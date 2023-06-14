Disney Dreamlight Valley has finally given us an answer to the age-old question: Who lives in that weird pumpkin house? As many of us guessed, it's the Fairy Godmother, big fan of pumpkins, apparently. But just how do you actually unlock her in the game?

How To Unlock The Fairy Godmother

Complete the Main Quest (so far)

You'll need to unlock all the areas on the map with Dreamlight, and restore all the Pillars within, to trigger the Fairy Godmother's quest. This is going to take a while if you haven't been keeping up with the new content, like Scar and Olaf's quests, so good luck!

Head to the Forgotten Lands

The Fairy Godmother's house is hard to miss — it's the only house in the Forgotten Lands (unless you've been redecorating, of course) and it's a big orange pumpkin. You just need to go inside, where Ms. Godmother herself should be waiting for you (if she's not, go back to step one — are you sure you've completed all the Pillar quests?)

She'll ask you for 5 Purified Night Shards, so make sure you have these on hand, or craft them using Night Shards and Dream Shards at a crafting table.

Start the Miracles Take Time quest

FG, as we'll call her from now on, will immediately give you a quest, and she'll ask you to follow her to a nearby mountain. It's not quite a mountain, though. More of a pile of rocks. Still, it turns out that it's an illusion, and it's actually a treehouse. Enter the treehouse to begin the next part of the quest.

Collect all the memories within the dream realm

There are three memories already waiting for you. Collect these, and talk to FG again — she'll help you collect the other three.

If you need help with these memories, head to our specific guide!

Collect the memory of friendship

Step into the portal to trigger a quest-within-a-quest, in which you (as the Forgotten) are trying to help Mickey, Minnie, and Goofy with various tasks. You'll get some insight into why the Forgotten is all evil and weird while you're at it.

If you need help finding the rotten ingredients, check this specific guide!

Collect the memory of trust

Go back to the dream realm, talk to FG, and then head through the next portal to trigger a slightly shorter quest that's all about trust, or more specifically, why you shouldn't just trust people blindly, especially when they're very obvious villains.

Collect the memory of nurturing

Having learned nothing about trusting villains from the last memory, the final memory is about Scar telling you to do very evil things. Do all the evil things, and you'll get the memory of nurturing.

If you need help figuring out where to plant the Night Thorn seeds, head to this guide!

Collect the memory of remembrance

Bit of a tautology, eh? Never mind, though — your six memories will combine into one, which you will need to collect to complete the quest.

And now the Fairy Godmother is free from her house, and should be on her way to the next level of friendship, too!

If you're looking for more info about Disney Dreamlight Valley, check out our guides detailing How To Raise Friendship Fast, How To Upgrade Your House, How To Upgrade Tools, How To Earn Star Coins Fast, and How To Make The Ratatouille Recipe, as well as our general Tips And Hints guide.