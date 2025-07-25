If you want to make sure you've got the hearts to tackle Donkey Kong Bananza's toughest challenges, you're going to need to keep an eye out for Getaways.

These buildable locations spring up all over the underground world, signposted by a house-shaped Fractone. A brief chat with these square fellows (and a small Gold exchange) will open up a new fast travel point for you, complete with a gramophone, closet, and bed for restoring your hearts and granting you a few extra ones.

In short, they're an ace way to make sure DK is kept in tip-top condition, and in this guide, we'll be showing you every Getaway location in the game, so you never miss an opportunity to build one.

Donkey Kong Bananza: All Getaway Locations

The more Getaways you have on a given layer, the more hearts DK receives. With that in mind, you'll want to stack as many locations in each region as possible to ensure you get the most out of the Getaways' healing benefits.

Here's every Getaway we've found in layer order, accompanied by a map so you can see exactly where to find 'em:

Lagoon Layer

SL100

1. Ape Cape Getaway

2. Reservoir Getaway

3. Water Tank Getaway

SL101

4. Salvager's Landing Getaway

5. Container Getaway

SL102

6. Lakebed Getaway

Hilltop Layer

SL200

1. Trailhead Getaway

Canyon Layer

SL300

1. Tallfall Cliffs Getaway

2. Foreman's Island Getaway

3. Longneck Plateau Getaway

4. Plateau Village Getaway

5. Twin-Horn Smokestacks Getaway

6. Big-Stretch Base Getaway

7. Big-Stretch Peak Getaway

8. Mechaneck Isle Getaway

9. Smokestack Getaway

SL301

10. Banandium Refinery Offices Getaway

11. Banandium Refinery Terrace Getaway

12. Smokestack Interior Getaway

The Divide

SL400

1. Split-Path Getaway

Freezer Layer

SL500

1. Cold-Colt Crest Hill Getaway

2. Cold-Colt Crest Cave Getaway

3. Cooling Tower Getaway

4. Crumbly Bridge Getaway

5. Coolstripe Cavern Ledge Getaway

6. Coolstripe Cavern Pool Getaway

SL501

7. Canter Creamery Getaway

8. Floating Chocolava Lake Getaway

9. Chocolava Lake Getaway

SL502

10. Hot-Hoot Heater Getaway

Forest Layer

SL600

1. Treetop Getaway

2. Bellhop Burb Getaway

3. Rockshade Getaway

4. Big Tree Getaway

SL601

5. Lower Marsh Getaway

6. Rubbery Roost Getaway

7. Mossplume Marsh Getaway

SL602

8. Bramblenest Bog Getaway

9. Broodbud Isle Getaway

The Junction

SL700

1. Clash Point Getaway

Resort Layer

SL800

1. Fruitbowl Archipelago Getaway

2. Tropical Retreat Getaway

3. Skydive Isle Getaway

Tempest Layer

SL900

1. Forecaster Refuge Getaway

2. Summit Getaway

SL901

3. Molten Mass Getaway

4. Lava Getaway

SL902

5. Sauna Getaway

6. Hot-Springs Getaway

7. Cliff-Edge Getaway

8. Thundery Getaway

Landfill Layer

SL1000

1. Trashtopia Getaway

Racing Layer

SL1100

1. Top-Tier Getaway

Radiance Layer

SL1201

1. Glowboa Grotto Getaway

2. Constrictor Corridor Getaway

3. Elder's Back Getaway

SL1202

4. Solar Control Tower Getaway

SL1203

5. Tail-End Getaway

6. Hiss Hiss Oasis Getaway

7. Desert Outskirts Getaway

8. Shade Clouds Getaway

SL1204

9. Crystal-Cobra Den Getaway

Groove Layer

SL1300

1. Disco Getaway

Feast Layer

SL1400

1. Diner Getaway

2. Grater-Go-Round Getaway

3. Banana Burger Getaway

4. Swings Getaway

5. Feral Wheel Getaway

6. Station Getaway

7. Refinery Getaway

SL1401



8. Cat-Scratch Kitchen Getaway

Forbidden Layer

SL1500

1. Go-No-Further Gate Getaway

Planet Core

SL1601

1. Fractone Fort Getaway

SL1605

2. Kremling Camp Getaway

SL1606

3. Fractone Cradle Getaway

SL1609

4. Climactic Cliff Getaway

Getaways Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some frequently asked questions you may have about Donkey Kong Bananza's Getaways:

What does a yellow heart mean?

A yellow heart is one of the temporary health boosts you get from sleeping in a Getaway. You can get up to five yellow hearts by building a bunch of Getaways on each layer, and subsequently increasing each Getaway's Comfort Level.

While you can pick up yellow hearts with every rest stop at a Getaway, they will only last one hit, and cannot be replenished by Apples.

How do I get more hearts?

The only way to increase DK's health is to spend your Skill Points on the Health section. You get one Skill Point for every five Banandium Gems you collect, and you can upgrade your Health stat seven times, granting DK a maximum 10 standard hearts.

For even more information on DK's upgrades, be sure to check out our Skill Points guide.

We hope this was helpful! Swing over to our full Donkey Kong Bananza Walkthrough for advice on Collectibles, Outfits, and more.