In case you didn't know already, amiibo are NFC-ready toys which offer connectivity features with games on the Wii U, 3DS and Switch, but also serve as highly-detailed and very desirable trinkets that look great on your shelf.
While other toys-to-life ranges have fallen by the wayside over the years, the amiibo range has grown and grown, with Nintendo still releasing new figures which are quickly snapped up by keen collectors.
The latest amiibo announcements include Sora, the last remaining entry in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate amiibo series, and Noah and Mio from Xenoblade Chronicles 3.
With well over 200 amiibo available at the time of writing, keeping track of these toys is hard – until now, that is! Below you'll find every single amiibo released so far, and you can also search the range using keywords or by clicking the relevant links. Oh, and don't forget to hover your mouse over the amiibo image to see what its box art looks like, too.
List of all amiibo
30th Anniversary Mario - Classic Color amiibo
- Character
- Mario
- Series
- Super Mario
- amiibo Series
- Super Mario Bros. 30th Anniversary Series
- Released
- 10th Sep 2015
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Mario's style has evolved throughout his many adventures and challenges. This blocky, classic look harkens back to his design in the original Super Mario Bros. game that launched for the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1985. His iconic red overalls and brownish shirt represent the classic color scheme used in the original game
30th Anniversary Mario - Modern Color amiibo
- Character
- Mario
- Series
- Super Mario
- amiibo Series
- Super Mario Bros. 30th Anniversary Series
- Released
- 10th Sep 2015
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Mario's style has evolved throughout his many adventures and challenges. This blocky, classic look harkens back to his design in the original Super Mario Bros. game that launched for the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1985. His blue overalls and red shirt represent his modern color scheme, and are mixed with the retro aesthetic of the original game.
Alex amiibo
- Character
- Alex
- Series
- Minecraft
- amiibo Series
- Super Smash Bros. Series
- Related Game
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Released
- 9th Sep 2022
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Alex from the Minecraft game uses various tools to mine and craft her way to victory!
The Alex amiibo figure is available exclusively in the Steve + Alex 2-pack set.
Alm amiibo
- Character
- Alm
- Series
- Fire Emblem
- amiibo Series
- Fire Emblem Series
- Released
- 19th May 2017
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Alm is one of the two main protagonists in the Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia game. Raised by his knight grandfather in a small village, Alm is close childhood friends with Celica. He's since journeyed far from those rural roots and is a major figure in the resistance against the invading armies of the Rigelian Empire. He is determined to protect his country no matter what.
The Alm amiibo figure is available exclusively in the Fire Emblem series 2-pack set.
Animal Crossing Cards - Series 1 amiibo
- Series
- Animal Crossing
- amiibo Series
- Animal Crossing Series
- Released
- 24th Sep 2015
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Animal Crossing is filled with characters who have lots of humor and personality, and now you can get to know them better with amiibo cards. Reunite with old friends, or even discover new ones with this pack of 6 Animal Crossing amiibo cards.
Browse the characters and make printable lists with the amiibo card catalog.
Set includes a random selection of Animal Crossing characters plus 1 Special Character.
Banjo & Kazooie amiibo
- Character
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Series
- Banjo-Kazooie
- amiibo Series
- Super Smash Bros. Series
- Related Game
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Released
- 26th Mar 2021
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
The stars of the classic Banjo-Kazooie series, this bear and bird duo enjoyed great critical acclaim on their quests to stop the evil witch Gruntilda, while earning the support of a generation of gamers.
Barioth & Ayuria amiibo
- Character
- Barioth
- Series
- Monster Hunter
- amiibo Series
- Monster Hunter Stories Series
- Related Game
- Monster Hunter Stories
- Released
- 8th Oct 2016 (Japan)
Released to coincide with the launch of Monster Hunter Stories in Japan, this range of amiibo hasn't been released globally. Tapping the Ayuria (known as Avinia in the English version of the game) & Barioth amiibo grants access to Frostfang, Ayuria's companion monster.
