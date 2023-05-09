As a part of the latest financial report for the fiscal year ending March 2023, Nintendo has provided updated figures for both its hardware and software sales. While the Switch's hardware numbers started to slow as the console reached 125 million units sold (as of March 2023), the big milestone this time around is on the software side of things as the Switch has exceeded one billion sales in that department.

The actual number is 1,036,150,000 units, if we want to be really picky and why shouldn't we be? That's a huge figure!

We had an inkling that Nintendo would overcome the billion mark this time around after it was closing in with 994.30 million sales in February's financial update. It has already overtaken the DS' total game sales, making it Nintendo's most successful console from a software point of view — though the DS is still ahead in terms of hardware numbers.

The most recent quarter has seen boosts to the software numbers from the likes of Fire Emblem Engage, Metroid Prime Remastered and remaining Pokémon Scarlet and Violet sales. We expect Tears of the Kingdom to do gangbusters over the next few months, so it will be interesting to see how much of an effect this has on the overall figures next quarter.

In related news, Nintendo reconfirmed the release dates for some of its upcoming titles for the rest of 2023. Be sure to check out the following article for a refresher on what's still to come this year: