Disney Dreamlight Valley's Miracles Take Time quest takes you through a bunch of painful memories, the last of which is one with Scar manipulating you into doing Bad Things. One of those things is — gasp! — planting Night Thorns?!

But where do the Night Thorns go, and how do you make them grow? Here are our tips:

Where To Plant The Night Thorn Seeds

Night Thorns by the Giant Dreamlight Tree

The Giant Dreamlight tree is at the back of the scene — it's big and purple with sparkles, so you can't miss it. Plant the seeds around it.

Night Thorns by the Pillar of Nurturing

The Pillar of Nurturing is where Scar is standing at the beginning, next to the river's edge. Plant the seeds in front of it.

Night Thorns near the Mine Entrance

The Mine Entrance is next to the waterfall at the other end of the river. You can plant the seeds to the side of the river.

How to Plant and Grow the Night Thorns

Dig five holes with your Shovel, and then plant the Night Thorn seeds inside each hole. You will need to do five in each of the areas above, and then water them with your Watering Can. They should grow quickly. If they are all grown but they haven't counted towards your total, try planting them closer to the area in question.

How to get more Night Thorn Seeds

There are little stone tables throughout the area with purple seeds on them. Interact with these to buy more seeds.

