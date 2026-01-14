How to decorate rooms
Leilani tells you that she's looking for a variety of hotel rooms, not ones that look that same. She's prepared various themes for you to think about while decorating, the first one being a
seaside room.
Hitting right on the D-pad will show Recommended items in the corresponding tab, so fill the room with the appropriate furniture. We dumped things in the room haphazardly and Leilani still called the results "wonderful". As long as you
choose Recommended items and don't block the entrance, you should be fine.
Once finished, snap a picture with your camera app as instructed and she'll take you back to the lobby. You'll shortly receive your first hotel guest, Leilani will pay you 200 tickets, and the stairs will be open to visit any room you've decorated, occupied or otherwise.
To decorate more rooms (and earn more tickets), speak to Leilani. For room 2, she will give you the choice of two themes (Japanese or Modern for us). Pick whichever you like and decorate in the same way as before.
Once finished, Leilani will reward you with tickets once again and tell you to come back tomorrow if you want to decorate more suites.
What are the Hotel Tickets for?
Hotel tickets are used
to buy souvenirs from Grams in the hotel lobby. You can't get these exclusive items any other way apart from redeeming hotel tickets
Grams will have
new items every day at the souvenir to buy with tickets. She also has items you can order from a catalog(ue), although you'll have to wait for those to arrive by mail the following day.
Catalog items cost more than what she has on display. For example, the Hotel pennant costs 15 tickets from the catalog, but 10 tickets if she has it in stock.
Speak to Grams to see the full catalog of exclusive items, which will grow with more items (
including retro Nintendo consoles) through decorating more rooms and increasing its "island brand recognition". What are the mannequins for?
At some point, you'll be able to dress up the mannequins in outfits that hotel guests can dress up in.
You can borrow and wear the outfits on display, as can anyone visiting your island, tourists or your real-life friends alike.
We'll expand this section of the guide with more details soon. How to invite amiibo guests
Speaking with Leilani, at a certain point you will be able to scan compatible amiibo to stay at the hotel as guests.
We'll expand this section of the guide with more details soon. DIY Requests (another way to get Hotel Tickets)
Stepping outside the hotel after purchasing an item from Grams, Tom Nook will explain all about DIY Requests.
Essentially,
crafting the requested items and depositing them in the Donation Box on the pier for Kapp'n to deliver elsewhere will net you Hotel Tickets to redeem for items of your choosing.
You can track DIY Requests via a DIY Recipes app on your phone (hit 'ZL' to find it). When a request is complete, new items will replace it.
DIY Requests reset every Monday. How do you unlock the Hotel in ACNH?
At the moment, the exact unlock conditions for the hotel are uncertain.
Kapp'n himself appears on your pier once you have achieved a three-star rating (minimum) for your island, and we would assume the hotel appears then, too. However, we'll need to confirm that on a new save, so don't take that as gospel!
For players who have progressed enough through the game already, starting it after downloading the update will prompt Isabelle to flag the new hotel in her morning announcement.
Image: Nintendo Life
We'll update this section when we've discovered the exact unlock conditions for the hotel.
Hotel Item List - Everything in Grams' Catalog
Here is a list of every souvenir you can get in the Resort Hotel, as showing in Grams' catalog. Click on the Headings to order alphabetically by item name or type, or by ticket price.
Please note that this is a work in progress and we'll be updating the list in the coming days. We've added items seen in the reveal trailer (including the playable retro Nintendo consoles, which will appear on a 'Special' tab), although you won't have access to these at first.
Item
Cost (tickets, via catalog)
Type
Hotel mug
10
Item
Hotel pennant
15
Item
Hotel wall clock
30
Item
Hotel towel rack
40
Item
Hotel snow globe
50
Item
Blue hotel tee
10
Clothing
White hotel tee
10
Clothing
Blue hotel aloha shirt
15
Clothing
Blue hotel cardigan
15
Clothing
Orange hotel aloha shirt
15
Clothing
Orange hotel cardigan
15
Clothing
Hotel bandana
8
Clothing
Hotel umbrella
15
Item
Circle cushion
20
Item
Cutlery
40
Item
Rolling suitcase
100
Item
Flower planter
150
Item
Tubular lamp
100
Item
Tubular magazine rack
100
Item
Tubular chair
150
Item
Tubular shelves
200
Item
Tubular table
250
Item
Artful screen
80
Item
Artful lamp
100
Item
Artful chair
150
Item
Artful shelves
200
Item
Artful bed
250
Item
Ice pail
40
Item
Glass pitcher
60
Item
Bird-of-paradise
80
Item
Pampas grass
80
Item
Wall-mounted bookshelf
100
Item
Cat plushie
120
Item
Mug shelves
150
Item
Simple streetlamp
300
Item
Colorful-lantern arch
400
Item
Kiddie partition
80
Item
Kiddie car
250
Item
Kiddie seesaw
?
Item
Ultra Hand
200
Special Item
Ultra Machine
200
Special Item
Love Tester
200
Special Item
Nintendo Switch 2
222
Special Item
Famicom
500
Special Item
NES
500
Special Item
Famicom Disk System
500
Special Item
Game Boy
500
Special Item
Super Famicom
500
Special Item
TBC
TBC
TBC
