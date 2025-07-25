If you want to make sure you've got the hearts to tackle Donkey Kong Bananza's toughest challenges, you're going to need to keep an eye out for Getaways.
These buildable locations spring up all over the underground world, signposted by a house-shaped Fractone. A brief chat with these square fellows (and a small Gold exchange) will open up a new fast travel point for you, complete with a gramophone, closet, and bed for restoring your hearts and granting you a few extra ones.
In short, they're an ace way to make sure DK is kept in tip-top condition, and in this guide, we'll be showing you every Getaway location in the game, so you never miss an opportunity to build one.
Donkey Kong Bananza: All Getaway Locations
The more Getaways you have on a given layer, the more hearts DK receives. With that in mind, you'll want to stack as many locations in each region as possible to ensure you get the most out of the Getaways' healing benefits.
Here's every Getaway we've found in layer order, accompanied by a map so you can see exactly where to find 'em:
Lagoon Layer
SL100
1. Ape Cape Getaway
2. Reservoir Getaway
3. Water Tank Getaway
SL101
4. Salvager's Landing Getaway
5. Container Getaway
SL102
6. Lakebed Getaway
Hilltop Layer
SL200
1. Trailhead Getaway
Canyon Layer
SL300
1. Tallfall Cliffs Getaway
2. Foreman's Island Getaway
3. Longneck Plateau Getaway
4. Plateau Village Getaway
5. Twin-Horn Smokestacks Getaway
6. Big-Stretch Base Getaway
7. Big-Stretch Peak Getaway
8. Mechaneck Isle Getaway
9. Smokestack Getaway
SL301
10. Banandium Refinery Offices Getaway
11. Banandium Refinery Terrace Getaway
12. Smokestack Interior Getaway
The Divide
SL400
1. Split-Path Getaway
Freezer Layer
SL500
1. Cold-Colt Crest Hill Getaway
2. Cold-Colt Crest Cave Getaway
3. Cooling Tower Getaway
4. Crumbly Bridge Getaway
5. Coolstripe Cavern Ledge Getaway
6. Coolstripe Cavern Pool Getaway
SL501
7. Canter Creamery Getaway
8. Floating Chocolava Lake Getaway
9. Chocolava Lake Getaway
SL502
10. Hot-Hoot Heater Getaway
Forest Layer
SL600
1. Treetop Getaway
2. Bellhop Burb Getaway
3. Rockshade Getaway
4. Big Tree Getaway
SL601
5. Lower Marsh Getaway
6. Rubbery Roost Getaway
7. Mossplume Marsh Getaway
SL602
8. Bramblenest Bog Getaway
9. Broodbud Isle Getaway
The Junction
SL700
1. Clash Point Getaway
Resort Layer
SL800
1. Fruitbowl Archipelago Getaway
2. Tropical Retreat Getaway
3. Skydive Isle Getaway
Tempest Layer
SL900
1. Forecaster Refuge Getaway
2. Summit Getaway
SL901
3. Molten Mass Getaway
4. Lava Getaway
SL902
5. Sauna Getaway
6. Hot-Springs Getaway
7. Cliff-Edge Getaway
8. Thundery Getaway
Landfill Layer
SL1000
1. Trashtopia Getaway
Racing Layer
SL1100
1. Top-Tier Getaway
Radiance Layer
SL1201
1. Glowboa Grotto Getaway
2. Constrictor Corridor Getaway
3. Elder's Back Getaway
SL1202
4. Solar Control Tower Getaway
SL1203
5. Tail-End Getaway
6. Hiss Hiss Oasis Getaway
7. Desert Outskirts Getaway
8. Shade Clouds Getaway
SL1204
9. Crystal-Cobra Den Getaway
Groove Layer
SL1300
1. Disco Getaway
Feast Layer
SL1400
1. Diner Getaway
2. Grater-Go-Round Getaway
3. Banana Burger Getaway
4. Swings Getaway
5. Feral Wheel Getaway
6. Station Getaway
7. Refinery Getaway
SL1401
8. Cat-Scratch Kitchen Getaway
Forbidden Layer
SL1500
1. Go-No-Further Gate Getaway
Planet Core
SL1601
1. Fractone Fort Getaway
SL1605
2. Kremling Camp Getaway
SL1606
3. Fractone Cradle Getaway
SL1609
4. Climactic Cliff Getaway
Getaways Frequently Asked Questions
Here are some frequently asked questions you may have about Donkey Kong Bananza's Getaways:
What does a yellow heart mean?
A yellow heart is one of the temporary health boosts you get from sleeping in a Getaway. You can get up to five yellow hearts by building a bunch of Getaways on each layer, and subsequently increasing each Getaway's Comfort Level.
While you can pick up yellow hearts with every rest stop at a Getaway, they will only last one hit, and cannot be replenished by Apples.
How do I get more hearts?
The only way to increase DK's health is to spend your Skill Points on the Health section. You get one Skill Point for every five Banandium Gems you collect, and you can upgrade your Health stat seven times, granting DK a maximum 10 standard hearts.
For even more information on DK's upgrades, be sure to check out our Skill Points guide.
We hope this was helpful! Swing over to our full Donkey Kong Bananza Walkthrough for advice on Collectibles, Outfits, and more.
