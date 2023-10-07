Felix Sanchez, Video Producer

I’m playing through a short sweet game called COCOON. I feel it’s gone pretty much under the radar, but so far, it’s been a super original and interesting puzzle adventure.

I am also continuing my playthrough of Persona 5 Royal, which just keeps being amazing even 80 hours in. You never know what’s around the corner, and the soundtrack is so sublime I’ve literally been listening to it for the last 5 months.

Alex Olney, Senior Video Producer

You know, I recently saw a certain Ant-ish dude mention a game that's been on my radar for some time now: Moon. No, that's not a typo, I checked. It's actually meant to be all lowercase for some reason, and that's just the beginning of the CrAzY things this game promises.

I don't want to look too much into it so I don't get any spoilers, but should the eShop whimsy overcome me, I'll be spending my weekend on the moon, or whatever the plot of the game is. It looks weird, it's a miracle it got re-released like this, that's enough for me.

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I'm currently in a bit of a gaming rut at the moment while I await the launch of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, so I'm diving into a few smaller games to pass the time: The Mummy Demastered, Signalis, Prodeus... Stuff like that!

Over on the Xbox, I'm replaying Alan Wake Remastered and plan to dive into Control again ahead of the launch of Alan Wake 2.

Gonçalo Lopes, Reviewer

Vacations went by too fast. Got myself acquainted with 2000 AD’s “Rogue Trooper” comic compilations so I’m back to completing Rogue Trooper Redux on Switch, it’s such an awesome game. Having completed the main story from Red Dead Redemption I am currently tackling Undead Nightmare for the first time which is quite fitting for the current month of “Spooktober”. Still trying to complete Slaps and Beans 2 and Horizon Chase 2 but that might prove difficult with the arrival this week of both Wargroove 2 and Front Mission 2: Remake. Two great tactical RPGs released on the same day!

Game of the Week remains F-Zero 99. Who knew something I mastered back in 1992 would be useful in 2023, I know all these tracks by heart. Yet despite playing every day first place continues to elude me... I'll take top 20 as victories. I hope they expand the game and turn into a full-fledged single-player experience down the line. The future looks fast!

That's quite enough from us, but what are you all up to? Drop the game that you will be maining in the poll above and then take to the comments to let us know what else you have on the cards.

