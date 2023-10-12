Nintendo Christmas Gift Ideas

If you're looking for the best cheap Nintendo gifts to give to a loved one this holiday, the perfect gaming stocking filler, or even the absolute best Nintendo presents that money can buy, you're most certainly in the right place.

In this guide, we'll be sharing some of 2023's top Nintendo gifts to give you some inspiration for the holidays. Products are grouped by budget, allowing you to quickly navigate to gifts that are suitable for your chosen price range, and include all sorts of great presents such as Nintendo Switch games, Nintendo eShop credit, books, toys, and much more.

Ready to start shopping? Then simply use our table below to jump to your chosen budget range. Or, if you'd rather shop by product category instead, feel free to check out our ultimate guide to the Best Nintendo Christmas Gifts 2023:

Nintendo Christmas Gifts: Low-Budget & Stocking Fillers

Nintendo Gifts - Budget
In this section of the guide, we'll be focusing on the best cheap Nintendo gifts, never going above $20 / £20. You can't go wrong with items like Nintendo eShop credit (which can be used by the recipient to buy any games of their choosing), and you'll also find other great items like Nintendo Switch accessories, toys, and board games:

eShop Credit

Nintendo eShop Card $20
Nintendo eShop Card $10
Nintendo eShop Card £15
Nintendo eShop Card £15

Accessories » Micro SD cards

SanDisk Nintendo Licensed 128GB micro SD card

Accessories » Switch Cases

PowerA Switch Case – Animal Crossing
POKÉMON: CHARIZARD VS. PIKACHU VORTEX SWITCH CASE
PowerA Protection Case for Nintendo Switch
Game Traveler Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch Case
PowerA Stealth Case Kit for Nintendo Switch - 8-bit Mario
Nintendo Switch Deluxe Travel Case
Accessories » Switch Controllers

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Metroid Dread
Accessories » Switch Accessories

Nintendo Switch Starter Kit
Nintendo Switch Carrying Case & Screen Protector
Joy Con Racing Wheel Two Pack For Nintendo Switch
Clothing » Jumpers

Official Super Mario Christmas Jumper
Clothing » T-Shirts

Nook Inc. T-Shirt (Adults) - Animal Crossing
Splatoon Splatfest "Super Star" T-Shirt
Atari Circle Logo Men's T-Shirt - Black
Splatoon Splatfest "Super Mushroom" T-Shirt
Books

Disrupting the Game: From the Bronx to the Top of Nintendo - Reggie Fils-Aimé
Jumping for Joy: The History of Platform Video Games: Including Every Mario and Sonic Platformer
Ask Iwata: Words of Wisdom from Satoru Iwata, Nintendo's Legendary CEO
Homeware

Gameboy Keyring Miniature Cartridge
Nintendo Super Mario Action Drinkware Set
Pokémon Starters Mug
Mini Pikachu Mug Set
Pokémon 3D Snorlax Mug
Pokémon 3D Pikachu Mug
Animal Crossing Metal Water Bottle
Pikachu Aluminium Eco Bottle
Board Games

MONOPOLY Junior Super Mario Edition
MONOPOLY Animal Crossing New Horizons Edition
Super Mario Bros Power Up Card Game
Nintendo Super Mario Standard Playing Cards
UNO Super Mario Card Game
Super Mario Top Trumps Match Board Game
Zelda Uno Card Game Special Legend Rule Exclusive Edition
Toys

EPOCH Games Super Mario Blow Up! Shaky Tower
The Legend of Zelda - Hyrule Jigsaw (500 Pieces)
The Legend of Zelda - Ocarina of Time Jigsaw (1000 Pieces)
Super Mario & Friends Jigsaw Puzzle
Aquabeads Animal Crossing™ : New Horizons Character Set
Plushies

Kirby Soft Toy
Mario Soft Toy
Artwork

Retro Video Game Posters for Gaming Room
Pikachu Silhouette 25 Art Print
Pikachu Bolt 25 Art Print
Gaming Wall Art Set
Christmas Cards

Mario Holiday 4x6 Inch Greeting Card
Hallmark Pack of Pokémon Christmas Cards
Pokemon Christmas Card
Personalised Gaming Super Mario Theme Christmas Cards
Animal Crossing Christmas Card
All I Want for Christmas is Chu
Mario X Home Alone Christmas Card
Super Mario Personalized Christmas Card
Super Mario Chrirstmas Card
Nintendo Super Mario King Boo Pixel Christmas Card
Nintendo Christmas Gifts: Mid-Range Gifts

Nintendo Gifts - MId-Range
In this next section of our guide, we'll be sharing the best gifts that fall in the $20/£20 - $50/£50 range. You'll find all sorts of fantastic options here, including the latest Nintendo Switch games, higher-end accessories like gaming headsets and luxury travel cases, and much more besides. Have a browse:

eShop Credit

Nintendo eShop Card $50
Nintendo eShop Card £50
Nintendo eShop Card £25
Hardware » Retro Consoles

Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda
Games » Switch Games

Pokémon Scarlet
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Pokémon Violet
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Pokemon Legends Arceus
Super Mario RPG
Super Mario RPG
Detective Pikachu Returns
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Accessories » Micro SD cards

SanDisk Nintendo Licensed 256GB micro SD card
SanDisk Nintendo Licensed 512GB micro SD card
Accessories » Headsets

Turtle Beach Recon Spark Gaming Headset
Nintendo True Wireless Sound Earphones - The Legend of Zelda
Nintendo True Wireless Sound Earphones - Super Mario (Red)
Nintendo True Wireless Sound Earphones - Pokémon Pikachu
Nintendo True Wireless Sound Earphones - Animal Crossing
Nintendo Switch Gaming Headphones (Wired) - Kirby
Nintendo True Wireless Sound Earphones - Splatoon 2
Nintendo Switch Gaming Headphones (Wired) - White / Black
Nintendo Switch Gaming Headphones (Wired) - Pokémon Pikachu Gold
Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 Amplified Gaming Headset
Accessories » Switch Controllers

Rock Candy Zelda Switch Pro Controller
Nintendo Switch Wireless Controller (The Legend of Zelda)
Mini Wired Controller (Pikachu and Eevee)
Nintendo Switch Wired Controller - Pikachu (Electric)
Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact (Light Gray & Yellow)
Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact (Apricot Red)
SWITCH Split Pad Compact (Gengar)
SWITCH Split Pad Compact (Pikachu)
Nintendo Switch Controller: Star Spectrum
Nintendo Switch Kirby Controller (+ Other Designs)
PowerA GameCube Style Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch
Accessories » Switch Cases

Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch/Switch OLED Model
Large Animal Crossing Storage Case for Nintendo Switch
PDP Officially Licensed Switch Commuter Case
Nintendo Switch Adventure Travel Bag (Splatoon 3)
Nintendo Switch Carrying Case & Screen Protector Splatoon 3 Edition
Nintendo Switch Cargo Pouch Compact (Pikachu, Gengar, & Mimikyu)
Animal Crossing-inspired Case for Nintendo Switch
PowerA Travel Pro Slim Case for Nintendo Switch - Zelda
Accessories » Switch Accessories

Joy-Con & Pro Controller Charging Dock
PDP Gaming Officially Licensed Mario Bundle for Switch
Accessories Bundle for Nintendo Switch
PowerA Joy-Con Charging Dock Black
Clothing » Jumpers

Official Street Fighter Ken Vs Ryu Christmas Jumpers for Men Or Women – Ugly Novelty Gifts Xmas Jumper – Unisex Knitted Sweater Design
Official Sonic the Hedgehog Christmas Jumpers – Ugly Novelty Gifts Men Or Women Xmas Jumper – Officially Licensed SEGA Unisex Knitted Sweater Design
Gamer Christmas Sweatshirt
Pokémon Squirtle Christmas Jumper - Navy
Pokémon Bulbasaur Christmas Jumper - Green
Difuzed Nintendo - Super Mario Knitted Christmas Unisex Jumper
Tetris Merry Blockmas Christmas Sweatshirt - Black
Spyro The Dragon Christmas Jumper - Navy
Pokemon Gyarados Christmas Jumper - Navy
Nintendo NES Controller Classic Ugly Sweater Sweatshirt
Pokemon Pikachu Christmas Christmas Jumper - Black
Pokémon Charmander Christmas Jumper - Burgundy
Pokemon Eevee Christmas Jumper - White
Pokemon Charizard Christmas Jumper - Burgundy
Clothing » T-Shirts

Nintendo Samus Super Metroid Cover Graphic T-Shirt
Nintendo 64 Classic Logo Retro Vintage Premium T-Shirt
Nintendo Super Mario Friends & Enemies Sprites T-Shirt
Nintendo Men's Super Mario Retro Stripe T-Shirt
Legend of Zelda Teal Triforce Symbolism Graphic T-Shirt
Super Mario Christmas Coins Pixels Raglan Baseball Tee
Womens Nintendo Super Mario Christmas Star Pixels V-Neck T-Shirt
Clothing » Shoes

Akedo x Pokemon Snow Kids' Signature High Top - Light Blue
Piranha Plants Plush Funny Slippers
Clothing » Hoodies

Nintendo 64 Classic Logo Retro Vintage Graphic Hoodie
Nintendo Chest Pocket Classic N64 Logo Hoodie
Nintendo NES Controller Retro Stripe 85 Graphic Hoodie
Nintendo Classic 64 Striped Logo Pullover Hoodie
Clothing » Sweaters

Nintendo Men's Pixel Cast Sweatshirt
Books

SNES/Super Famicom: a visual compendium
The NES Encyclopedia: Every Game Released for the Nintendo Entertainment System
Super Famicom: The Box Art Collection
The SNES Encyclopedia: Every Game Released for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System
The N64 Encyclopedia: Every Game Released for the Nintendo 64
The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia
Super Mario Encyclopedia: The Official Guide to the First 30 Years Limited Edition
Handmade

