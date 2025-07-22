Of the many familiar faces you'll stumble across in Donkey Kong Bananza, Cranky Kong is perhaps the most frequent. This iconic Kong pops up on every layer in the game, and there's a Banandium Gem waiting for all those who find him.

With such a desirable collectible on the line, you might be wondering where to find Cranky in every level. Fortunately, we're here to help. In this guide, we've made a list of all Cranky Kong's hiding places, so you can track down the platforming pensioner with ease.

Donkey Kong Bananza: All Cranky Kong Locations

The following list highlights the specific sublayer on which you'll find Cranky Kong for each region, with a link to a detailed rundown of his location in the relevant Banandium Gem guide. Simply click the layer where Cranky's still missing for you, and you'll be able to track him down in no time!

Where to find Cranky Kong on each layer

Donkey Kong Bananza: Cranky Kong FAQs

Here are a handful of frequently asked questions you might have about Cranky Kong's hiding places in Donkey Kong Bananza:

Is Cranky Kong on every layer?

Yes, you'll be able to find Cranky Kong on every level — even the small ones like The Divide and The Junction. You'll have to finish the main game and roll credits before you can find him in the Ingot Isle Cave-In, but every other hiding place can be found from your first visit.

Does Cranky Kong always say the same thing?

Yes and no. There appears to be only a handful of dialogue options for Cranky's rant, so expect to hear him complain about DK's mining escapades a fair few times. That said, his concluding statement switches up once you've defeated the final boss, so that's something to look forward to.

Is there a reward for finding every Cranky Kong?

Unfortunately, no. You'll get a Banandium Gem from Cranky Kong on every layer, but there's no special reward for those who find all 17 hiding places.

We hope this helped your hunt for Cranky! If you need a hand with any remaining Gems, swing over to our full Banandium Gem Locations guide hub, and there are plenty more hints and tips in our Donkey Kong Bananza Walkthrough guide.