Alm amiibo Character Alm Series Fire Emblem amiibo Series Fire Emblem Series Released 19th May 2017 Official Site nintendo.com Alm is one of the two main protagonists in the Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia game. Raised by his knight grandfather in a small village, Alm is close childhood friends with Celica. He's since journeyed far from those rural roots and is a major figure in the resistance against the invading armies of the Rigelian Empire. He is determined to protect his country no matter what. The Alm amiibo figure is available exclusively in the Fire Emblem series 2-pack set.

Bayonetta amiibo Character Bayonetta Series Bayonetta amiibo Series Super Smash Bros. Series Related Game Bayonetta 2 Released 21st Jul 2017 Official Site nintendo.com Bayonetta is one of the last of the near-extinct Umbra Witches clan. She's a master of the Bullet Arts, can use her hair as a conduit to bring forth Infernal Demons, and ends up embroiled in a battle to save the world.

Big Man amiibo Character Big Man Series Splatoon amiibo Series Splatoon Series Related Game Splatoon 3 Released 17th Nov 2023 Official Site nintendo.com Repping the Splatlands, Big Man is a talented musical producer and the dancing manta ray mascot of the popular trio known as Deep Cut in the Splatoon 3 game. Along with Shiver and Frye, he hosts the Anarchy Splatcast, which updates Inklings and Octolings on the most current battle stages and news items, including upcoming Splatfest events!

Blathers amiibo Character Blathers Series Animal Crossing amiibo Series Animal Crossing Series Released 22nd Jan 2016 Official Site nintendo.com Together, the owl Blathers and his sister Celeste run the museum in the Animal Crossing: New Leaf game. He knows all about the different fossils, fish and other exhibits throughout his museum… though he gets a little squeamish around creepy, crawly insects.

Boo amiibo Character Boo Series Super Mario amiibo Series Super Mario Series Released 4th Nov 2016 Official Site nintendo.com These shy spirits inhabit Mario's world and have been known to vanish or freeze when met face-to-face. In recent years, they seem to have overcome their fears in order to pursue tennis and other social activities. They usually appear in groups and fly in formation. From time to time, giant Boos make surprise appearances!

Callie amiibo Character Callie Series Splatoon amiibo Series Splatoon Series Related Game Splatoon Released 8th Jul 2016 Official Site nintendo.com Callie is the cheeriest member of the pop idol duo known as the Squid Sisters in the Splatoon game. Along with Marie, she hosts Inkopolis News and Splatfest events, in which Inklings pick one of two sides and battle the opposing team in Turf War. These two cousins rose to fame after winning Calamari County's first annual Youth Folk-Singing Contest, and their remarkable voices continue to rock Inkopolis! The Callie amiibo figure is available exclusively in the Splatoon series 2-pack set.

Celeste amiibo Character Celeste Series Animal Crossing amiibo Series Animal Crossing Series Released 22nd Jan 2016 Official Site nintendo.com Together, the owl Celeste and her brother Blathers run the museum in the Animal Crossing: New Leaf game. She's also been known to dabble in astronomy and fall asleep on the job (though she'd never admit it). What could she be dreaming about?

Celica amiibo Character Celica Series Fire Emblem amiibo Series Fire Emblem Series Released 19th May 2017 Official Site nintendo.com Celica is one of the two main protagonists in Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia. Celica's past is shrouded in mystery. A close childhood friend of Alm, Celica is determined to find the goddess Mila and end the continental war before more blood is shed. The Celica amiibo figure is available exclusively in the Fire Emblem series 2-pack set.

Charizard amiibo Character Charizard Series Pokemon amiibo Series Super Smash Bros. Series Released 29th May 2015 Official Site nintendo.com Charizard is the iconic Fire- and Flying-type Pokémon. Its scorching fiery breath can melt anything in its path. Charizard is known to fly around the sky in search of powerful opponents. However, it never turns its fire on opponents weaker than itself.

Chibi-Robo amiibo Character Chibi-Robo Series Chibi Robo amiibo Series Chibi-Robo Series Released 9th Oct 2015 Official Site nintendo.com Chibi-Robo is an energetic, four-inch-tall, self-charging--he can plug himself in--helper robot built by the Citrusoft company to aid in completing the toughest of household chores. Always humble and soft-spoken, he constantly finds himself caught up in exciting adventures and bizarre situations. He's a pint-sized hero with a big heart...and one day he just might save the world. Chibi-Robo amiibo allows access to additional bonus content that is not otherwise accessible in the game or with other compatible amiibo.

Chrom amiibo Character Chrom Series Fire Emblem amiibo Series Fire Emblem Series Released 20th Oct 2017 Official Site nintendo.com Prince of the Halidom of Ylisse, Chrom is a descendant of the Hero-King Marth. He leads a militia force called the Shepherds that protects Ylisse. Though he can be reckless during training, he can always be counted on in the heat of battle.

Chrom amiibo Character Chrom Series Fire Emblem amiibo Series Super Smash Bros. Series Released 15th Nov 2019 Official Site nintendo.com Prince of the Halidom of Ylisse, Chrom is a descendant of the Hero-King Marth. He leads a militia force called the Shepherds that protects Ylisse. Though he can be reckless during training, he can always be counted on in the heat of battle.

Cloud amiibo Character Cloud Series Final Fantasy amiibo Series Super Smash Bros. Series Released 21st Jul 2017 Official Site nintendo.com The protagonist of FINAL FANTASY VII, Cloud wields the enormous Buster Sword, a memento from his comrade Zack. Once a SOLDIER of Shinra, he now fights as a mercenary against the corporation he originally served. His decision to join AVALANCHE's insurgence, however, will transform his destiny.

Corrin amiibo Character Corrin Series Fire Emblem amiibo Series Super Smash Bros. Series Released 21st Jul 2017 Official Site nintendo.com Corrin appears in Fire Emblem Fates game. Born in kingdom of Hoshido but kidnapped by Nohr at a young age, Corrin was brought up by Nohrian royalty. Descended from the First Dragons, Corrin has the power to transform into a dragon.

Cyrus amiibo Character Cyrus Series Animal Crossing amiibo Series Animal Crossing Series Released 13th Nov 2015 Official Site nintendo.com Cyrus is a blue alpaca and husband to Reese, and together they run the Re-Tail recycling center and shop in Animal Crossing: New Leaf. Bring him furniture you'd like to customize and he'll give you several options—change the color, make a music box, shrink fossils…just don't go making goo-goo eyes at Reese while you wait for him to finish his handiwork. The Cyrus amiibo figure is available exclusively in the Animal Crossing 3-pack set.

Daisy amiibo Character Daisy Series Super Mario amiibo Series Super Mario Series Released 4th Nov 2016 Official Site nintendo.com She's got a gown and a crown, but this friendly princess is totally down to earth. Daisy's always ready for a challenge, whether she's smashing tennis balls or jumping over hurdles. The ruler of Sarasaland loves the thrill of the chase, too—especially when she's zooming around on a kart.

Daisy amiibo Character Daisy Series Super Mario amiibo Series Super Smash Bros. Series Released 12th Apr 2019 Official Site nintendo.com She's got a gown and a crown, but this friendly princess is totally down to earth. Daisy's always ready for a challenge, whether she's smashing tennis balls or jumping over hurdles. The ruler of Sarasaland loves the thrill of the chase, too—especially when she's zooming around on a kart.

Dark Pit amiibo Character Pit Series Kid Icarus amiibo Series Super Smash Bros. Series Released 31st Jul 2015 Official Site nintendo.com Dark Pit first appeared in the Kid Icarus: Uprising game, and is Pit's mysterious, black-clad doppelgänger. Some call him Pittoo, but he really doesn't like that. He can soar through the skies without being granted the power of flight. When he first appears, he immediately goes after both Pit and the Underworld Army. US: Exclusively at Best Buy at launch.

Dark Samus amiibo Character Samus Series Metroid amiibo Series Super Smash Bros. Series Released 17th Jan 2020 Official Site nintendo.com Summoned into the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game, Dark Samus joins the battle as Samus's echo fighter. With floatier movement, she's a little different from Samus--and she doesn't roll when dodging or jumping. If you look closely, you can see that her bombs and missiles look a little different, too.

Detective Pikachu amiibo Character Pikachu Series Pokemon Released 23rd Mar 2018 Official Site nintendo.com A talking Pikachu who Tim meets in Ryme City. He calls himself a great detective. For some reason, it seems Tim is the only one who can understand what he's saying.

Diddy Kong amiibo Character Diddy Kong Series Donkey Kong amiibo Series Super Smash Bros. Series Released 31st Dec 2014 Official Site nintendo.com Diddy Kong is Donkey Kong's trusty partner. He sports his signature look: red hat, red shirt and Rocketbarrel Pack. He's famous for his quickness and his long tail. Diddy usually plays second banana to DK, but he recently teamed up with DK, Dixie, and Cranky to save his home DK Island from invading arctic Snomads.