3D Legend of Zelda Hyrule Map Laser Cut Wood Art
Nintendo Switch Neon Sign
Toys

Super Mario Adventures Starter Course
Nintendo Super Mario Mushroom Kingdom Castle Playset
The Legend of Zelda Link Sword
Homeware

Super Mario Planters
Super Mario USB LED 10-in Light-up Desktop Tree
Nintendo The Legend of Zelda USB LED 10-in Light-up Desktop Tree
Lego

LEGO Super Mario Starter Course
LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Peach Starter Course
Board Games

USAOPOLY Super Mario Checkers & Tic-Tac-Toe
Pokémon TCG: Battle Academy
Nintendo Christmas Gifts: Luxury Gifts

Nintendo Gifts - Luxury
If you're really wanting to treat someone this year, you'll want to check out our selection of luxury Nintendo gifts. The sky's the limit here, so you'll find incredible presents like new Nintendo Switch consoles, fancy LEGO sets, statues and figurines for the home, and even arcade machines. These are some of the very best Nintendo presents money can buy:

eShop Credit

Nintendo eShop Card £100
Nintendo eShop Card $70
Nintendo eShop Card £75
Hardware » Switch Hardware

Nintendo Switch - White (OLED Model)
Nintendo Switch OLED - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition
Nintendo Switch - Neon (OLED Model)
Nintendo Switch Lite - Coral
Nintendo Switch – OLED Model Splatoon 3 Special Edition
Nintendo Switch Lite - Turquoise
Nintendo Switch Lite - Blue
Nintendo Switch Lite - Yellow
Nintendo Switch OLED - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition
Nintendo Switch Lite Blue
Nintendo Switch – OLED Model Mario Red Edition
Nintendo Switch (Neon Red/Blue)
Nintendo Switch Lite Turquoise
Nintendo Switch Lite Coral
Hardware » Retro Consoles

SEGA Genesis Mini 2
Games » Switch Games

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Super Mario RPG
Super Mario RPG
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Mario Party Superstars - Nintendo Switch
Accessories » Micro SD cards

SanDisk Nintendo Licensed 512GB micro SD card
Zelda Edition SanDisk 1TB microSDXC-Card
Accessories » Switch Controllers

Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact (Gengar)
Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact (Pikachu & Mimikyu)
Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro Controller (Pokémon Legends: Arceus)
Hori Split Pad Pro for Nintendo Switch Charizard
Official Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
Joy-Con (L/R) Controllers for Nintendo Switch Neon Pink/Neon Green
Accessories » Figures

Pokémon Die-Cast Poké Ball Replica
Kirby and the Goal Door Figurine (Exclusive Edition)
Zelda Breath of the Wild PVC Painted Statue: Hylian Shield [Collector's Edition]
Accessories » Headsets

Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 Powered Gaming Headset
Accessories » Racing Wheel

Hori Mario Kart Racing Pro Deluxe for Nintendo Switch
Clothing » Shoes

Pokémon Winter Charmander Black Signature High Top
Akedo x Pokemon Pikachu Winter Black Signature High Top
Pokémon Winter Bulbasaur Black Signature High Top
Lego

LEGO Super Mario The Mighty Bowser
LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System (71374)
LEGO Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block
LEGO Super Mario Bowser’s Airship Expansion Set 71391
LEGO Super Mario Peach’s Castle Expansion Set
LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Peach Starter Course
Arcade

Arcade1Up Capcom Legacy Arcade Game Street Fighter
Arcade1Up Midway Legacy Arcade Game Mortal Kombat
Arcade1Up Dragon's Lair
Arcade1Up The Simpsons 30th Edition Arcade
Arcade1Up - Turtles In Time Arcade
Arcade1Up Star Wars Virtual Pinball
Arcade1Up Marvel Pinball Arcade
Arcade1Up - Bandai Namco Pac-Mania Legacy Edition with Riser & Lit Marque Arcade
Arcade1Up - Killer Instinct Arcade
Homeware

Framed Nintendo Game Boy Color GBC Disassembled Game Console
Statues

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Link (Exclusive Edition)
Metroid Prime – Samus Helmet (Exclusive Edition)
The Legend of Zelda Majora's Mask PVC (Collector's Edition)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Zelda Figurine (Collector's Edition)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Link Figurine (Collector's Edition)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Revali Figurine (Exclusive Edition)
Handmade

Wooden the Legend of Zelda: the Wind Waker Gamecube Cartridge
3D Kanto Video Game Map Laser Cut Wood
Pinball Machines

Arcade1Up Star Wars Virtual Pinball Machine
Micro Arcade

Arcade1Up Atari Couchcade
Toys

Nintendo Super Mario Deluxe Playset - Bowser Ship
Nintendo Super Mario Deluxe Playset - Bowser Ship