Bayonetta amiibo
- Character
- Bayonetta
- Series
- Bayonetta
- amiibo Series
- Super Smash Bros. Series
- Related Game
- Bayonetta 2
- Released
- 21st Jul 2017
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Bayonetta is one of the last of the near-extinct Umbra Witches clan. She's a master of the Bullet Arts, can use her hair as a conduit to bring forth Infernal Demons, and ends up embroiled in a battle to save the world.
Bayonetta - Player 2 amiibo
- Character
- Bayonetta
- Series
- Bayonetta
- amiibo Series
- Super Smash Bros. Series
- Related Game
- Bayonetta 2
- Released
- 21st Jul 2017
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Bayonetta is one of the last of the near-extinct Umbra Witches clan. She's a master of the Bullet Arts, can use her hair as a conduit to bring forth Infernal Demons, and ends up embroiled in a battle to save the world.
Big Man amiibo
- Character
- Big Man
- Series
- Splatoon
- amiibo Series
- Splatoon Series
- Related Game
- Splatoon 3
- Released
- 17th Nov 2023
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Repping the Splatlands, Big Man is a talented musical producer and the dancing manta ray mascot of the popular trio known as Deep Cut in the Splatoon 3 game. Along with Shiver and Frye, he hosts the Anarchy Splatcast, which updates Inklings and Octolings on the most current battle stages and news items, including upcoming Splatfest events!
Blathers amiibo
- Character
- Blathers
- Series
- Animal Crossing
- amiibo Series
- Animal Crossing Series
- Released
- 22nd Jan 2016
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Together, the owl Blathers and his sister Celeste run the museum in the Animal Crossing: New Leaf game. He knows all about the different fossils, fish and other exhibits throughout his museum… though he gets a little squeamish around creepy, crawly insects.
Bokoblin amiibo
- Character
- Bokoblin
- Series
- Legend of Zelda
- amiibo Series
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Series
- Related Game
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Released
- 3rd Mar 2017
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
These creatures have appeared in many games in the Legend of Zelda series, but never have they been more dangerous and resourceful. This amiibo features a standard red Bokoblin carrying a rudimentary Boko Club, but many nastier varieties lurk in the wilds of Hyrule.
Boo amiibo
- Character
- Boo
- Series
- Super Mario
- amiibo Series
- Super Mario Series
- Released
- 4th Nov 2016
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
These shy spirits inhabit Mario's world and have been known to vanish or freeze when met face-to-face. In recent years, they seem to have overcome their fears in order to pursue tennis and other social activities. They usually appear in groups and fly in formation. From time to time, giant Boos make surprise appearances!
Bowser amiibo
- Character
- Bowser
- Series
- Super Mario
- amiibo Series
- Super Smash Bros. Series
- Related Game
- Super Smash Bros. for Wii U
- Released
- 27th Feb 2015
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Bowser is the king of the Koopas and Mario's eternal rival. He breathes fire, hurls hammers, and uses all sorts of weapons in hopes of taking out Mario. As his size suggests, he's immensely powerful. His plans aren’t always the best, and sometimes he even finds himself on Mario’s side.
Bowser amiibo
- Character
- Bowser
- Series
- Super Mario
- amiibo Series
- Super Mario Bros. Series
- Super Mario Series
- Related Game
- Super Mario 3D World
- Released
- 19th Mar 2015
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Bowser is the king of the Koopas and Mario's eternal rival. He breathes fire, hurls hammers, and uses all sorts of weapons in hopes of taking out Mario. As his size suggests, he's immensely powerful. His plans aren’t always the best, and sometimes he even finds himself on Mario’s side.
Bowser Jr. amiibo
- Character
- Bowser Jr.
- Series
- Super Mario
- amiibo Series
- Super Smash Bros. Series
- Related Game
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Released
- 11th Sep 2015
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Bowser's beloved, spoiled son sports a bandana with a large mouth drawn on it, likely an effort to appear more menacing. Like his father, Bowser Jr. longs to take Mario down, and he always seems to have new tricks up his sleeve. He often fights from inside his heavily armed Junior Clown Car.
Exclusively at Toys R Us at launch.
Bowser Wedding Outfit amiibo
- Character
- Bowser
- Series
- Super Mario
- amiibo Series
- Super Mario Odyssey Series
- Related Game
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Released
- 27th Oct 2017
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Bowser is the king of the Koopas and Mario's eternal rival. He breathes fire, hurls hammers, and uses all sorts of weapons in hopes of taking out Mario. As his size suggests, he's immensely powerful. His plans aren't always the best, and sometimes he even finds himself on Mario's side. This amiibo figure shows Bowser decked out in his wedding outfit from the Super Mario Odyssey game.
Byleth amiibo
- Character
- Byleth
- Series
- Fire Emblem
- amiibo Series
- Super Smash Bros. Series
- Related Game
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Released
- 26th Mar 2021
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Stay tuned for news about this amiibo figure's features—coming soon!
Callie amiibo
- Character
- Callie
- Series
- Splatoon
- amiibo Series
- Splatoon Series
- Related Game
- Splatoon
- Released
- 8th Jul 2016
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Callie is the cheeriest member of the pop idol duo known as the Squid Sisters in the Splatoon game. Along with Marie, she hosts Inkopolis News and Splatfest events, in which Inklings pick one of two sides and battle the opposing team in Turf War. These two cousins rose to fame after winning Calamari County's first annual Youth Folk-Singing Contest, and their remarkable voices continue to rock Inkopolis!
The Callie amiibo figure is available exclusively in the Splatoon series 2-pack set.
Captain Falcon amiibo
- Character
- Captain Falcon
- Series
- F-Zero
- amiibo Series
- Super Smash Bros. Series
- Related Game
- Super Smash Bros. for Wii U
- Released
- 31st Dec 2014
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
A skilled F-Zero pilot and resourceful bounty hunter. All that's known of his past is that he hails from Port Town. He's won fame and fortune outracing his opponents in his beloved Blue Falcon. His incredible athleticism and never-say-die attitude makes him the pilot to turn to in times of trouble.
Cat Mario amiibo
- Character
- Mario
- Series
- Super Mario
- amiibo Series
- Super Mario Series
- Related Game
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
- Released
- 12th Feb 2021
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Stay tuned for news about this amiibo figure's features—coming soon!
Cat Peach amiibo
- Character
- Peach
- Series
- Super Mario
- amiibo Series
- Super Mario Series
- Related Game
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
- Released
- 12th Feb 2021
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Stay tuned for news about this amiibo figure's features—coming soon!
Celeste amiibo
- Character
- Celeste
- Series
- Animal Crossing
- amiibo Series
- Animal Crossing Series
- Released
- 22nd Jan 2016
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Together, the owl Celeste and her brother Blathers run the museum in the Animal Crossing: New Leaf game. She's also been known to dabble in astronomy and fall asleep on the job (though she'd never admit it). What could she be dreaming about?
Celica amiibo
- Character
- Celica
- Series
- Fire Emblem
- amiibo Series
- Fire Emblem Series
- Released
- 19th May 2017
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Celica is one of the two main protagonists in Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia. Celica's past is shrouded in mystery. A close childhood friend of Alm, Celica is determined to find the goddess Mila and end the continental war before more blood is shed.
The Celica amiibo figure is available exclusively in the Fire Emblem series 2-pack set.
Charizard amiibo
- Character
- Charizard
- Series
- Pokemon
- amiibo Series
- Super Smash Bros. Series
- Released
- 29th May 2015
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Charizard is the iconic Fire- and Flying-type Pokémon. Its scorching fiery breath can melt anything in its path. Charizard is known to fly around the sky in search of powerful opponents. However, it never turns its fire on opponents weaker than itself.
Chibi-Robo amiibo
- Character
- Chibi-Robo
- Series
- Chibi Robo
- amiibo Series
- Chibi-Robo Series
- Released
- 9th Oct 2015
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Chibi-Robo is an energetic, four-inch-tall, self-charging--he can plug himself in--helper robot built by the Citrusoft company to aid in completing the toughest of household chores. Always humble and soft-spoken, he constantly finds himself caught up in exciting adventures and bizarre situations. He's a pint-sized hero with a big heart...and one day he just might save the world.
