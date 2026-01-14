Luna the tapir has expanded her services as of Animal Crossing: New Horizons' 2026 update! Now you're not limited to visiting other player's stunning islands — you can actually build a brand new one all from scratch.

In this guide, we'll cover everything you can do on the brand new Slumber Island, including how to invite and play with friends, what tools you have access to, and how to access this feature.

Slumber Island Guide - Animal Crossing: New Horizons

How to set up a Slumber Island

To access Slumber Island, you'll first need to make sure you've updated your game to the latest version — or at least version 3.0.0. You'll also need to have an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription to even access Slumber Islands and make sure you have a bed — Luna will also send you one the mail.

Lastly, you should receive an additional piece of mail from talking about a new "region of dream space... where friends may gather". We had this mail when we started our save file up, but we have a full five-star island. So it may take some work to access this.

Okay, when you're ready and have all of the above, lay down in the bed and choose the option It's slumber time. You'll then wake up in a sleepy realm with luna at your bedside.

All Slumber Island Sizes

When Luna prompts you to answer a few questions, don't panic! She simply wants to know what island size you want your Slumber Island to be.

There are three different sizes — Small, Medium, and Large — and each one has four different layouts (think river mouth placement, beach rocks, etc.). Otherwise, the island is your canvas.

Small Island Layouts

Small Islands are around the same size as the Mystery Islands you can visit with Kapp'n, meaning they're a nice size to decorate on your lonesome, if you wish. Have fun with it!

Medium Island Layouts

Luna describes a Medium Island as somewhere in-between a Mystery Island and a normal island. So... picture that, we suppose? Basically, it's big without being too overwhelming to overhaul on your lonesome.

Large Island Layouts

As you'd expect an Large Island is as big as your AC:NH home island. Yes, that's pretty darn big. These are fun to renovate on your lonesome, but perhaps best enjoyed with friends.

Everything you can do on a Slumber Island

Once you've woken up on your Slumber Island, the island is yours to play with — literally. All you have are some trees and whatever other features were shown to you on the layout map, with all the tools and skills you need to get demolishing and redecorating right away.

While you have access a Fishing Rod and Net, you can't take any bugs back to your normal island with you.

Here's everything you can do on your Slumber Island:

Decorate your island

It's as if you have your own gigantic Happy Home Paradise resort to decorate — yep, you can place as much furniture, as many trees, and decorations down on your Slumber Island as you wish.

You'll only have access to items you've personally owned, caught, or made, of course, but if you've been playing a lot, that should be... a lot! Oh, and you can also place villagers down, too — only villagers that have lived/currently live on your island, though, not Hotel or campsite visitors (unless you get the latter to move in).

Terraforming

Just as though you were terraforming your own island, you can also access every single terraforming option on your Slumber Island, including custom designs for pathing and fences. Very nice indeed.

Move your house

Lloid (with a cute little slumber cap) is here to assist, and by speaking to him, you can get a kit to move your own home to anywhere on the island. You can also completely change the look of the outside of the house to match the vibe of your Slumber Island.

Who needs Tom Nook to do this stuff? Not us.

Decorate your house

While your house is the same layout as it is on your actual island (including copying all of the rooms you currently have), the inside is totally blank. Meaning you can change up the interior as you wish.

You can also polish your furniture

Add inclines and bridges

Lloid gives you complete access to all the Bridges and Inclines you've unlocked. And all for freeof course!

These can be placed in the same way as they can on your normal island, with a kit.

Plant Pitfall Seeds

If you're feeling naughty, then Lloid can give you some Pitfall Seeds, which you can use to set up traps for any unsuspecting friends when they come and visit.

How to leave

Leaving your Slumber Island is very easy — all you have to do is return to the bed in the new "plaza" and tell Luna you want to go.

This will also save your island, too, so there's no need to be concerned about losing progress!

Slumber Island Multiplayer

The main draw of Slumber Islands is to team up with friends to design your dream island, so why not dig in and see what you can do with your best buds?

Note that, as far as we can tell, Slumber Islands are only accessible via online multiplayer and not via local multiplayer.

How to invite friends to your Slumber Island

Inviting friends to join you is very easy. When you wake up on the island, talk to Luna ask about Multiplayer. Then, you'll be given two options — Invite friends and Create a Doze Code.

Invite friends basically opens up the island to anyone on your friends list who is looking for a Slumber Island. They will know it's yours because it'll say your name on their game.

Doze Codes are just like Dodo Codes — it'll create a unique code which you can share with specific people to join your island, rather than open it up for a free-for-all for your friends list.

How to join a friend's Slumber Island

Joining a Slumber Island is also pretty simple and can be done as soon as you select the It's slumber time option on the bed.

Once you've done that, you can either search for a Slumber Island on your friend list or enter a Doze Code that your friend has given you.

What can I do when visiting someone's Slumber Island?

Surprisingly, if you're a visitor, you can do pretty much everything the host can do, with a few exceptions.

Lloid's options are much more limited for guests — you can only get Pitfall Seeds and Gold Nuggets from him. You won't be able to build bridges and inclines, that's all down to the host.

Otherwise, you can do everything the host can do, including terraform, use tools, place furniture down... that makes life a lot easier.

What can the host do when guests are visiting?

You can do basically everything you could if you were playing and decorating on your own, with one weird exception — Polishing.

Yep, for some reason, you can't polish furniture while you've got friends decorating and playing on your island. We're not sure why, but that's just how it is.

Otherwise, you also have a Timer in your inventory so you can play bug and fishing minigames, just like in normal multiplayer.

Slumber Island FAQs

How many Slumber Islands can I have?

You can save three different Slumber Islands at any one time. So, ideally, one for each island size.

If you want to start again, you'll have to delete or replace the slumber island of your choice.

How many friends can visit Slumber Island at once?

On Switch 1, you can host up to seven friends on a Slumber Island, and you can all decorate and work on this creation together.

If you have the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, however, we assume you can have up to 12 players (as long as they all have Nintendo Switch 2 copies of the game) playing on a Slumber Island at once. We'll let you know if that's the case as soon as the Switch 2 Edition is live.

How do I save my Slumber Island?

This one's easy, and Luna explains it herself: because your Slumber Islands are online-only, they'll automatically save themselves. Handy!

You also save your island whenever you rest in the bed and leave. So basically, you'll never lose your islands.

How do I share my Slumber Island?

As far as we know, you can't share your Slumber Island online like you can Dream Island Codes.

The Doze Code you generate is only active while you are online and on your own Slumber Island, and it'll reset every time you share a new code, just like when playing standard multiplayer online.

There's no time to sleep on Slumber Island it seems! We'll have more Animal Crossing 20206 update guides for you soon, so make sure you check out our Animal Crossing: New Horizons Walkthrough Hub for all your island life needs.