It's that time of year for our six-monthly Games We Missed round-up, when you lovely people flag great Switch games that slipped through Nintendo Life's nets. And this is the first edition since Switch 2 launched!

While we've done our utmost to keep up with every new Switch 2 game after 25 of them dropped on 5th June, there have already been a handful we weren't able to cover - although we did manage to catch up with Bokura: Planet and Kuukiyomi 4, both of which we enjoyed immensely (spoilers for the Kuukiyomi review that'll be going live later today!). And Switch 1 has kept up its relentless release rate, with publishers pumping out all sorts of jewels glinting in the ever-churning eShop slop. Missing some good 'uns is unavoidable, unfortunately.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k

Back in April, in Part 10 (blimey!) of this community series, you highlighted a chunky 38 titles, including such gems as BZZZT Haiku the Robot, Howl, A Tiny Sticker Tale, and Promise Mascot Agency.

So, ahead of the next instalment, it's callout time! If you'd like to highlight a Switch 1 or Switch 2 game that we haven't reviewed, send us your recommendations and we'll showcase the best in Part 11.

Remember — and this is a point that is frequently forgotten when people send their recommendations! — we won't be reviewing these games. We want to shine a light on games that we weren't able to when they launched. Make sure to carefully read the submission guidelines below if you want to see your entries included in the feature:

Submission guidelines

100-word limit - Keep it brief! A history of the genre and deep-dive into every mechanic is unnecessary. Concentrate on what the game is about, what sets it apart from other games, and why you enjoyed it.

- Keep it brief! A history of the genre and deep-dive into every mechanic is unnecessary. Concentrate on what the game is about, what sets it apart from other games, and why you enjoyed it. One entry per game - Feel free to send your thoughts on multiple games, but there's no need to duplicate.

- Feel free to send your thoughts on multiple games, but there's no need to duplicate. Choose only games that we haven't reviewed on the site - To check if a Nintendo Life review exists, simply type the name of the game into the search box at the very top of the page (look for the magnifying glass icon in the top left corner) and click on the game page that appears. If there's no review, and it doesn't appear in a previous Reader Recommendations feature (which will also appear on the game page if it exists), you're good to go!

How to send a recommendation

Head to Nintendo Life's Contact page and select the subject "Switch eShop Hidden Gems" from the drop-down menu (it's already done for you in the link above). Type your name, email, and beautifully crafted message into the appropriate box, hit send, and Bob's your uncle!

We're looking forward to seeing what you recommend!