Donkey Kong Bananza's Forest Layer has just one boss to its name in the shape of Abracajabya, but gosh, is it a big one.

In this guide, we'll explain how to beat Abracajabya, and give you some tips you might want to consider while you're flying into battle.

Donkey Kong Bananza: Abracajabya Walkthrough

Abracajabya General Tips

Here are a few things that you'll want to keep in mind during this fight:

Pick the right outfit — we'd recommend the Poison-Proof/Yellow Britches to help with the poison water, and Pauline's Forest Uniform to extend your Ostrich Bananza time.

Fly around the red thorns instead of cutting through them to save time.

Keep spinning the camera so you can spot Abracajabya's next location early and head there before it attacks.

How To Defeat Abracajabya

This boss fight is all about movement. The giant Abracajabya will shoot out seed projectiles to get the battle started, which you'll have to dodge and run along the trailing vines to make it up to the flower head.

When you arrive at the top, spam 'Y' to deal as much damage to the head as possible, then spin around and keep an eye out for the boss' next locations.

With the next spot in sight, use Ostrich Bananza to flutter into an updraft and glide as far along the new vines as possible. These will be home to some nasty obstacles like thorns and poison waves — which can be cut down/hurdled, but an easier solution is to simply flutter around them — but you should follow the same route to the flower head and hand out another knuckle sandwich.

Repeat the process for all three heads, and you'll have Abracajabya beat.

You'll find even more boss tips in our All Bosses hub guide, or you can swing over to our full Donkey Kong Bananza Walkthrough for help with collectibles, Bananzas, skill trees and more.