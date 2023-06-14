Unlocking the Fairy Godmother requires doing a quest first, and that quest requires reliving some unpleasant memories for you and The Forgotten. Here's how to complete every single one of the three memories within the Miracles Take Time quest.

How To Complete The Memories In The Fairy Godmother's Quest

Once you've collected the three memories that already exist inside the dream realm, the Fairy Godmother will help you find the remaining three — but they're a little more involved, and you'll have to do them one by one.

As she tells you, though, you can leave the memory at any moment, because they are all a bit emotionally intense, and deal with themes of depression, self-worth, and manipulation.

The Memory of Friendship

Step into the portal to be taken to a memory with Mickey, Minnie, and Goofy.

Gather Ugly Flowers

Mickey wants a bouquet for Minnie, but you're feeling grumpy about it. You'll need to collect "Ugly Flowers" from the scene, which are wilty sparkly flowers on the grass.

Make a Hideous Bouquet

Head to Goofy's crafting table by the side of his house to combine the flowers into a horrible bouquet (this crafting recipe will be under the Functional Items tab), and then give it to Minnie, who is behind the fenced-off area next to the Pillar.

Talk to Mickey and Goofy

Mickey will express disappointment that you didn't ask him for help... and then tell you to help Goofy, who wants some Bouillabaisse. He'll give you a shrimp, and ask you to collect clams, tomato, and carrot for the rest of the recipe.

If you need help finding the rotten ingredients, check this specific guide!

Cook a Nasty Bouillabaisse

Use Goofy's cooking station to make the Bouillabaisse and give it to him. He'll be disappointed that you didn't ask for help (again!), and then directs you to Minnie.

Talk to Minnie

Minnie just wants to tell you that she loves you. This makes the memory come out of the Pillar. Grab it and head back to the dream realm!

The Memory of Trust

Step into this portal and get ready for a whole bunch of narcissistic manipulation from the worst mother of all time, Mother Gothel.

Talk to Mother Gothel

She'll take you to the Pillar in the Glade of Trust and start going on about how Merlin is holding her (and you) back from greatness. She'll ask you to remove the Orb. Interact with the Pillar to do so, and then give it to her.

Go fishin'

Mother G will ask you to recover her Jewel-Encrusted Mirror from the water, where she dropped it. You'll need to fish three times to find it, and then give it back to her.

Oh no

Mother Gothel will then imprison you in the treehouse behind her. This takes you back to the dream realm.

The Memory of Nurturing

The last memory deals with Scar's plan to become ruler. Enter the portal to start the memory.

Talk to Scar

He's hanging out by the Pillar, being villainous, no doubt. Talk to him and he'll say similar things to Gothel: The Orb is holding him back from greatness! He'll ask you to destroy some flowers in the vicinity to loosen the Orb from the Pillar.

Stomp on flowers

The flowers are orange, and easy to spot against the darkness of the grass. Stomp on eight of them, and return to Scar, who is very impressed with your growing sense of evil.

Plant Night Thorns

Scar gives you 25 Night Thorn seeds and asks you to plant them in specific areas. Plant 15 of them and water them to finally loosen the Orb from the Pillar.

If you need help figuring out where to plant the Night Thorn seeds, head to this guide!

Talk to Scar

Scar gives a little villain speech and then seals himself in his cave. Good riddance.

Talk to Merlin

The wizard will wander into the scene and try to assure you that he's not angry, just worried about you. This will end the memory and return you to the dream realm.

Finishing the quest

All six memories will combine to create a final memory in the middle. Go up to it and try to take it, only to be interrupted by The Forgotten, who is now free at last (oh no) and takes the Orb for themselves, opening rifts in the sky over Dreamlight Valley.

Leave the dream realm and find the Fairy Godmother once more to end the quest. To continue this questline, you'll need to be at least level 2 friendship with her!

If you're looking for more info about Disney Dreamlight Valley, check out our guides detailing How To Raise Friendship Fast, How To Upgrade Your House, How To Upgrade Tools, How To Earn Star Coins Fast, and How To Make The Ratatouille Recipe, as well as our general Tips And Hints guide.