Diddy Kong amiibo Character Diddy Kong Series Donkey Kong amiibo Series Super Mario Series Released 3rd Nov 2016 Official Site nintendo.com Diddy Kong is Donkey Kong's trusty partner. He sports his signature look: red hat, red shirt and Rocketbarrel Pack. He's famous for his quickness and his long tail. Diddy usually plays second banana to DK, but he recently teamed up with DK, Dixie, and Cranky to save his home DK Island from invading arctic Snomads.

Digby amiibo Character Digby Series Animal Crossing amiibo Series Animal Crossing Series Released 13th Nov 2015 Official Site nintendo.com Isabelle's twin brother, Digby, works at the Happy Home Showcase in Animal Crossing: New Leaf and at Nook's Homes in Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer. When he needs a quick break, he'll head down to the Roost for a cup of coffee (Blue Mountain, black, no sugar). He's fairly oblivious to the fact that his co-worker Lottie is enamored with him.

Donkey Kong amiibo Character Donkey Kong Series Donkey Kong amiibo Series Super Smash Bros. Series Released 20th Nov 2014 Official Site nintendo.com This king of the jungle is superstrong, a little scatterbrained, and absolutely nuts about bananas. His adventures usually start with people stealing his hoard of them. As his physique suggests, this Kong is a powerhouse, but he's got speed to match too! His famous red necktie is adorned with his initials, DK.

Donkey Kong amiibo Character Donkey Kong Series Donkey Kong amiibo Series Super Mario Series Released 3rd Nov 2016 Official Site nintendo.com This king of the jungle is superstrong, a little scatterbrained, and absolutely nuts about bananas. His adventures usually start with people stealing his hoard of them. As his physique suggests, this Kong is a powerhouse, but he's got speed to match too! His famous red necktie is adorned with his initials, DK.

Dr. Mario amiibo Character Mario Series Super Mario amiibo Series Super Smash Bros. Series Released 11th Sep 2015 Official Site nintendo.com In the 1990 Dr. Mario game, Mario threw on a white coat and decided to take a shot at that whole "medicine" thing. Dr. Mario destroys killer viruses with his amazing vitamin capsules and spends day and night in his laboratory working on new miracle cures. Somehow he's managed to keep up with all the new viruses that have arisen over the years. US: Exclusively at Target at launch.

Duck Hunt amiibo Character Duck Hunt Dog Series Duck Hunt amiibo Series Super Smash Bros. Series Released 25th Sep 2015 Official Site nintendo.com These two were the stars of the NES launch title Duck Hunt, way back in 1985. This goofy dog would chase down any ducks hit by the Zapper accessory, but wasn’t shy about laughing at missed shots. In Super Smash Bros. for Wii U and Nintendo 3DS, these two work as a team to fight. Quack! Bark? Both! The Duck Hunt amiibo figure is available exclusively in the Retro 3-pack set.

E.M.M.I. amiibo Character E.M.M.I. Series Metroid amiibo Series Metroid Dread Series Related Game Metroid Dread Released 8th Oct 2021 Official Site nintendo.com A new Samus amiibo figure featuring her suit from Metroid Dread and an E.M.M.I. amiibo figure are available in a 2-pack set. Scan the Samus amiibo for an extra energy tank to increase your health by 100, additionally the Samus amiibo can be tapped again to receive health once per day. The E.M.M.I. amiibo grants Samus a Missile Plus tank, increasing her missile capacity by 10, additionally the E.M.M.I. amiibo can be tapped again to replenish some missiles once per day.

Falco amiibo Character Falco Series F-Zero amiibo Series Super Smash Bros. Series Released 20th Nov 2015 Official Site nintendo.com A talented pilot and part of the Star Fox team, Falco can be a bit rough around the edges. He once led his own galactic gang before joining up with Fox. He affects an air of cool disdain and is sometimes uncooperative, but in reality his passion for Star Fox is second to none.

Fox amiibo Character Fox Series Star Fox amiibo Series Super Smash Bros. Series Released 21st Nov 2014 Official Site nintendo.com Fox is the leader of the commando unit for hire known as Star Fox. He uses both the team's mother ship, the Great Fox, and his personal Arwing fighter to challenge the evil scientist Andross. His piloting skills are top notch, but he can also bring speed and fast attacks to the battle through hand-to-hand combat.