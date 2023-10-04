The Stardew Valley creator Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone has celebrated one million followers on social media by sharing four new screenshots of his upcoming game Haunted Chocolatier.

While it's only "100%" locked in for PC right now, in an FAQ on the official game site, ConcernedApe says he has "every intention of bringing it to other major platforms as well". Here are the four new screenshots which show off some indoor locations, a fountain, and the great outdoors. You can even see the character shooting a bow and arrow in the same screenshot.

Thanks for 1 million followers 👍here's a few Haunted Chocolatier images pic.twitter.com/3PW2jMIF3R October 4, 2023

The Haunted Chocolatier was revealed to the world back in 2021. It's described as an RPG and simulation game and will have you playing as a chocolatier who is living in a haunted castle. It's also been described as "another town game" where you move to a new town to take on a new way of life. There's action-RPG elements, too.

"In order to thrive in your new role, you will have to gather rare ingredients, make delicious chocolates, and sell them in a chocolate shop."

"You’ll get to know the townspeople, achieve your goals and make progress in many ways. All of that is similar to Stardew Valley. However, the core gameplay and theming are quite a bit different. Haunted Chocolatier is more of an action-RPG compared to Stardew Valley. And instead of a farm being the focal point of your endeavors, it’s a chocolate shop."

ConcernedApe has been working on Version 1.6 of Stardew Valley as well. Just last week ago he shared another sneak peek, mentioning how it was still in the works: