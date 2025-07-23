So, you've sped through Donkey Kong Bananza's first full layer and you're ready to take on your first boss: Peekabrusier.

This boss is a fair introduction to how many of your early DKB boss fights will go — punch, punch, and punch some more — and it can be a breeze if you tackle it correctly. That's where this guide comes in.

Below, we'll break down exactly how to beat Peekabruser, the Lagoon Layer boss, so you can get back to adventuring.

Donkey Kong Bananza: Peekabruiser Walkthrough

Peekabruiser General Tips

If you're not after a step-by-step walkthrough, here are some general tips that you might want to keep in mind as you tackle Peekabruiser:

Use Hand Slap to collect as much Gold as possible — you'll want to keep your Bananergy stocked up.

Transform into Kong Bananza whenever you can to deal some big damage.

Don't let the Peekaboopoids stack up, roll into them to clear a path quickly.

How to Defeat Peekabruiser

Now then, onto the battle itself. Peekabruiser can be a little blink-and-you'll-miss-it, if you have the technique down, so follow these steps and you'll have it beat in a jiffy.

Right from the get-go, trigger Kong Bananza and roll towards Peekabruiser, taking out as many Peekaboopoids as you can on your way.

Peekabruiser will adopt either a soft pink or a concrete exterior — you'll need to use Kong Bananza (or Rock Smash) to break through the latter, but normal DK will be able to deal with the softer option just fine. Whatever state it's in, keep smashing 'Y' to break through the outer body and head for the core.

Stay mobile, looking out for Peekaboopoids and the boss' shockwaves, but you should only need to get up close and personal one or two times to deal enough damage.

When you've smashed deep enough, Grumpy Kong's golden core will dig a mound and surround itself with Peekaboopoids. Climb to the top of the pile and keep punching through the enemies until the core is defeated.

Simples, right?