It's time to put all your salt knowledge to the test, in a final showdown against the Feast Layer's boss: Muckety-Muck.

In this boss guide, we'll share the best way to beat Muckety-Muck and give you some general tips to keep in mind while you fight.

Donkey Kong Bananza: Muckety-Muck Walkthrough

Muckety-Muck General Tips

Here are some overall pointers to make the Muckety-Muck fight that bit easier:

Wear the Purple/Shock-Proof Britches to reduce muck damage.

Guide Muckety-Muck's acid spews to select points on the floor for easily accessible salt.

Stay nimble and focus all attacks on the main boss.

How To Defeat Muckety-Muck

Much like the smaller Muckoids you've defeated on this layer, the key to defeating Muckety-Muck is to use salt to your advantage.

Dodge the boss' first acid attack and grab some salt from the hole it makes in the floor. Throw the salt at Muckey-Muck's body to weaken its exterior.

Once it starts getting injured, Muckety-Muck will hop around the arena to different positions, throwing out Muckoids and more acid. Keep a chunk of salt in your hands and follow its movements carefully. When it pauses, aim your salt between the muck waves.

With the body melted away, jump towards the gold machine inside and go to town with the punches.

Muckety-Muck will reform its exterior for a second and third phase, both of which follow the same pattern as the first. Watch out for the red impact marks of the new falling pillars in these later phases, but otherwise keep up the salt-throwing attacks.

Muckety-Muck's movements will become faster and more erratic as the fight goes on, but it tends to land in the same handful of places. Keep a chunk of salt in hand, and strike only when it's still.

All that salt leaves quite the aftertaste. Head over to our full Donkey Kong Bananza Walkthrough guide hub for a palate cleanser, or check out our Boss Guides hub for more battle advice.