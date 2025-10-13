Pak-Man kicks things off this time: "Every city-builder fan needs to know about Against the Storm." They've gone a little (a lot) over the word limit but, as you'll see, several readers have taken brevity to the extreme with their recommendations. So it all balances out:

Against the Storm is a fantasy city-builder with a "rainpunk" aesthetic. (It's always raining, and the type of rainy-season and collection of rainwater features prominently into your strategy.) You need to manage the needs and wants of the various species that have come to live in your city, raising their happiness so they'll become better workers, giving you the resources to build better things for them, and so on. The graphics are beautiful, the setting is captivating, and the music is wonderful.

So far, so good. Where the game shines, though, was the decision to make it a roguelike.

We're all tired of the word "roguelike" by now, but when it's applied to a city builder like this one, something incredible happens. I'm a long-time city-builder fan, and the momentum of those games always seems to die down once you get your city to a certain level of self-sustainability. You've built everything you want to build, your city is operating at key efficiency, what's left to do? The game becomes boring. This is where the roguelike element comes in. In Against the Storm, you're meeting the demands of a never-seen Queen. She'll send you missions and monitor the happiness of your citizens. Make her upset, or take too long to meet one of her demands, and it's game over. Time to start a new city. Make her happy enough, and it's also time to build a new city, but with some bonus materials and perks to take into your next city. This means you never quite reach that boring self-maintenance phase, and you're always in that exciting, "Time to get a new city off the ground" phase. In true Roguelike fashion, successful runs also give you the ability to unlock new permanent perks and buildings, so every new city is a little bit more complicated than the one before it. I've been playing it on PC for years now and it never gets old. I can't recommend it enough!