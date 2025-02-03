Nintendo Switch Micro SD Cards FAQ

Need more help? Our micro SD card FAQ below should answer any questions you might have...

Does the Nintendo Switch need an SD card?

While the Switch does have useable internal memory, it won't last you forever if you download games, updates, and content from the eShop.

There are certain games that are too big to fit on Switch's internal memory, so sooner or later you'll probably need to invest in a micro SD card.

Can you use any Micro SD Card with Nintendo Switch?

The Switch supports any UHS-I Micro SD, Micro SDHC, or Micro SDXC cards. If you have no idea what any of that means, don't worry, it's pretty difficult to stumble across a card that isn't supported by the Switch.

Given how little the speed differs between the different cards that the Switch does support, we recommend just ignoring that aspect entirely and just grabbing the cheapest you can find from a well-known brand and seller. It really doesn't make much difference.

Besides, cartridges are almost always slower than Micro SD cards, so no matter which you go for, you're going to get improved loading speeds.

Where is the Micro SD Card slot on the Switch console?

To access the Micro SD card slot on an original Nintendo Switch, simply pop out the kickstand on the back of the console. Insert the Micro SD card into the slot with the logo facing up. Push the card into the slot until it makes a reassuring clicking sound. To remove it, push again until it clicks and it should then pull away easily.

The Switch Lite may not have the kickstand, but you'll find the cover in the same place on the back of the console on the bottom left.

And on Switch OLED the slot is hidden behind the larger kickstand on the left. It's re-orientated horizontally, but it's probably the simplest of the three Switch consoles to insert or remove the Micro SD card.

What speed Micro SD Card should I buy?

At the moment, speed isn't really worth considering when you purchase a micro SD card for your Nintendo Switch. The reason for this is that the Switch only supports UHS-1 cards, which max out at 104MB/s in terms of speed. The UHS-2 types are three times faster, with a 312MB/s speed but that's irrelevant as the Switch doesn't currently support them.

While it's true that the speed between even the UHS-1 cards does vary, the differences just aren't noticeable enough to worry about. That's why we've focused purely on the best value for money, as there is a considerably larger difference between the prices of two micro SD cards than there is the speed.

What size/capacity Micro SD Card should I buy?

It's going to be a while until 2TB cards are available and, more importantly, affordable. Right now you typically have the choice of 1TB, 512GB, 400GB, 256GB, 200GB, and 128GB (or lower, although we wouldn't recommend going any smaller than 64GB, and that will fill up fast).

SanDisk has a Micro SD card with a capacity of 1.5TB, which is a fantastic option for Switch owners who plan to download a lot of games, but it's naturally a little more on the pricey side. If you have that sort of cash to spend, this is currently the ultimate option for your Switch.

An alternative approach would be to buy multiple cards and swap them depending on which games you want to play - slightly more effort, but potentially very affordable. Just be sure to keep them in a safe place.

What type/brand of Micro SD Card is best for Switch?

There are plenty of options, but what is the best brand of SD card for Nintendo Switch? Ideally, you want the fastest micro SD card for improved loading times; generally, a good micro SD card will slightly outperform Nintendo's physical game cards, which is a bonus for downloaders.

You can usually get a "read speed" rating on the SD Card you're looking at buying. You should also know that micro SDXC is the newer, faster type versus the older micro SDHC.

Brands also offer "premium" versions of their products; one example is the SanDisk "Ultra" range, which is typically populated by their fastest cards.

We'd recommend going for one of the premium offerings if you can, but it shouldn't make a huge difference for the average user, especially as Switch is currently unable to take advantage of the fastest speeds. All options listed in our guide above are more than suitable for your needs.

Should I install all my Switch games on a Micro SD?

Given the regular Nintendo Switch's limited 32GB of internal storage – of which only 25.9GB is actually usable – you're going to be forced to install the vast majority of your downloaded games directly onto the micro SD. Even Switch OLED's 64GB isn't large enough to carry some games in their entirety.

However, we have learned that games installed directly onto the internal storage saw improved load times over cartridges and micro SDs, with the most extreme cases improving load times on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild by five seconds.

The differences between Switch cartridges and micro SD were too small to really fuss over – a mere second or two here and there – but it does seem like installing on the console's own internal storage offers a significant improvement. As such, we'd recommend installing your most played game(s) on your internal storage, and the rest onto the micro SD.

How do I move a Switch game between Micro SD and internal storage?

To move a Nintendo Switch game from your Micro SD card to the console's internet storage, or vice versa, you'll need to select System Settings from your console's menu.

In System Settings, choose 'Data Management', and then 'Move Data Between System / microSD Card'.

Choose which direction you want your chosen game to move (either from the SD card to console or vice versa) and select the relevant option. Then simply select your game, hit 'Move Data', confirm your selection, and that's it!

Whichever Micro SD card you pick, you're going to be increasing the potential of your beloved Nintendo Switch. If you plan on taking your Switch out with you on your travels, having a large capacity will be a great idea as you won't need to carry loads of pesky carts around with you.

Looking for more? Check out our other Switch buying guides: