The Freezer Layer boss, Inflammonite, will likely be the toughest battle you've faced in Donkey Kong Bananza so far, with a speedy attack pattern, terrain weaknesses, and essential Bananza Transformation sequences all to keep track of.

But have no fear, we're here to help! In this guide, we'll explain exactly what you need to do to defeat Inflammonite, so you can dive down to the next layer without working up a sweat.

Donkey Kong Bananza: Inflammonite Walkthrough

Inflammonite General Tips

Here are some things you might want to bear in mind as you tackle Inflammonite head-on:

Pick the right outfit — we recommend the Dig-It Neckerchief to keep Bananergy on the rise, and the Traction/Dark-Blue Britches to speedily navigate the snow.

Make a mental note of snow pile locations, so you can find them in a hurry.

Only use Zebra Bananza in the crumbling path sections, to preserve Bananergy.

Don't bother trying to punch Inflammonite while it's hot... trust us.

How To Defeat Inflammonite

Inflammonite goes on the offensive right from the start of this fight, and will quickly roll at you. Using a well-timed roll, get out of the giant sphere's path and force it to crash into a nearby wall, sending snow tumbling to the floor.

While it is still dazed, grab a pile of snow and throw it at Inflammonite's lava body — this will cool the boss enough for you to break through the sphere and punch the golden creature within.

The creature will leap out of the wreckage and start materialising a path upwards. Use Zebra Bananza to climb the crumbling path and catch up with it before dealing some damage with 'Y'.

The rest of the battle follows the same pattern of extinguishing the ball, breaking out the creature, and navigating the crumbling path, though there's an added challenge at each step. The flaming sphere will get larger with each phase, so be sure to leave enough room to get out of its way. On top of that, the crumbling path will progressively become trickier to navigate, with added obstacles or jumps appearing on each repeat.

If you can avoid all of these and keep dishing out damage to Inflammonite at the end of each cycle, you'll have that health bar down to zero in no time.

Time to cool off, we'd say. For more battle tips, be sure to check out our Boss Guides hub or our full Donkey Kong Bananza Walkthrough guide for assistance with collectibles, outfits and more