Chibi-Robo amiibo allows access to additional bonus content that is not otherwise accessible in the game or with other compatible amiibo.
Chrom amiibo
- Character
- Chrom
- Series
- Fire Emblem
- amiibo Series
- Fire Emblem Series
- Released
- 20th Oct 2017
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Prince of the Halidom of Ylisse, Chrom is a descendant of the Hero-King Marth. He leads a militia force called the Shepherds that protects Ylisse. Though he can be reckless during training, he can always be counted on in the heat of battle.
Chrom amiibo
- Character
- Chrom
- Series
- Fire Emblem
- amiibo Series
- Super Smash Bros. Series
- Released
- 15th Nov 2019
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Prince of the Halidom of Ylisse, Chrom is a descendant of the Hero-King Marth. He leads a militia force called the Shepherds that protects Ylisse. Though he can be reckless during training, he can always be counted on in the heat of battle.
Cloud amiibo
- Character
- Cloud
- Series
- Final Fantasy
- amiibo Series
- Super Smash Bros. Series
- Released
- 21st Jul 2017
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
The protagonist of FINAL FANTASY VII, Cloud wields the enormous Buster Sword, a memento from his comrade Zack. Once a SOLDIER of Shinra, he now fights as a mercenary against the corporation he originally served. His decision to join AVALANCHE's insurgence, however, will transform his destiny.
Cloud - Player 2 amiibo
- Character
- Cloud
- Series
- Final Fantasy
- amiibo Series
- Super Smash Bros. Series
- Released
- 21st Jul 2017
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
The protagonist of FINAL FANTASY VII, Cloud wields the enormous Buster Sword, a memento from his comrade Zack. Once a SOLDIER of Shinra, he now fights as a mercenary against the corporation he originally served. His decision to join AVALANCHE's insurgence, however, will transform his destiny.
Exclusively at GameStop at launch.
Corrin amiibo
- Character
- Corrin
- Series
- Fire Emblem
- amiibo Series
- Super Smash Bros. Series
- Released
- 21st Jul 2017
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Corrin appears in Fire Emblem Fates game. Born in kingdom of Hoshido but kidnapped by Nohr at a young age, Corrin was brought up by Nohrian royalty. Descended from the First Dragons, Corrin has the power to transform into a dragon.
Corrin - Player 2 amiibo
- Character
- Corrin
- Series
- Fire Emblem
- amiibo Series
- Super Smash Bros. Series
- Released
- 21st Jul 2017
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Corrin appears in Fire Emblem Fates game. Born in kingdom of Hoshido but kidnapped by Nohr at a young age, Corrin was brought up by Nohrian royalty. Descended from the First Dragons, Corrin has the power to transform into a dragon.
Cyrus amiibo
- Character
- Cyrus
- Series
- Animal Crossing
- amiibo Series
- Animal Crossing Series
- Released
- 13th Nov 2015
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Cyrus is a blue alpaca and husband to Reese, and together they run the Re-Tail recycling center and shop in Animal Crossing: New Leaf. Bring him furniture you'd like to customize and he'll give you several options—change the color, make a music box, shrink fossils…just don't go making goo-goo eyes at Reese while you wait for him to finish his handiwork.
The Cyrus amiibo figure is available exclusively in the Animal Crossing 3-pack set.
Daisy amiibo
- Character
- Daisy
- Series
- Super Mario
- amiibo Series
- Super Mario Series
- Released
- 4th Nov 2016
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
She's got a gown and a crown, but this friendly princess is totally down to earth. Daisy's always ready for a challenge, whether she's smashing tennis balls or jumping over hurdles. The ruler of Sarasaland loves the thrill of the chase, too—especially when she's zooming around on a kart.
