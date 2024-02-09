When it comes to remaking and re-releasing a game, it's easy to assume every publisher out there is plundering its back catalogue to refurbish and resell treasured games to a nostalgia-laced audience happy to pay for the comfort of childhood classics brought up to date on their current consoles.

However, looking back at Nintendo's library of remade games, there aren't quite as many as you might assume considering the candidates the Kyoto firm could revive if it so chose. That's not to say there haven't been a good handful — 30 in the ranked list below, including only games released in the West — but there are dozens of games that remain untouched that we'd personally love to see come back.

We asked NL readers to rate any Nintendo-published remakes they've played and this reader-ranked list of the Best Nintendo Remakes is the result. The order here is governed by the games' User Ratings on the site, and is therefore subject to real-time change even now, as you read these words.

Don't agree with this Nintendo remake ranking? Feel free to click the stars in each entry and rank the ones you've played to have your say and, potentially, affect the order.

Before we begin, some housekeeping. We're talking remakes, not remasters. By this we mean games that have been totally revised, remodelled, and rebuilt from the ground up, not ports, however 'Deluxe' they may be. Naturally, there will be some borderline cases. Think Skyward Sword HD, for example — a game which adds an HD sheen and reworks the controls and the UI of the original, but isn't a fundamental ground-up rebuild of the Wii game.

Let us know in the comments if you think there's something missing that truly deserves the title 'remake' (rather than 'remaster' or 'port' or 'Deluxe re-release'). We originally included the Game Boy's Donkey Kong in the list of candidates but decided against it seeing as it's essentially a port of the arcade game with an entirely new and different (and much bigger) Mario vs. Donkey Kong-style affair bolted, beautifully, on the end. As pointed out, it's great but not quite a remake, likewise with a couple of others we removed from the running.

Enough ifs and buts and do-you-mind-if-we-don'ts — let's take a look at our list of every Nintendo remake ever, as ranked by you...