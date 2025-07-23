After two minibosses, it's time to head down another sublayer and face off against the Canyon Layer's big boss: Stompenclomper.

In this guide, we'll be sharing the best techniques to defeat Stompenclomper, and giving you some general tips you might want to keep in mind throughout the fight.

Donkey Kong Bananza: Stompenclomper Walkthrough

Stompenclomper General Tips

We'll get to the in-depth walkthrough in just a minute, but here are some smaller tips that you will want to keep in mind during the fight:

Using Kong Bananza isn't essential for the first phase of the fight, but it sure speeds things up.

Keep stocking up on Gold during the battle to maintain a good level of Bananergy.

Stay nimble — those feet can cause some pretty hefty damage.

How to Defeat Stompenclomper

Roll straight into battle and start attacking Stompenclomper's sandy feet. It will move away from your attacks, or try to stand on you in the process, so stay nimble and get punching once they're on the ground. Destroy both feet to expose the body.

Repeat the same process with Stompenclomper's main body, punching through it until you hit the gold heart inside. Continue hitting the inner contraption until the boss enters its second phase.

Phase two plays out much the same as the first, but you'll need to use Kong Bananza to break through the concrete exterior this time.

Stompenclomper has the potential to deal some heavy damage with its jump attack in this section, so stay out of range when it leaps into the air, and get back to punching once it's down.

Reach the gold contraption inside a second time and keep hitting 'Y' until Stompenclomper's health hits zero.

That's another boss in the books! Head over to our Boss Guides hub for the lowdown on how to beat 'em all, and you can check out our Donkey Kong Bananza Walkthrough for even more hints and tips.