Daisy amiibo
- Character
- Daisy
- Series
- Super Mario
- amiibo Series
- Super Smash Bros. Series
- Released
- 12th Apr 2019
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
She's got a gown and a crown, but this friendly princess is totally down to earth. Daisy's always ready for a challenge, whether she's smashing tennis balls or jumping over hurdles. The ruler of Sarasaland loves the thrill of the chase, too—especially when she's zooming around on a kart.
Dark Pit amiibo
- Character
- Pit
- Series
- Kid Icarus
- amiibo Series
- Super Smash Bros. Series
- Released
- 31st Jul 2015
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Dark Pit first appeared in the Kid Icarus: Uprising game, and is Pit's mysterious, black-clad doppelgänger. Some call him Pittoo, but he really doesn't like that. He can soar through the skies without being granted the power of flight. When he first appears, he immediately goes after both Pit and the Underworld Army.
US: Exclusively at Best Buy at launch.
Dark Samus amiibo
- Character
- Samus
- Series
- Metroid
- amiibo Series
- Super Smash Bros. Series
- Released
- 17th Jan 2020
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Summoned into the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game, Dark Samus joins the battle as Samus's echo fighter. With floatier movement, she's a little different from Samus--and she doesn't roll when dodging or jumping. If you look closely, you can see that her bombs and missiles look a little different, too.
Daruk amiibo
- Character
- Daruk
- Series
- Legend of Zelda
- amiibo Series
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Series
- Related Game
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Released
- 10th Nov 2017
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Daruk is one of the Champions in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. He's not only a natural leader, but also a mighty fighter with a big heart. Well-loved by his fellow Gorons, Daruk is a powerful ally in helping Link vanquish the threat of Calamity Ganon.
Detective Pikachu amiibo
- Character
- Pikachu
- Series
- Pokemon
- Released
- 23rd Mar 2018
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
A talking Pikachu who Tim meets in Ryme City. He calls himself a great detective. For some reason, it seems Tim is the only one who can understand what he's saying.
Diddy Kong amiibo
- Character
- Diddy Kong
- Series
- Donkey Kong
- amiibo Series
- Super Smash Bros. Series
- Released
- 31st Dec 2014
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Diddy Kong is Donkey Kong's trusty partner. He sports his signature look: red hat, red shirt and Rocketbarrel Pack. He's famous for his quickness and his long tail. Diddy usually plays second banana to DK, but he recently teamed up with DK, Dixie, and Cranky to save his home DK Island from invading arctic Snomads.
Diddy Kong amiibo
- Character
- Diddy Kong
- Series
- Donkey Kong
- amiibo Series
- Super Mario Series
- Released
- 3rd Nov 2016
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Diddy Kong is Donkey Kong's trusty partner. He sports his signature look: red hat, red shirt and Rocketbarrel Pack. He's famous for his quickness and his long tail. Diddy usually plays second banana to DK, but he recently teamed up with DK, Dixie, and Cranky to save his home DK Island from invading arctic Snomads.
Digby amiibo
- Character
- Digby
- Series
- Animal Crossing
- amiibo Series
- Animal Crossing Series
- Released
- 13th Nov 2015
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Isabelle's twin brother, Digby, works at the Happy Home Showcase in Animal Crossing: New Leaf and at Nook's Homes in Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer. When he needs a quick break, he'll head down to the Roost for a cup of coffee (Blue Mountain, black, no sugar). He's fairly oblivious to the fact that his co-worker Lottie is enamored with him.
Donkey Kong amiibo
- Character
- Donkey Kong
- Series
- Donkey Kong
- amiibo Series
- Super Smash Bros. Series
- Released
- 20th Nov 2014
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
This king of the jungle is superstrong, a little scatterbrained, and absolutely nuts about bananas. His adventures usually start with people stealing his hoard of them. As his physique suggests, this Kong is a powerhouse, but he's got speed to match too! His famous red necktie is adorned with his initials, DK.
Donkey Kong amiibo
- Character
- Donkey Kong
- Series
- Donkey Kong
- amiibo Series
- Super Mario Series
- Released
- 3rd Nov 2016
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
This king of the jungle is superstrong, a little scatterbrained, and absolutely nuts about bananas. His adventures usually start with people stealing his hoard of them. As his physique suggests, this Kong is a powerhouse, but he's got speed to match too! His famous red necktie is adorned with his initials, DK.
Dr. Mario amiibo
- Character
- Mario
- Series
- Super Mario
- amiibo Series
- Super Smash Bros. Series
- Released
- 11th Sep 2015
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
In the 1990 Dr. Mario game, Mario threw on a white coat and decided to take a shot at that whole "medicine" thing. Dr. Mario destroys killer viruses with his amazing vitamin capsules and spends day and night in his laboratory working on new miracle cures. Somehow he's managed to keep up with all the new viruses that have arisen over the years.
US: Exclusively at Target at launch.
Duck Hunt amiibo
- Character
- Duck Hunt Dog
- Series
- Duck Hunt
- amiibo Series
- Super Smash Bros. Series
- Released
- 25th Sep 2015
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
These two were the stars of the NES launch title Duck Hunt, way back in 1985. This goofy dog would chase down any ducks hit by the Zapper accessory, but wasn’t shy about laughing at missed shots. In Super Smash Bros. for Wii U and Nintendo 3DS, these two work as a team to fight. Quack! Bark? Both!
The Duck Hunt amiibo figure is available exclusively in the Retro 3-pack set.
E.M.M.I. amiibo
- Character
- E.M.M.I.
- Series
- Metroid
- amiibo Series
- Metroid Dread Series
- Related Game
- Metroid Dread
- Released
- 8th Oct 2021
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
A new Samus amiibo figure featuring her suit from Metroid Dread and an E.M.M.I. amiibo figure are available in a 2-pack set. Scan the Samus amiibo for an extra energy tank to increase your health by 100, additionally the Samus amiibo can be tapped again to receive health once per day. The E.M.M.I. amiibo grants Samus a Missile Plus tank, increasing her missile capacity by 10, additionally the E.M.M.I. amiibo can be tapped again to replenish some missiles once per day.
Falco amiibo
- Character
- Falco
- Series
- F-Zero
- amiibo Series
- Super Smash Bros. Series
- Released
- 20th Nov 2015
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
A talented pilot and part of the Star Fox team, Falco can be a bit rough around the edges. He once led his own galactic gang before joining up with Fox. He affects an air of cool disdain and is sometimes uncooperative, but in reality his passion for Star Fox is second to none.
Fox amiibo
- Character
- Fox
- Series
- Star Fox
- amiibo Series
- Super Smash Bros. Series
- Released
- 21st Nov 2014
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Fox is the leader of the commando unit for hire known as Star Fox. He uses both the team's mother ship, the Great Fox, and his personal Arwing fighter to challenge the evil scientist Andross. His piloting skills are top notch, but he can also bring speed and fast attacks to the battle through hand-to-hand combat.
Frye amiibo
- Character
- Frye
- Series
- Splatoon
- amiibo Series
- Splatoon Series
- Related Game
- Splatoon 3
- Released
- 17th Nov 2023
- Official Site
- nintendo.com
Repping the Splatlands, Frye is an eel master, singer, dancer, and member of the popular trio known as Deep Cut in the Splatoon 3 game. Along with Shiver and Big Man, she hosts the Anarchy Splatcast, which updates Inklings and Octolings on the most current battle stages and news items, including upcoming Splatfest events!
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the rarest amiibo?
The rarest amiibo is probably the Japan-exclusive Qbby amiibo from the Box-Boy! series.
What amiibo are coming out in 2024?
The amiibo coming in 2024 include Sora, the last remaining entry in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate amiibo series, and Noah and Mio from Xenoblade Chronicles 3. The latter two arrive on 19th January 2024, while Sora doesn't have a solid date at the time of writing.
Are amiibo being discontinued?
While the rate of new amiibo released has slowed since they debuted, Nintendo is still releasing new figures and has made no announcements regarding the discontinuation of the amiibo line.