Nintendo's recent Partner Showcase locked in two Xbox games for the Switch, but what about those Hi-Fi Rush rumours?

According to Insider Gaming, the rhythm-based action game might actually be targeting a release on the Switch 2, so a possible announcement could still be months out. Here's exactly what the source had to say:

"It’s currently unclear if Hi-Fi Rush will be making its way to the Switch or not either, but sources have suggested that the game will be coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, rather than the original Switch, so it could be a few more months before an official announcement."

When these rumours originally surfaced, questions were raised about whether or not the rhythm-based gameplay would be compromised on Switch, so a release on the system's rumoured successor would make sense.

A Hi-Fi Rush datamine earlier this month also seemingly uncovered evidence of "platform-exclusive t-shirts" for other versions of the game. Keep in mind the PlayStation release has now been officially confirmed.

The two Xbox games already announced for Switch include Grounded and Pentiment. Pentiment is available on the Switch eShop, with a physical release on the way, and Grounded will follow in April.