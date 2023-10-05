Nintendo dropped a heck of a surprise today — LEGO Animal Crossing is a thing!

The next LEGO X Nintendo collaboration was rumoured back in August this year, and now Nintendo has officially confirmed its existence.

While no sets or dates have been announced yet, we do have a short teaser from Nintendo UK showcasing a handful of mini-figures, which will be joining the LEGO Nintendo family.

The figures include Tom Nook, Isabelle, Kapp'n, Rosie, Bunnie, Marshall, Fauna, and Julian. We'll also be getting flowers, buildable trees including fruit trees, and a balloon present.

We'll bring you more details on this new LEGO collaboration as soon as we get them.