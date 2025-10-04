It's that time of year for our six-monthly Games We Missed round-up, when you lovely people flag great Switch games that slipped through Nintendo Life's nets. And this is the first edition since Switch 2 launched!
While we've done our utmost to keep up with every new Switch 2 game after 25 of them dropped on 5th June, there have already been a handful we weren't able to cover - although we did manage to catch up with Bokura: Planet and Kuukiyomi 4, both of which we enjoyed immensely (spoilers for the Kuukiyomi review that'll be going live later today!). And Switch 1 has kept up its relentless release rate, with publishers pumping out all sorts of jewels glinting in the ever-churning eShop slop. Missing some good 'uns is unavoidable, unfortunately.
Back in April, in Part 10 (blimey!) of this community series, you highlighted a chunky 38 titles, including such gems as BZZZT Haiku the Robot, Howl, A Tiny Sticker Tale, and Promise Mascot Agency.
So, ahead of the next instalment, it's callout time! If you'd like to highlight a Switch 1 or Switch 2 game that we haven't reviewed, send us your recommendations and we'll showcase the best in Part 11.
Remember — and this is a point that is frequently forgotten when people send their recommendations! — we won't be reviewing these games. We want to shine a light on games that we weren't able to when they launched. Make sure to carefully read the submission guidelines below if you want to see your entries included in the feature:
Submission guidelines
- 100-word limit - Keep it brief! A history of the genre and deep-dive into every mechanic is unnecessary. Concentrate on what the game is about, what sets it apart from other games, and why you enjoyed it.
- One entry per game - Feel free to send your thoughts on multiple games, but there's no need to duplicate.
- Choose only games that we haven't reviewed on the site - To check if a Nintendo Life review exists, simply type the name of the game into the search box at the very top of the page (look for the magnifying glass icon in the top left corner) and click on the game page that appears. If there's no review, and it doesn't appear in a previous Reader Recommendations feature (which will also appear on the game page if it exists), you're good to go!
How to send a recommendation
- Head to Nintendo Life's Contact page and select the subject "Switch eShop Hidden Gems" from the drop-down menu (it's already done for you in the link above). Type your name, email, and beautifully crafted message into the appropriate box, hit send, and Bob's your uncle!
We're looking forward to seeing what you recommend!
Comments 5
Yes, Guns of Fury! Great little game.
Nintendolife still haven't review BRATZ: RHYTHM & STYLE.
There is Dance Dance Revolution Arcade machine in the game.
Don't think I have any recommendations myself, but I'm looking forward to others' here in the comments and then in the eventual article based on the submissions!
This game: https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/products/escape-from-the-tower-switch/
where you play as a princess escaping a tower by digging. It has mobile game vibes, but in the old mobile game way, like doodle jump angry birds or suika game. I was perfectly happy to pay five dollars because free to play models will ruin any game, so when a mobile game is something you pay for upfront, I know it's quality.
(I do not know why people complained about super mario run, you literally could have steered nintendo away from free to play monetization at least a little by buying the game, instead of complaining about it not being free. That was a case where voting with your wallet meant buying the game.)
The free to play market exists because monopolies like undercutting their competition, Nintendo as a monopoly is rare, in the fact that it prefers to raise prices first, so if we had paid money, I think nintendo might have felt less of a desire to explore free to play and mess up their reputation, they know those games have bad vibes and are way too PR conscious. (jut read about how exhausting it is to work on advertising Pokemon) and also do many prototypes.
(They are a smart company that doesn't run itself into layoff walls like EA Ubisoft, Activision, that put their games on sale for practically free)
They released Fire Emblem Heroes in 2017, and super mario run a year prior. I think FEH was their first gacha. it released a month later, and I think they were testing which monetization model was more successful. Then for four years they released exclusively gacha, until Pikmin Bloom and Animal Crossing complete, Fire Emblem Shadows I don't think has gacha, it does pull the banner system from gacha, where if a character is in season you can buy them directly for a lower price.
It’s honestly getting sort of hard to find a solid game NintendoLife hasn’t reviewed or covered in one of these style articles! So… good job, NintendoLife! As always, thank you for embracing the indie community!
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...