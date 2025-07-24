Void Co.'s biggest perfume fan, Poppy Kong, is back on the Radiance Layer, and it's up to you to send her packing again.

In this Donkey Kong Bananza boss guide, we'll be running through the best techniques for beating Poppy Kong, so you can continue your trek through the snake-filled region.

Donkey Kong Bananza: Poppy Kong Walkthrough

General Tips

Here are some pointers to keep in mind while you re-face-off against Poppy:

Snake Bananza is great for slowing down time, but not so good for movement, so use it sparingly.

Keep spamming 'R' to pick up Gold and keep your Bananergy levels up.

If your Bananza isn't ready, keep rolling to dodge Poppy's speedy attacks.

How To Defeat Poppy Kong

This battle plays out much the same as it did back in the Freezer Layer, but Poppy is a lot faster this time. Fortunately, you have a swanky new Bananza Transformation to help.

At the start of the battle, Poppy will turn invisible. Pay attention to the sand on the floor to keep track of where she's moving. There's also a bright shimmer from her perfume, which gives a hint of her location.

Poppy's increased speed makes dodging her with a roll much more difficult this time. Transform into Snake Bananza and use Glare (hold 'Y') to slow down time. With her speed decreased, hop over to Poppy's location and get punching to deal some damage.

After you land one hit, Poppy will become dizzy and open to more attacks, so make sure you're spamming 'Y' in these sequences.

Repeat this process a handful of times after Poppy turns invisible again, and you'll have that health bar down to zero.

Repeat this process a handful of times after Poppy turns invisible again, and you'll have that health bar down to zero.