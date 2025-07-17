Donkey Kong Bananza - Discs
Of the many collectibles in Donkey Kong Bananza, one that you'll definitely want to keep an eye out for is Discs.

Discs are collectible music tracks within the game that drop randomly from enemies. You'll likely spot more than a handful of these vinyl circles on your travels, and they give you the power to listen to switch up the vibe from select locations in the game and listen to whatever score from the soundtrack you so desire.

There are 110 Discs to find in total, and we'll be putting together a list of every one we've found so far below. We've also added a section for all your Disc frequently asked questions, so you can stock up on tunes and knowledge.

And yes, the following list includes some late-game titles, so here's your formal warning: spoilers ahead!

Note: We're still working on tracking down every single Disc in the game, but we'll be updating the following lineup whenever we add a new track to the collection. As such, the below list is a work in progress.

Donkey Kong Bananza: All Discs

1. Title Theme

2. DK Artist

3. Ingot Isle

4, Ingot Isle Cave-In

5. Ingot Isle Cave-In Battle

6. Sinkhole

7. Lagoon Layer

8. Lagoon Layer: Salvager's Landing

9. Void Kong Confrontation

10. Hilltop Layer

11. Hilltop Layer: Fractone Village

12. Canyon Layer

13. Canyon Layer: Banandium Refinery

14. Canyon Layer: Smokestack Depths

15. The Divide

16. The Divide: Freezer Path

17. The Divide: Forest Path

18. Freezer Layer: Cold-Colt Crest

19. Freezer Layer: Chocolava Lake

20. Freezer Layer: Canter Creamery

21. Freezer Layer: Hot-Hoof Heater

22. Forest Layer: Beaky Thicket

23. Forest Layer: Eggshell Hotel

24. Forest Layer: Mossplume Marsh

25. Forest Layer: Eggshell Hotel Annex

26. Forest Layer: Bramblenest Bog

27. The Junction

28. The Junction: Void Chase

29. Resort Layer

30. Tempest Layer: Forecast Refuge

31. Tempest Layer: Lava Lake

32. Tempest Layer: Hot-Shower Cave

33. Tempest Layer: Jumbo Spa

34. Tempest Layer: Stormy Layer

35. Landfill Layer: Forgotten Pit Entry

36. Landfill Layer: Forgotten Pit

37. Landfill Layer: Trashtopia

38. Racing Layer: Rambi Rumble

39. Radiance Layer: Darkness

40. Radiance Layer: Elder Court

41. Radiance Layer: Solar Control Tower

42. Radiance Layer: Solar Control Tower On

43. Radiance Layer: Serpent Sands

44. Radiance Layer: Hiss Hiss Oasis

45. Radiance Layer: Shade Clouds

46. Radiance Layer: Crystal-Cobra Den

47. Groove Layer: Jail Hall

48. Groove Layer: Disco Hall

49. Inside the Great Harmoneel

50. Feast Layer: Mane Gate Market

51. Feast Layer: Fired Pride Plaza

52. Feast Layer: Grater-Go-Round

53. Feast Layer: Kingly Swings

54. Feast Layer: Ferocious Fryhouse

55. Feast Layer: Royal Oil Cruise

56. Feast Layer: Cat-Scratch Kitchen

57. Feast Layer: Waste-Oil Container

58. Forbidden Layer

59. Planet Core: Kremling Kourtyard

60. Planet Core: First Half

61. Planet Core: First-Half Battle

62. Planet Core: Mine-Cart Ride

63. Planet Core: Fractone Cradle

64. Planet Core: Second Half

65. Planet Core: Climactic Cliff

66. Planet Core: Heart of Gold

67. Banandium Root Tower

68. New Donk City

69. Sinkhole Dive

70. Sinkhole Dive: Forbidden Layer

71. Sinkhole Dive: Planet Core

72. Kong Bananza

73. Kong Bananza (Instrumental)

74. Zebra Bananza

75. Zebra Bananza (Instrumental)

76. Ostrich Bananza

77. Ostrich Bananza (Instrumental)

78. Elephant Bananza

79. Elephant Bananza (Instrumental)

80. Snake Bananza

81. Snake Bananza (Instrumental)

82. Peekabruiser Battle

82. Grumpy Kong Battle

84. Mad Mixer Battle

85. Stompenclomper Battle

86. Poppy Kong Battle

87. Inflammonite Battle

88. Abracajabya Battle

89. Void Kong Battle #1

90. Void Kong Battle #2

91. Sinister Blusterwing Battle #1

92. Sinister Blusterwing Battle #2

93. Muckety-Muck Battle

94. K. Rool, King of Rot Battle

95. Getaway

96. Closet

97. Challenge Course #1

98. Challenge Course #2

99. Challenge Course #3

100. Challenge Course #4

101. Challenge Course #5

102. 2D Challenge Course #1

103. 2D Challenge Course #2

104. 2D Challenge Course #3

105. 2D Challenge Course #4

106. Battle Challenge

107. Battle Challenge Lobby

108. Bonus Stage

109. Breaking Through (Heart of Gold)

110. ???

Donkey Kong Bananza: Disc FAQ

Here are a few frequently asked questions you may have about Donkey Kong Bananza's musical collectibles:

How do I get Discs?

Discs will drop randomly from enemies once you have defeated them. You can pick them up as you would with Gold of Apples by either running over them or using a Hand Slap in close proximity.

Where can I play Discs?

The main place for you to try out your Discs is Getaways. To change the Getaway music, simply head to the gramophone next to DK's bed and press 'A'. You can choose from any of the tracks you've selected so far.

There is one other location on SL1300 that you can play your Discs in the post-credits game, but we'll save that surprise for when you get there.

Why are some tracks greyed out?

If you see certain tracks greyed out in your music selection list, that's because you haven't found the Disc yet, though you have heard the track. You won't be able to choose these songs from the list, but hey, at least you know which tunes you have left!

Do any outfits help to find Discs?

Why yes, they do! Pauline's Diva Dress comes with a perk that makes enemies twice as likely to drop Discs after you've defeated them.

You can get this dress early by scanning the Donkey Kong Bananza amiibo, but you'll also pick it up after you've rolled the main credits.

We hope this list was helpful in showcasing all the wonderful Discs out there — now all you need to do is get 'em!

For even more hints and tips, check out our full Donkey Kong Bananza Walkthrough.