we've got you covered on how to upgrade Hornet's needle so you can do more damage in Silksong, and how many times you can upgrade it.

How to upgrade the Needle

To upgrade the needle, you'll need to find Pinmaster Plinney, a resident of Bellhart, one of the game's towns. However, the first time you get there, something seems... off.

Before you can make Hornet more powerful, you'll need to save the town and its residents. And to do that, you need to go through the Shellwood region, get another Ancestral Art, and then defeat Widow at the top of Bellhart. Phew. Then, with Bellhart free and the residents back to normal, you have yourself a new town to visit!

Plinney's house is the highest one with a pin sign above it.

All Needle upgrades

Here is every single Needle Upgrade Hornet can get. We don't have all of these yet, and we don't know how many times she can power it up, but if it's like Hollow Knight, we'd guess it's around four upgrades.

Well be updating this section as we progress, so stay tuned!

1st Needle Upgrade

Plinney will upgrade your Needle for free the first time you speak to him. Do it! It's a much-needed boost in attack. It might not feel like much, but every little extra bit of damage helps.

2nd Needle Upgrade

After you've got your first upgrade, speak to Plinney again and he'll talk about a rare Oil that he needs to improve your weapon further.

Accept his wish and you'll have a new quest to undertake — though you can't complete it until you get a little bit further.

That's your lot for Needle upgrades so far — we'll have more on the way very soon, so make sure to bookmark this guide and come back in a few days! We've also got whole host of other Hollow Knight: Silksong guides for you to check out in the meantime.