Nintendo's mascot has never been shy of a spin-off, and while his karting exploits — not to mention his world-renowned penchant for a party — tend to grab all the attention and the biggest sales, Mario and co. have a long, rich history of starring in Nintendo sports games, too.

But what's the best Mario sports game? We've compiled this ranked list of every Mario sports game covering everything from the premier league to the lowly feeder divisions, from the courtside seats to the nosebleeds!

Below you'll find every Mario sport game, ranked from worst to best, featuring the Mushroom Kingdom crew, including his trips to the Olympic Games when he teams up with Sonic and his Sega posse. If it's a sports game and it's got Mario in the title, you'll find it here.

It's time for the first shot/throw/kick/serve, then - let's see who takes home a medal and who's up for relegation. We begin at the bottom of the table...

32. Mario's Tennis (VB) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo R&D1 Release Date: 14th Aug 1995 ( USA )







The small character roster makes the tournaments laughably short but this is a solid, if simple, tennis game. Good music and graphics combined with the excellent 3D effect of the court ensure that Mario’s Tennis is an excellent introduction to the Virtual Boy, plus it's cheap and easy to find these days. If only Nintendo had released that link cable, though...

31. Mario Sports Superstars (3DS) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo Release Date: 24th Mar 2017 ( USA ) / 10th Mar 2017 ( UK/EU )

















Mario Sports Superstars straddles an unfortunate line of mediocrity. Combining five sports in one convenient package, it's certainly not a bad game, as it has plenty of variety and content to offer with a robust multiplayer mode, but we'd struggle to call it a good game either. It merely exists; sitting uncomfortably in a space that the Mario & Sonic series ruled for years. It fails to offer a definitive version of anything, and even a pretty decent take on horse racing isn't worth the price of admission alone. As a multiplayer title, it has its moments, but it's a painfully lifeless single-player experience that needed to take a few more risks.

30. NES Open Tournament Golf (NES) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo R&D2 Release Date: 29th Sep 1991 ( USA ) / 18th Jun 1992 ( UK/EU ) Available On: Nintendo Switch Online











As with nearly all of the games in the NES library, the formative systems and mechanics put down in games of the '80s have advanced a lot in the interim. However, while NES Open Tournament Golf (known as Mario Open Golf in Japan, so technically the first entry in the Mario Golf series) might lack the bells, whistles and frills we've come to expect from our golf games these days, the core gameplay here is as solid as ever. 18 holes might be pushing it, but a swift walk around the back nine will do nicely.

23. Mario Tennis Open (3DS) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Camelot Release Date: 20th May 2012 ( USA ) / 25th May 2012 ( UK/EU )



















Mario Tennis Open was a strong and accessible entry in the beloved series, and a group of friends gathered around could lose themselves in it for a long time. Solo players could still have a good time perfecting their skills, and playing online was a nice way to keep things interesting, but the missing RPG mode left a pretty big hole that this 3DS entry struggled to fill. Unless you're part of a cabal of 3DS-owning pals, you'll miss out on the real heart of the game: punching your wily opponent in the arm after a hard-fought match.

22. Mario Golf: Super Rush (Switch) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Camelot Release Date: 25th Jun 2021 ( USA ) / 25th Jun 2021 ( UK/EU )













Mario Golf: Super Rush is a game that in many respects hits its marks. Golf Adventure has plenty of charm and offers a fun way to learn various mechanics and unlock courses. Away from that solo endeavour there are decent options and customisation for multiplayer games, local or online, button controls or motion-based swinging. It's not a premium effort, however, with a nagging feeling of corners cut and, at times, an absence of creativity. However, many players should get a good amount of fun out of this one, both solo and with friends. This ain't the Masters, but for Mario Golf fans it is a solid par.

20. Mario Tennis Aces (Switch) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Camelot Release Date: 22nd Jun 2018 ( USA ) / 22nd Jun 2018 ( UK/EU )

















We’re used to seeing Wii U games transfer to Switch, but for Mario Tennis: Ultra Smash to have moved across without a substantial makeover would have been disastrous. Mario Tennis Aces, wonderfully, is anything but that – it’s a superb arcade sports game that’s generous with its suite of player options and only occasionally guilty of being a little cheap in its Adventure Mode. The presentation is spot on, and the core tennis action is absorbing whether you’re trading simple strokes or firing off special shots. Some animations and voiceovers are identical to Ultra Smash’s, but everything around them has been overhauled and rebuilt to reach quite splendid heights. This is something of a Switch Port Plus, then – not quite a whole new experience, but so improved as to be near unrecognisable.

18. Mario & Sonic at the London 2012 Olympic Games (Wii) Publisher: SEGA / Developer: SEGA Release Date: 15th Nov 2011 ( USA ) / 18th Nov 2011 ( UK/EU )













Plenty of people seemed to like this one, although our flame didn't burn as brightly for this Olympic entry - maybe having the real-life games on our doorstep dampened our enthusiasm for Mario & Sonic's take. What felt fresh and enjoyable four years prior didn't cut the mustard in 2011, particularly when some elements were stripped out or reworked to poor effect. London Party mode was a poor alternative to the dozens of superior Wii party games, and while its cast of gaming greats was enough to forgive some of its mistakes, the flagship home console version of Mario and Sonic's 2012 tournament was pretty far off the mark by our reckoning.

16. Mario Sports Mix (Wii) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Square Enix Release Date: 7th Feb 2011 ( USA ) / 4th Feb 2011 ( UK/EU )

















While Mario Sports Mix may lack the depth of Mario's flagship sporting lines, it's a great example of a more casual Mario title that multiple players can enjoy. Dodgeball, basketball, hockey, and volleyball are included in the mix here, so you're not getting watered-down versions of Tennis and Golf. Not all the disciplines on offer will be to everyone's taste, but there's enough good stuff here to last you a fair while and the developer — the venerable Square Enix in this case! — gave it oodles of imagination.

12. Mario Tennis: Power Tour (GBA) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Camelot Release Date: 5th Dec 2005 ( USA ) / 18th Nov 2005 ( UK/EU )









Veteran developer Camelot proved it still belonged on Centre Court with this one. With a comprehensive story mode, tight and entertaining tennis gameplay mechanics and a surprising amount of depth, Mario Tennis: Power Tour (or Mario Power Tennis as it's known in Europe) is a winning return for the plumber and his pals. It's pretty dialogue-heavy, but there’s a deep, rewarding experience to be found underneath all the waffle, with the story mode serving up a satisfying sense of progression from the very beginning to this Game-Set-Match.

11. Mario Superstar Baseball (GCN) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Namco Release Date: 29th Aug 2005 ( USA ) / 11th Nov 2005 ( UK/EU )

















Developed by Namco and tapping into the Japanese and US obsessions with whacking a little ball with a big stick (we prefer a big plank in this green and pleasant land), 2005's Mario Superstar Baseball gave the titular sport the colourful Nintendo-character treatment. Being the first game in the line, it lacked some of Camelot's depth from the RPG-inspired Golf and Tennis lines. However, a neat Chemistry mechanic that affected your team's performance and a hefty roster that included a cluster of Kongs gave Mario and co. a sporting chance off the bat - enough to garner a sequel on Wii, at least.

10. Mario Super Sluggers (Wii) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Bandai Namco Release Date: 25th Aug 2008 ( USA )

















Mario Super Sluggers never saw the light of day in PAL regions - probably a wise decision based on the lacklustre performance of its predecessor on these shores, though curiously we're still waiting for our region-appropriate 'Mario Wicket Whackers'. This Now Production and Namco Bandai-developed slugger was a sequel to Namco's GameCube entry three years earlier and put the plumber and his pals on the ball field in a thoroughly serviceable take on the sport that let you indulge your proclivities for either waggle or Nunchuk input.

8. Mario Power Tennis (GCN) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Camelot Release Date: 8th Nov 2004 ( USA ) / 25th Feb 2005 ( UK/EU )

















Mario Power Tennis was packed with cool courts, items, and effects that had forms or simpler equivalents on N64 but this entry nevertheless stepped it up a notch. It really was the core experience from the 64-bit entry once again, but powered up. In addition to Mario Kart-esque items and quirky court types there were also plenty of modes, with various tournaments that were straight-up tennis or 'gimmick' focused. There were also eight minigames, some of which were fun diversions, but like with its home console predecessor, many fond memories revolve around local multiplayer.

3. Mario Tennis (GBC) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Camelot Release Date: 16th Jan 2001 ( USA ) / 2nd Feb 2001 ( UK/EU ) Available On: Nintendo Switch Online

















What's a Mario sports game without iconic characters such as *checks notes*... Alex, Kate, and Harry, eh? Camelot's handheld Mario sports entries were bizarre; not only is Mario absent from this game until you unlock him in the story mode... but there's a story mode. Mario Tennis may not have swords, magic, or random encounters, but each Tennis match is tied together in a charming overworld that feels like it's ripped straight out of a traditional RPG. Just imagine rounds of Tennis replacing battles and it becomes much clearer why many consider these more than simple sports games - and some of the best games in Mario's sporty lineup.