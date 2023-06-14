In Disney Dreamlight Valley's Miracles Take Time Quest, there's a quest-within-a-quest that requires you to collect ingredients for a Nasty Bouillabaisse.

Here's where to find the Rotten Carrot, Rotten Tomato, And Rotten Clams!

Where To Find The Rotten Ingredients

Rotten Tomato

The Rotten Tomato has fallen out of a barrel near where Mickey is. It's brown, sparkly, and exuding a dark, rotten aura. Gross.

Rotten Carrot

The Rotten Carrot is behind Goofy's house (the only house in the scene) between the fence and the house. Like the tomato, it looks nasty. And sparkly.

Rotten Clams

There are two clams to find. One is next to the pond near Goofy's house, and the other is next to the pond near the barrels where you found the tomato. They are gross-looking and sparkly also.

Make the Bouillabaisse

Head to the cooking station near Goofy's house after speaking to him, and you'll find the Nasty Bouillabaisse at the top of your recipes. Press "Autofill" to add the ingredients, cook it, and give it to Goofy!

