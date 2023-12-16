Updated with the now-complete Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass and Theatrhythm Final Bar Line. Enjoy!

There was a time, long ago, when games were done when they hit retail shelves. But we're in the 21st century now, and more often than not, additional post-launch content is released months after a developer's main game is complete, enriching the experience.

There are tons of games that get DLC, Expansions, and Season Passes nowadays. These can range from cosmetic changes and updates to a whole new roster of characters to an entirely new story campaign. The Switch's library of games, and the eShop, are certainly no strangers to these extensions. Sometimes, they come years after the game has been released and take us by complete surprise — looking at you, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

In this DLC guide, we're recommending the very best DLC and expansions that money can buy on Nintendo Switch. And that's the key here — money. We've only considered paid updates for this list; Hollow Knight has some excellent free DLC, for example, but if we looked at all free updates and DLC, well, this list might go on forever.

Well, no more holding back — get your eShop wallet ready and take a look at the best of the best on Switch. And we'll continue to update this as more great DLC is released.

Overcooked 2 (Switch) Publisher: Team 17 / Developer: Ghost Town Games Release Date: 7th Aug 2018 ( USA ) / 7th Aug 2018 ( UK/EU )









If you need more co-op chaos in your life, then look no further than Overcooked 2's delightful season pass. Three extra portions come on this platter, which is all available in the Gourmet Edition. Campfire Cook Off introduced us to four more chefs and 15 brand new levels set in the woods — so there are plenty of s'mores to go around. Night of the Hangry Horde features the Unbread (this still makes us snigger) with nine new kitchens and three secret hidden levels and another four chefs. And lastly, the Carnival of Chaos brings even more levels and characters while giving us combo meals to content with. It's pure magic in a game that thrives on its gameplay and mechanics and keeps us coming back to the buffet table for more. Overcooked! 2 $39.27

