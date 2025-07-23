Welcome to our hub for all things boss battles in Donkey Kong Bananza.

The underground adventure is home to its fair share of big bads, each of which becomes progressively bigger and progressively badder. Fortunately, we're here to help.

In this Donkey Kong Bananza Boss Guide, we'll break down the ins and outs of every boss battle in the game, so you can take down even the most ferocious of foes with ease. There's even an FAQ section at the bottom to answer any boss-relevant questions you might have.

We've made a point to obscure the names of the individual bosses from the following list to maintain the surprise, but do be warned that clicking on the links will reveal their identities and go into detail about the battles themselves.

Note: This hub is still a work in progress, but have no fear, we'll be adding strategy guides for the later bosses soon enough.

Donkey Kong Bananza Boss Guide

Here is a list of all the main bosses in the game. Simply click the relevant links to find out how to beat 'em:

Donkey Kong Bananza Boss FAQs

Here's a handful of frequently asked questions you may have about Donkey Kong Bananza's big bads:

How many bosses are there?

In total, there are 11 main bosses and 6 minibosses. You won't encounter a boss on every layer, mind you, so that's something to look forward to!

Can I do the bosses in any order?

Unfortunately not. This ain't Tears of the Kingdom, and you can only tackle the bosses in the linear structure that you see each layer.

The exception is the Forest and Freezer Layer bosses, which are interchangeable based on which path you take at The Divide.

How to unlock the Boss Rush mode

There is a Boss Rush mode (of sorts) for those who have rolled credits on the main game and made a start on the post-credits content.

We won't spoil the exact method of unlocking it here, but for those interested, you can head to the post-credits section of our Ingot Isle Banandium Gem guide for more information.

If you're after some help with something other than bosses, be sure to check out our Donkey Kong Bananza Walkthrough for all your Banandium Gem, Fossil, and outfit needs.