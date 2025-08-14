Nintendo's Drag x Drive is sort of a love/hate game. You're either gonna be into it or not, as we detailed at length in our 7/10 review.

Now, if you've decided that wheelchair basketball via mouse and motion controls is your next big gaming crush, well, you might want to know just where all the cosmetic items are in the game and how to get busy unlocking them. So let's take a look at where they are all hiding, shall we?

Drag x Drive: Unlockable Cosmetics List

In order to get busy making your robo-styled player a little more your own in Drag x Drive, you're fairly limited with options overall. However, there are a bunch of colours and textures that you can mix and match for your helmet, armour, frame, and tires.

As well as this, you can also unlock an assortment of helmets by playing and completing all of the bot matches in the game, right up to the hardest level of 9, and a few other things besides. And honestly, the final helmet here is worth all the effort.

Note. There are some mild spoilers in terms of unlocks here, so if you don't want to have any of the fun spoiled, now's the time to stop reading! And perhaps reconsider clicking on guides touting a full list of Drag x Drive collectibles, hmm?

All Colours & Textures

For the colours and textures, everything is unlocked from the get-go, so just choose what suits you from the 14 colours available, then slide the texture bar to go through the six options here.

All Helmets

There are a total of 12 helmets in the game. To get them all unlocked, simply head into the arena and make a beeline for the bot match icon (that's the red one in the central area). Now get stuck in and beat all the levels here and you'll have access to the following:

Default

This regular old helmet is unlocked from the get-go.

Round-peaked

Another one that unlocks at the start, with a peak to keep any dirt out of your eyes. If only there were dirt in these environs!

Racing Glasses

For the robot wheelchair basketball aficionado who simply must have 100% eye protection at all times. Again, this one is unlocked at the start.

Classic BMX Style

I call this one the Kick Start helmet, because I'm old. Another one that's unlocked and ready to wear as soon as you start the game.

Feline Ears

The final freebie that's ready for you as you start, if you're feline a little catty, this one might be for you.

Robot

Earn 5 trophies to unlock this slightly more Halo-esque style of futuristic robot helmet.

Goat Horns

The goat, symbol of the devil hisself. But the horns look cool on helmets, too. To grab this one, you'll need to hold 3 park rings simultaneously, so win three games in a row. There's also a secret way to unlock this, with the game giving us the old ??? routine. I think it might be related to tackling people head-on, though.

Punk Rocker

Earn ten trophies to grab this awesome punk-rocker style.

Face Mask

Earn three trophies as you play to unlock some extra mug protection.

Rabbit Ears

Hit 100 on the jump-rope counter to grab these very long ears.

Headphones

Win a level 9 bot game to score this one.

Basketball Head

Beat the game and see the credits to unlock the final, and best, helmet!

How To Play Bot Matches In Drag x Drive

Once you've completed the brief tutorial at the start of the game, you'll be unleashed to go play freely. Once you've got the all clear, head fr the raised area between the two basketball courts, and hit the rather hard-to-see sort of greyed out symbol, as shown in our screen below.

This is the bot match symbol. Enjoy!

And that's your lot for collectibles in Drag x Drive. Enjoy!