Pokémon turns 30 on 27th February, and in honour of this momentous anniversary, we're running a series of polls leading up to the big day, asking you to vote for your favourite Pokémon from each generation. The nine winners will then go head-to-head in a final poll at the end of the month.

We're covering a generation a day until we've ticked off all nine, leading up to the ultimate showdown. Each poll will be open for five days.

It's Day Three, meaning it's time to pick your favourite Hoenn Pokémon from Ruby & Sapphire (and Emerald). And if you missed Gens 1 and 2, those polls are still live: