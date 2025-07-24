Donkey Kong Bananza isn't done with the surprises just yet, but it's finally time to properly face off against Void Kong.

In this guide, we'll share the best strategy for beating Void Kong on the Forbidden Layer, so you can polish off the head of Void Co. once and for all.

Donkey Kong Bananza: Void Kong Walkthrough

Void Kong General Tips

Here are a few general tips to keep in mind while you work your way through the Void Kong battle in the Forbidden Layer:

Throwing chunks of terrain into the Forbidden Layer is the best way to make accurate paths between platforms, but Void's projectiles will also make paths of their own, if you need a quick escape.

There are no Bananza Transformations in this fight, so make good use of DK's jump and roll combos to clear space.

How To Defeat Void Kong

Much like your previous head-to-head at The Junction, this battle against Void Kong follows a 'chase' format. Fortunately, everything is held in the one layer this time, so let's work through it chronologically.

Kick things off by heading straight for Void, taking out the three Crocktoids, and forcing him skyward. Pick up chunks of sand and throw them at Void to form a path, then follow it up, tearing and throwing more chunks as necessary. Keep an eye out for Void's rockets in this section — they make handy paths of their own, but they'll rip holes through yours if you're not careful.

When you get close enough, start punching Void. He'll flee to another platform, and you'll have to follow the same process of getting there. The difference this time is Void's energy shields that you'll have to contend with. Wait for the optimum chance, then jump over them to get close enough to hit Void again.

Repeat this path-making practice until you make it to the main sandy island. This section of the fight is very similar to the initial battle on The Junction. Avoid the summoned enemies and make straight for Void's Terravoiders to weaken his shield. There will also be pillars falling from the sky in this sequence, so be wary of red impact triggers on the floor.

With all Terravoiders destroyed, Turf Surf over the lava and dodge as many of Void's erratic attacks and environmental hazards as you can. Once you get close enough, spam that punch button to wrap this fight up.

Cue a very big cutscene, with a very big surprise...

And we're onto the grand finale! Check out our full Boss Guides hub for assistance with what comes next, and head over to our complete Donkey Kong Bananza Walkthrough for all your other DK needs.