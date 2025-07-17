Of the many collectibles in Donkey Kong Bananza, one that you'll definitely want to keep an eye out for is Discs.
Discs are collectible music tracks within the game that drop randomly from enemies. You'll likely spot more than a handful of these vinyl circles on your travels, and they give you the power to listen to switch up the vibe from select locations in the game and listen to whatever score from the soundtrack you so desire.
There are 110 Discs to find in total, and we'll be putting together a list of every one we've found so far below. We've also added a section for all your Disc frequently asked questions, so you can stock up on tunes and knowledge.
And yes, the following list includes some late-game titles, so here's your formal warning: spoilers ahead!
Note: We're still working on tracking down every single Disc in the game, but we'll be updating the following lineup whenever we add a new track to the collection. As such, the below list is a work in progress.
Donkey Kong Bananza: All Discs
1. Title Theme
2. DK Artist
3. Ingot Isle
4, Ingot Isle Cave-In
5. Ingot Isle Cave-In Battle
6. Sinkhole
7. Lagoon Layer
8. Lagoon Layer: Salvager's Landing
9. Void Kong Confrontation
10. Hilltop Layer
11. Hilltop Layer: Fractone Village
12. Canyon Layer
13. Canyon Layer: Banandium Refinery
14. Canyon Layer: Smokestack Depths
15. The Divide
16. The Divide: Freezer Path
17. The Divide: Forest Path
18. Freezer Layer: Cold-Colt Crest
19. Freezer Layer: Chocolava Lake
20. Freezer Layer: Canter Creamery
21. Freezer Layer: Hot-Hoof Heater
22. Forest Layer: Beaky Thicket
23. Forest Layer: Eggshell Hotel
24. Forest Layer: Mossplume Marsh
25. Forest Layer: Eggshell Hotel Annex
26. Forest Layer: Bramblenest Bog
27. The Junction
28. The Junction: Void Chase
29. Resort Layer
30. Tempest Layer: Forecast Refuge
31. Tempest Layer: Lava Lake
32. Tempest Layer: Hot-Shower Cave
33. Tempest Layer: Jumbo Spa
34. Tempest Layer: Stormy Layer
35. Landfill Layer: Forgotten Pit Entry
36. Landfill Layer: Forgotten Pit
37. Landfill Layer: Trashtopia
38. Racing Layer: Rambi Rumble
39. Radiance Layer: Darkness
40. Radiance Layer: Elder Court
41. Radiance Layer: Solar Control Tower
42. Radiance Layer: Solar Control Tower On
43. Radiance Layer: Serpent Sands
44. Radiance Layer: Hiss Hiss Oasis
45. Radiance Layer: Shade Clouds
46. Radiance Layer: Crystal-Cobra Den
47. Groove Layer: Jail Hall
48. Groove Layer: Disco Hall
49. Inside the Great Harmoneel
50. Feast Layer: Mane Gate Market
51. Feast Layer: Fired Pride Plaza
52. Feast Layer: Grater-Go-Round
53. Feast Layer: Kingly Swings
54. Feast Layer: Ferocious Fryhouse
55. Feast Layer: Royal Oil Cruise
56. Feast Layer: Cat-Scratch Kitchen
57. Feast Layer: Waste-Oil Container
58. Forbidden Layer
59. Planet Core: Kremling Kourtyard
60. Planet Core: First Half
61. Planet Core: First-Half Battle
62. Planet Core: Mine-Cart Ride
63. Planet Core: Fractone Cradle
64. Planet Core: Second Half
65. Planet Core: Climactic Cliff
66. Planet Core: Heart of Gold
67. Banandium Root Tower
68. New Donk City
69. Sinkhole Dive
70. Sinkhole Dive: Forbidden Layer
71. Sinkhole Dive: Planet Core
72. Kong Bananza
73. Kong Bananza (Instrumental)
74. Zebra Bananza
75. Zebra Bananza (Instrumental)
76. Ostrich Bananza
77. Ostrich Bananza (Instrumental)
78. Elephant Bananza
79. Elephant Bananza (Instrumental)
80. Snake Bananza
81. Snake Bananza (Instrumental)
82. Peekabruiser Battle
82. Grumpy Kong Battle
84. Mad Mixer Battle
85. Stompenclomper Battle
86. Poppy Kong Battle
87. Inflammonite Battle
88. Abracajabya Battle
89. Void Kong Battle #1
90. Void Kong Battle #2
91. Sinister Blusterwing Battle #1
92. Sinister Blusterwing Battle #2
93. Muckety-Muck Battle
94. K. Rool, King of Rot Battle
95. Getaway
96. Closet
97. Challenge Course #1
98. Challenge Course #2
99. Challenge Course #3
100. Challenge Course #4
101. Challenge Course #5
102. 2D Challenge Course #1
103. 2D Challenge Course #2
104. 2D Challenge Course #3
105. 2D Challenge Course #4
106. Battle Challenge
107. Battle Challenge Lobby
108. Bonus Stage
109. Breaking Through (Heart of Gold)
110. ???
Donkey Kong Bananza: Disc FAQ
Here are a few frequently asked questions you may have about Donkey Kong Bananza's musical collectibles:
How do I get Discs?
Discs will drop randomly from enemies once you have defeated them. You can pick them up as you would with Gold of Apples by either running over them or using a Hand Slap in close proximity.
Where can I play Discs?
The main place for you to try out your Discs is Getaways. To change the Getaway music, simply head to the gramophone next to DK's bed and press 'A'. You can choose from any of the tracks you've selected so far.
There is one other location on SL1300 that you can play your Discs in the post-credits game, but we'll save that surprise for when you get there.
Why are some tracks greyed out?
If you see certain tracks greyed out in your music selection list, that's because you haven't found the Disc yet, though you have heard the track. You won't be able to choose these songs from the list, but hey, at least you know which tunes you have left!
Do any outfits help to find Discs?
Why yes, they do! Pauline's Diva Dress comes with a perk that makes enemies twice as likely to drop Discs after you've defeated them.
You can get this dress early by scanning the Donkey Kong Bananza amiibo, but you'll also pick it up after you've rolled the main credits.
We hope this list was helpful in showcasing all the wonderful Discs out there — now all you need to do is get 'em!
For even more hints and tips, check out our full Donkey Kong Bananza Walkthrough.
Comments 0
Wow, no comments yet... why not be the first?
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...