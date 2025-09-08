When you reach Far Fields for the first time in Silksong, you'll see gusts of wind blowing up from the floor. A pretty sure sign that a new ability is around the corner — and it certainly is.

This guide covers the Flexible Spines Wish in Silksong, where to find Hokers, and how to get the Drifter's Cloak.

Flexible Spines Quest Guide

You get the Flexible Spines quest from the Seamstress in the Far Fields region.

You'll find this curious creature inside what looks like a hot air balloon in a large room roughly in the centre of the map. You just need to platform your way up there and you'll reach it.

Speak to her and she'll talk about making you a new garment, and ask a favour of you - gather 25 Spine Cores which are dropped by the Hoker enemy. Thus, you'll be given the Flexible Spines quest.

Where to find Hokers & Spine Cores

While 25 Spine Cores sounds like a lot, getting them doesn't take very long, and you don't need to go too far, either.

There are two rooms just east of the Seamstress' studio that have a handful of Hokers to kill. During this quest, they will drop their spines on the floor.

Hokers themselves aren't dangerous and only do damage by fioring their spines at Hornet, but once you've defeated one, they will explore one last time and fire four spines in either cardinal or intercardinal directions, so be careful.

Once you defeat them, they will drop a spine. You need to manually pick up the spine on the floor, indicated by a glowing stick in the ground. Do this until you have 25, then head back to the Seamstress.

How to get the Drifter's Cloak

Easy! You'll get this once you complete the Flexible Spines quest. It's automatically equipped and replaces your Hunter's Cloak, so no need to faff around and swap equipment around.

How to use the Drifter's Cloak

The Drifter's Cloak is easy to use — simply hold down B after jumping and Hornet will puff her cloak out so she looks like an umbrella. It's pretty cute, honestly.

You can use the cloak to ride up those windy undrafts throughout Far Fields and later on in the game, but it's also really handy for essentially "gliding" across large gaps. As long as you're high enough. And for avoiding enemy attacks. Trust us — a pogo into a float? Lovely.

Glide through Pharloom with ease with your new cloak and this guide. We'll have more Quest guides coming in the next few days, but for now, head over to our Hollow Knight: Silksong walkthrough hub for more collectibles, upgrades, and equipment guides.