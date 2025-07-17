Donkey Kong Bananza is absolutely packed with things to do, from a variety-filled main path, to a whole bunch of collectibles.

With this in mind, you might be wondering just how long Bananza takes to beat. That's where this guide comes in. Below, we'll dive into how many hours it takes to finish Donkey Kong Bananza, whether you want to mainline the critical path, stick around for the collectibles, or 100% the entire thing.

Donkey Kong Bananza: How Long Is The Main Story?

If you are playing Donkey Kong Bananza just for the story, and you have no problems ignoring all the shiny collectibles along the way, we reckon it should take you around 15-20 hours until you roll credits.

Obviously, this will grow to be much longer if you want to collect a boatload of Banandium Gems, Outfits, Fossils and Discs along the way. Our first playthrough lasted roughly 35 hours, as we couldn't pass up the opportunity to do some banana hunting, but it doesn't have to be that long if you don't want it to be

How Long Will It Take To 100%

Now, that's an entirely different question. Considering all the post-credits content and collectibles required to truly hit 100%, you're looking at a playthrough of closer to 60+ hours.

So, perhaps not the 100+ hour experience we'd expect from an RPG, but not a bad length for a platformer, we'd say!

There's a lot to do in Donkey Kong Bananza. Fortunately, we've got barrels of guides to make those hours that bit easier. Head over to our full Donkey Kong Bananza Walkthrough for all the hints and tips you could possibly need.