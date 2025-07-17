Of the many collectibles in Donkey Kong Bananza, one that you'll definitely want to keep an eye out for is Discs.

Discs are collectible music tracks within the game that drop randomly from enemies. You'll likely spot more than a handful of these vinyl circles on your travels, and they give you the power to listen to switch up the vibe from select locations in the game and listen to whatever score from the soundtrack you so desire.

There are 110 Discs to find in total, and we'll be putting together a list of every one we've found so far below. We've also added a section for all your Disc frequently asked questions, so you can stock up on tunes and knowledge.

And yes, the following list includes some late-game titles, so here's your formal warning: spoilers ahead!

Note: We're still working on tracking down every single Disc in the game, but we'll be updating the following lineup whenever we add a new track to the collection. As such, the below list is a work in progress.

Donkey Kong Bananza: All Discs

1. Title Theme

2. DK Artist



3. Ingot Isle



4, Ingot Isle Cave-In



5. Ingot Isle Cave-In Battle



6. Sinkhole



7. Lagoon Layer



8. Lagoon Layer: Salvager's Landing



9. Void Kong Confrontation



10. Hilltop Layer



11. Hilltop Layer: Fractone Village



12. Canyon Layer



13. Canyon Layer: Banandium Refinery



14. Canyon Layer: Smokestack Depths



15. The Divide



16. The Divide: Freezer Path



17. The Divide: Forest Path



18. Freezer Layer: Cold-Colt Crest



19. Freezer Layer: Chocolava Lake



20. Freezer Layer: Canter Creamery



21. Freezer Layer: Hot-Hoof Heater



22. Forest Layer: Beaky Thicket



23. Forest Layer: Eggshell Hotel



24. Forest Layer: Mossplume Marsh



25. Forest Layer: Eggshell Hotel Annex



26. Forest Layer: Bramblenest Bog



27. The Junction



28. The Junction: Void Chase



29. Resort Layer



30. Tempest Layer: Forecast Refuge



31. Tempest Layer: Lava Lake



32. Tempest Layer: Hot-Shower Cave



33. Tempest Layer: Jumbo Spa



34. Tempest Layer: Stormy Layer



35. Landfill Layer: Forgotten Pit Entry



36. Landfill Layer: Forgotten Pit



37. Landfill Layer: Trashtopia



38. Racing Layer: Rambi Rumble



39. Radiance Layer: Darkness



40. Radiance Layer: Elder Court



41. Radiance Layer: Solar Control Tower



42. Radiance Layer: Solar Control Tower On



43. Radiance Layer: Serpent Sands



44. Radiance Layer: Hiss Hiss Oasis



45. Radiance Layer: Shade Clouds



46. Radiance Layer: Crystal-Cobra Den



47. Groove Layer: Jail Hall



48. Groove Layer: Disco Hall



49. Inside the Great Harmoneel



50. Feast Layer: Mane Gate Market



51. Feast Layer: Fired Pride Plaza



52. Feast Layer: Grater-Go-Round



53. Feast Layer: Kingly Swings



54. Feast Layer: Ferocious Fryhouse



55. Feast Layer: Royal Oil Cruise



56. Feast Layer: Cat-Scratch Kitchen



57. Feast Layer: Waste-Oil Container



58. Forbidden Layer



59. Planet Core: Kremling Kourtyard



60. Planet Core: First Half



61. Planet Core: First-Half Battle



62. Planet Core: Mine-Cart Ride



63. Planet Core: Fractone Cradle



64. Planet Core: Second Half



65. Planet Core: Climactic Cliff



66. Planet Core: Heart of Gold



67. Banandium Root Tower



68. New Donk City



69. Sinkhole Dive



70. Sinkhole Dive: Forbidden Layer



71. Sinkhole Dive: Planet Core



72. Kong Bananza



73. Kong Bananza (Instrumental)



74. Zebra Bananza



75. Zebra Bananza (Instrumental)



76. Ostrich Bananza



77. Ostrich Bananza (Instrumental)



78. Elephant Bananza



79. Elephant Bananza (Instrumental)



80. Snake Bananza



81. Snake Bananza (Instrumental)



82. Peekabruiser Battle



82. Grumpy Kong Battle



84. Mad Mixer Battle



85. Stompenclomper Battle



86. Poppy Kong Battle



87. Inflammonite Battle



88. Abracajabya Battle



89. Void Kong Battle #1



90. Void Kong Battle #2



91. Sinister Blusterwing Battle #1



92. Sinister Blusterwing Battle #2



93. Muckety-Muck Battle



94. K. Rool, King of Rot Battle



95. Getaway



96. Closet



97. Challenge Course #1



98. Challenge Course #2



99. Challenge Course #3



100. Challenge Course #4



101. Challenge Course #5



102. 2D Challenge Course #1



103. 2D Challenge Course #2



104. 2D Challenge Course #3



105. 2D Challenge Course #4



106. Battle Challenge



107. Battle Challenge Lobby



108. Bonus Stage



109. Breaking Through (Heart of Gold)



110. ???



Donkey Kong Bananza: Disc FAQ

Here are a few frequently asked questions you may have about Donkey Kong Bananza's musical collectibles:

How do I get Discs?

Discs will drop randomly from enemies once you have defeated them. You can pick them up as you would with Gold of Apples by either running over them or using a Hand Slap in close proximity.

Where can I play Discs?

The main place for you to try out your Discs is Getaways. To change the Getaway music, simply head to the gramophone next to DK's bed and press 'A'. You can choose from any of the tracks you've selected so far.

There is one other location on SL1300 that you can play your Discs in the post-credits game, but we'll save that surprise for when you get there.

Why are some tracks greyed out?

If you see certain tracks greyed out in your music selection list, that's because you haven't found the Disc yet, though you have heard the track. You won't be able to choose these songs from the list, but hey, at least you know which tunes you have left!

Do any outfits help to find Discs?

Why yes, they do! Pauline's Diva Dress comes with a perk that makes enemies twice as likely to drop Discs after you've defeated them.

You can get this dress early by scanning the Donkey Kong Bananza amiibo, but you'll also pick it up after you've rolled the main credits.

We hope this list was helpful in showcasing all the wonderful Discs out there — now all you need to do is get 'em!

