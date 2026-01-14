How to decorate rooms

Leilani tells you that she's looking for a variety of hotel rooms, not ones that look that same. She's prepared various themes for you to think about while decorating, the first one being a seaside room.

Hitting right on the D-pad will show Recommended items in the corresponding tab, so fill the room with the appropriate furniture. We dumped things in the room haphazardly and Leilani still called the results "wonderful". As long as you choose Recommended items and don't block the entrance, you should be fine.

Once finished, snap a picture with your camera app as instructed and she'll take you back to the lobby. You'll shortly receive your first hotel guest, Leilani will pay you 200 tickets, and the stairs will be open to visit any room you've decorated, occupied or otherwise.

To decorate more rooms (and earn more tickets), speak to Leilani. For room 2, she will give you the choice of two themes (Japanese or Modern for us). Pick whichever you like and decorate in the same way as before.

Once finished, Leilani will reward you with tickets once again and tell you to come back tomorrow if you want to decorate more suites.

What are the Hotel Tickets for?

Hotel tickets are used to buy souvenirs from Grams in the hotel lobby. You can't get these exclusive items any other way apart from redeeming hotel tickets

Grams will have new items every day at the souvenir to buy with tickets. She also has items you can order from a catalog(ue), although you'll have to wait for those to arrive by mail the following day.

Catalog items cost more than what she has on display. For example, the Hotel pennant costs 15 tickets from the catalog, but 10 tickets if she has it in stock.

Speak to Grams to see the full catalog of exclusive items, which will grow with more items (including retro Nintendo consoles) through decorating more rooms and increasing its "island brand recognition".

What are the mannequins for?

At some point, you'll be able to dress up the mannequins in outfits that hotel guests can dress up in.

You can borrow and wear the outfits on display, as can anyone visiting your island, tourists or your real-life friends alike.



We'll expand this section of the guide with more details soon.

How to invite amiibo guests

Speaking with Leilani, at a certain point you will be able to scan compatible amiibo to stay at the hotel as guests.

We'll expand this section of the guide with more details soon.

DIY Requests (another way to get Hotel Tickets)

Stepping outside the hotel after purchasing an item from Grams, Tom Nook will explain all about DIY Requests.

Essentially, crafting the requested items and depositing them in the Donation Box on the pier for Kapp'n to deliver elsewhere will net you Hotel Tickets to redeem for items of your choosing.

You can track DIY Requests via a DIY Recipes app on your phone (hit 'ZL' to find it). When a request is complete, new items will replace it. DIY Requests reset every Monday.

How do you unlock the Hotel in ACNH?

At the moment, the exact unlock conditions for the hotel are uncertain. Kapp'n himself appears on your pier once you have achieved a three-star rating (minimum) for your island, and we would assume the hotel appears then, too. However, we'll need to confirm that on a new save, so don't take that as gospel!

For players who have progressed enough through the game already, starting it after downloading the update will prompt Isabelle to flag the new hotel in her morning announcement.

We'll update this section when we've discovered the exact unlock conditions for the hotel.

Hotel Item List - Everything in Grams' Catalog

Here is a list of every souvenir you can get in the Resort Hotel, as showing in Grams' catalog. Click on the Headings to order alphabetically by item name or type, or by ticket price.

Please note that this is a work in progress and we'll be updating the list in the coming days. We've added items seen in the reveal trailer (including the playable retro Nintendo consoles, which will appear on a 'Special' tab), although you won't have access to these at first.

Item Cost (tickets, via catalog) Type Hotel mug 10 Item Hotel pennant 15

Item

Hotel wall clock

30

Item

Hotel towel rack

40

Item

Hotel snow globe

50

Item

Blue hotel tee

10

Clothing

White hotel tee

10

Clothing

Blue hotel aloha shirt

15

Clothing

Blue hotel cardigan

15

Clothing

Orange hotel aloha shirt

15

Clothing

Orange hotel cardigan

15

Clothing

Hotel bandana

8

Clothing

Hotel umbrella

15

Item

Circle cushion

20

Item

Cutlery

40

Item

Rolling suitcase

100

Item

Flower planter

150

Item

Tubular lamp

100

Item

Tubular magazine rack

100

Item

Tubular chair

150

Item

Tubular shelves

200

Item

Tubular table

250

Item

Artful screen

80

Item

Artful lamp

100

Item

Artful chair

150

Item

Artful shelves

200

Item

Artful bed

250

Item

Ice pail

40

Item

Glass pitcher

60

Item

Bird-of-paradise

80

Item

Pampas grass

80

Item

Wall-mounted bookshelf

100

Item

Cat plushie

120

Item

Mug shelves

150

Item

Simple streetlamp

300

Item

Colorful-lantern arch

400

Item

Kiddie partition

80

Item

Kiddie car

250

Item

Kiddie seesaw

?

Item

Ultra Hand

200

Special Item

Ultra Machine

200

Special Item

Love Tester

200

Special Item

Nintendo Switch 2

222

Special Item

Famicom

500

Special Item

NES

500

Special Item

Famicom Disk System

500

Special Item

Game Boy

500

Special Item

Super Famicom

500

Special Item

TBC

TBC

TBC



That's all for now, but this guide will be added to in the coming days and weeks, so watch this space!