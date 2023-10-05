Nintendo dropped a heck of a surprise today — LEGO Animal Crossing is a thing!
The next LEGO X Nintendo collaboration was rumoured back in August this year, and now Nintendo has officially confirmed its existence.
While no sets or dates have been announced yet, we do have a short teaser from Nintendo UK showcasing a handful of mini-figures, which will be joining the LEGO Nintendo family.
The figures include Tom Nook, Isabelle, Kapp'n, Rosie, Bunnie, Marshall, Fauna, and Julian. We'll also be getting flowers, buildable trees including fruit trees, and a balloon present.
We'll bring you more details on this new LEGO collaboration as soon as we get them.
im so excited DD
Animal Crossing gets Minifigures before Mario. 💀
What..
On one hand its a welcome surprise but I'm having a hard time figuring what things in animal crossing could be turned into lego sets...
Lego, please release legends of Zelda sets. It needs to happen.
@SpiderSquid Well, I mean… there’s literally ten plus Mario themed sets ranging from wildly complex to children’s toys. A minifig would be overkill at this point right? 😅
But I’ll gladly take my Tom Nook and be on my way.
I have 9 AC amiibo, maybe I should buy some sets and build them a place to live.😂
Do the Lego trees hide Lego wasps?
@Tanookduke Lots of things but most likely the original villager’s house from the GameCube original or the Town Center from New Horizons.
Or a tree. Yeah…. Probably some trees.
Loads could be done with it, love the idea of the architecture from the older games in Lego.
Fabuland returns
Sigh...another money grubbing scheme from capitalism charging you extortionate funds to build simple structures and put the poor consumer into debt. Of course, some will pay for it and blindly ignore the obvious flaws
But enough about Tom Nook. The Lego set looks cute
The potential for blind bag figures is amazing.
Love to see that it's actually happening, Animal Crossing is perfect for a Lego series as the videogames are already about building your own town, not to mention how many characters they can turn into minifigures (the ones they've already shown are adorable)!
@Tanookduke What can they make Lego-sets of?
Able sisters store, some version of the nooklings' store, villager houses, the town hall building from either ACNL or ACNH, a set of some villagers and some outdoors items (Bench, lamp-post, fountain), even a series of minifigs (Those blind bags of one figure and some minifig items) of the more popular villagers, and that's just off the top of my head.
OH MY GOD I LOVE THEM 😱jrjdjskkzjxijfjdksmsndn
I genuinely felt my brain short circuit.
Its so weird how I never was remotely interested in Animal Crossing in all these years. I didn't think I liked the art style, I don't enjoy sandbox games, just not at all my style.
But then I played New Horizons on a whim just to see what everyone was talking about and I'm not sure I've ever gotten so addicted to something. I feel so genuinely attached to the Nooks and Blathers and Isabelle that I felt compelled to buy them all as plushies and Amibo and now I need the Lego minifigs because that's the cutest thing I've ever seen.
Even hearing the music unexpectedly in that video made me want to cry. Is this normal? Did Nintendo hypnotise me with this game? Is it post covid lockdown trauma where we couldn't see family and friends and go out so we all escaped into this friendly little animal world to feel like we had company? Why do I feel guilty if I go too long without logging hack in and visiting my villagers? 😭
Isabelle looks a little dopey, and Nook's nose looks all goofy.
In other words, they are perfect and I love them. I want to buy them all! 🥰
@rjejr I love this idea, this is what Lego was made for ❤️
I can’t wait for these. Definitely love the minfigs which feature some of my favourite villagers. Will definitely be buying all of them
Now you too can go into debt with the power of Lego! Use Lego dollars to pay off your Lego mortgage!
@Tanookduke I dunno, to me it seems like a very natural fit.
Animal Crossing is probably the closest thing Nintendo has to a LEGO game, in that you’re building and customising every aspect of this little world. They both channel the spirit of playing with a doll’s house, to my mind.
The AC world is not short on… ‘stuff’ (collecting and arranging ‘stuff’ is pretty much the core gameplay loop) and a good deal of that ‘stuff’ seems ripe for Legofication!
Yay, more plastic to spend a fortune on lol.
They look nice enough though.
@MysticX Stop! Please! My wallet can't handle it! I don't have space to recreate my entire village in lego form. Don't make me buy a new house just to do it! 😅
Hopefully there's apron Tom Nook down the line.
The set I hope becomes a reality is one based on Nook 'n' Go or Nookway.
@jobvd Oh wow, maybe that's why this hit me SO hard I'm the feels. Fabuland was my first love as a preschooler. You're right, these figures look exactly like them. I hadn't made the connection.
I don't even like Animal Crossing and I think this is perfection. Lego's Ultimate form
I am waiting for the Animal Crossing themed Lego Game.
THIS is what I'm talking about when it comes to Nintendo Lego.
Can't wait to see what the sets look like!
Oh cute! If I were into Legos I'd pick it up.
Oh…cute! Maybe I’m nitpicking but why is Marshal such a dark beige colour? Anyway, can’t wait to see more from the set!
My son will finally be able to crossover Animal Crossing and Minecraft if he has a fortuitous delivery from Santa this Christmas.
With all of the villagers that exists, Lego could probably make a killing off of a blind bag series for these guys. The designs of them look really cute and I bet they could make some awesome sets for this
Eh... 😕
The villagers in ACNH is the actual cuteness.
Glad the rumors came true, I love this so much!!
FABULAND HAS RETURNED!
@FawfulDX exactly my first thought. They are those minifigs! Early 80s nostalgia!
man it's going to be another very long wait till the next mainline Animal Crossing game isn't it?
So they should happen! Lol.
Looks cute and cool.
My daughter wi definitely want to get this.
