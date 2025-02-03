If you have a Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, or Switch OLED and tend to download games from the Nintendo eShop, you'll soon find yourself running out of storage space. A lack of storage is one of the Switch's few weaknesses, and the fact that there are so many amazing digital-only games on Nintendo's store means the issue's only becoming more of a problem.
The answer? Expand your Switch's memory by getting a great deal on a Micro SD card to store more games. Fortunately, there are plenty of cheap memory upgrade options for Switch in 2025 including mighty 1TB and 1.5TB Micro SD cards that will erase your storage woes for good (the Switch supports cards up to 2TB in size, although they don't actually exist just yet).
Below, we've rounded up all of the best Micro SD card deals you can get right now at the cheapest prices.
Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.
Best Value Switch Micro SD cards (USA)
Here are the best deals and cheapest prices on microSD cards that are perfect for your Nintendo Switch in the US. All models featured are from trusted brands, so note that less reliable cards won't be featured here:
Best Value Switch Micro SD cards (UK)
And here are the best deals and cheapest prices on microSD cards that are perfect for your Nintendo Switch in the UK:
Officially-Licensed Nintendo Switch Micro SD Cards
These 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 400GB, 512GB, and 1TB officially licensed Nintendo Switch micro SD cards from SanDisk aren't always the best value price-wise, but they sure do look pretty and will no doubt appeal to Nintendo collectors or those looking to gift an SD card to someone special.
Being SanDisk products, these come with the levels of performance and reliability you'd expect and need for playing games on your Switch. We've always had a great experience with these cards and can wholeheartedly recommend them:
New in 2024:
Complete Nintendo Range:
Other game-related options also exist, such as these Fortnite and Apex Legends cards: