Animal Crossing New Horizons Hotel
The Resort Hotel is one of the additions to New Horizons that came with the 3.0.0 Animal Crossing 2026 update. Run by Kapp'n's family, it lets you arrange and decorate suites for rewards and items that you can't find anywhere else in the game.

In this guide, we'll take you through how to get the hotel on your island, what decorating the rooms involves, and the rewards you can get for doing so.

Note. This guide is a work in progress, so please bear with us as we update it in the days — and possibly weeks — post-launch.

Resort Hotel Guide - Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Where is the Hotel?

Kapp'n's hotel is located on the pier next to his boat. The exact hotel location will vary depending on where the pier is on your island. Check your map and look for a little wooden jetty.

On arrival, you'll meet a familiar face and the family of the resident kappa and boat tour extraordinaire, Kapp'n.

What should I do first?

Talk to Leilani (you won't be able to go upstairs until you do) and she'll take you to room 1.

She'll instruct you to "decorate the room so it looks nice." If you've redecorated your own home or played the Happy Home Paradise DLC, it's exactly the same principle. Press down on the D-pad to enter Decorating Mode (and use the mouse if you're playing the Switch 2 Edition) for a much easier time.

How to decorate rooms

Leilani tells you that she's looking for a variety of hotel rooms, not ones that look that same. She's prepared various themes for you to think about while decorating, the first one being a seaside room.

Hitting right on the D-pad will show Recommended items in the corresponding tab, so fill the room with the appropriate furniture. We dumped things in the room haphazardly and Leilani still called the results "wonderful". As long as you choose Recommended items and don't block the entrance, you should be fine.

Once finished, snap a picture with your camera app as instructed and she'll take you back to the lobby. You'll shortly receive your first hotel guest, Leilani will pay you 200 tickets, and the stairs will be open to visit any room you've decorated, occupied or otherwise.

To decorate more rooms (and earn more tickets), speak to Leilani. For room 2, she will give you the choice of two themes (Japanese or Modern for us). Pick whichever you like and decorate in the same way as before.

Once finished, Leilani will reward you with tickets once again and tell you to come back tomorrow if you want to decorate more suites.

What are the Hotel Tickets for?

Hotel tickets are used to buy souvenirs from Grams in the hotel lobby. You can't get these exclusive items any other way apart from redeeming hotel tickets

Grams will have new items every day at the souvenir to buy with tickets. She also has items you can order from a catalog(ue), although you'll have to wait for those to arrive by mail the following day.

Catalog items cost more than what she has on display. For example, the Hotel pennant costs 15 tickets from the catalog, but 10 tickets if she has it in stock.

Speak to Grams to see the full catalog of exclusive items, which will grow with more items (including retro Nintendo consoles) through decorating more rooms and increasing its "island brand recognition".

What are the mannequins for?

At some point, you'll be able to dress up the mannequins in outfits that hotel guests can dress up in.

You can borrow and wear the outfits on display, as can anyone visiting your island, tourists or your real-life friends alike.

We'll expand this section of the guide with more details soon.

How to invite amiibo guests

Speaking with Leilani, at a certain point you will be able to scan compatible amiibo to stay at the hotel as guests.

We'll expand this section of the guide with more details soon.

DIY Requests (another way to get Hotel Tickets)

Stepping outside the hotel after purchasing an item from Grams, Tom Nook will explain all about DIY Requests.

Essentially, crafting the requested items and depositing them in the Donation Box on the pier for Kapp'n to deliver elsewhere will net you Hotel Tickets to redeem for items of your choosing.

You can track DIY Requests via a DIY Recipes app on your phone (hit 'ZL' to find it). When a request is complete, new items will replace it. DIY Requests reset every Monday.

How do you unlock the Hotel in ACNH?

At the moment, the exact unlock conditions for the hotel are uncertain. Kapp'n himself appears on your pier once you have achieved a three-star rating (minimum) for your island, and we would assume the hotel appears then, too. However, we'll need to confirm that on a new save, so don't take that as gospel!

For players who have progressed enough through the game already, starting it after downloading the update will prompt Isabelle to flag the new hotel in her morning announcement.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Hotel
We'll update this section when we've discovered the exact unlock conditions for the hotel.

Hotel Item List - Everything in Grams' Catalog

Here is a list of every souvenir you can get in the Resort Hotel, as showing in Grams' catalog. Click on the Headings to order alphabetically by item name or type, or by ticket price.

Please note that this is a work in progress and we'll be updating the list in the coming days. We've added items seen in the reveal trailer (including the playable retro Nintendo consoles, which will appear on a 'Special' tab), although you won't have access to these at first.

Item Cost (tickets, via catalog) Type
Hotel mug 10 Item
Hotel pennant 15
 Item
Hotel wall clock
 30
 Item
Hotel towel rack
 40
 Item
Hotel snow globe
 50
 Item
Blue hotel tee
 10
 Clothing
White hotel tee
 10
 Clothing
Blue hotel aloha shirt
 15
 Clothing
Blue hotel cardigan
 15
 Clothing
Orange hotel aloha shirt
 15
 Clothing
Orange hotel cardigan
 15
 Clothing
Hotel bandana
 8
 Clothing
Hotel umbrella
 15
 Item
Circle cushion
 20
 Item
Cutlery
 40
 Item
Rolling suitcase
 100
 Item
Flower planter
 150
 Item
Tubular lamp
 100
 Item
Tubular magazine rack
 100
 Item
Tubular chair
 150
 Item
Tubular shelves
 200
 Item
Tubular table
 250
 Item
Artful screen
 80
 Item
Artful lamp
 100
 Item
Artful chair
 150
 Item
Artful shelves
 200
 Item
Artful bed
 250
 Item
Ice pail
 40
 Item
Glass pitcher
 60
 Item
Bird-of-paradise
 80
 Item
Pampas grass
 80
 Item
Wall-mounted bookshelf
 100
 Item
Cat plushie
 120
 Item
Mug shelves
 150
 Item
Simple streetlamp
 300
 Item
Colorful-lantern arch
 400
 Item
Kiddie partition
 80
 Item
Kiddie car
 250
 Item
Kiddie seesaw
 ?
 Item
Ultra Hand
 200
 Special Item
Ultra Machine
 200
 Special Item
Love Tester
 200
 Special Item
Nintendo Switch 2
 222
 Special Item
Famicom
 500
 Special Item
NES
 500
 Special Item
Famicom Disk System
 500
 Special Item
Game Boy
 500
 Special Item
Super Famicom
 500
 Special Item
TBC
 TBC
 TBC

That's all for now, but this guide will be added to in the coming days and weeks, so watch this space!