Ahh, another quiet week in the world of Nintendo...

Sorry, what's that..? New console..? Hmm.

Ah yes. The Switch 2! The Switch 2 launched; it's finally here, folks. Literal years of rumours and speculation can now end. Well... until whispers of the Switch 3 begin – hehehehehe.

Our coverage this week has been mainly getting all those tasty reviews live. Some of them are finalised, some are still in progress, but they're all worth checking out if you're still mulling over a purchase.

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

What a shock, what a horror, I’ll be spending my weekend playing Mario Kart World. What a quirky little individual I am, eh? You know what else I’ll be playing? Welcome Tour. Why? Because it’s sweet! On top of all that, I’m fighting the urge to replay Tears of the Kingdom in its entirety because it looks so gosh darn pretty now, and I finally have the excuse that I’ve been looking for to dive into Split Fiction.

Oh yeah, it’s also my Granny’s birthday, so I’ll be squeezing in all of that around some nice family time. Busy weekend for old Jimmy!

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

Of course I'm playing the Switch 2, come on now. I've not quite been suckered into Mario Kart World yet, so I'm mostly bouncing between Fast Fusion, Street Fighter 6, and Cyberpunk 2077. The latter is an absolute marvel in handheld mode. It's hard to believe I'm playing something of such high quality while sat on the bog.

Have a good one, folks!

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

Mario Kart World! Fast Fusion! Mario Kart World! Cyberpunk 2077! Mario Kart World! Street Fighter VI! Mario Kart World! Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut! ...did I mention Mario Kart World?

But I ain’t packing in my Switch 1 just yet, I still need to transfer several virtual game cards from it to the Switch 2. The future is a bit confusing, but it does work. Plus I also got my physical copy of Sonic Wings Reunion, so plenty of life left on the old eight-year-old system. Wow, was Ridge Racer really this great in its arcade debut?

Game of the Week is… being alive and a part of this exciting time in the industry. For all you folks out there who did not manage to secure a Switch 2 already due to reasons, please don’t give up on your dreams and enjoy video games in any way you can.

Kate Gray, Contributor

I'll be playing more Fantasy Life i. I know, I wrote a whole review — but this is one of those 250-hour games, and I have a lot more grinding to do to get up to Hero rank on all the Lives!

I'm also making my own game. Does that count? I've had a lot of stops and starts, because every one of my game ideas ends up petering out when I get to the hard part (spoilers: it's UI) but this time I'm also learning the programming aspect, rather than just relying on my partner to do it. I'm noodling around in Love2D, if anyone wants to know!

Gavin Lane, Editor

I really, really want to play Mario Kart and Cyberpunk, but I've got to power on through Welcome Tour for review - keep your eyes peeled for that soon. Beyond that, I'm gagging to start No Man's Sky and Felix's Odyssey comparison has me jonesing to replay it on S2.

Because there's not enough other stuff to be getting on with! Have a great one, folks.

That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? Let us know in the following poll which games you're planning on booting up over the next couple of days.