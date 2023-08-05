Craig Reid, Contributor



Playing games… and getting fit? I’m sure I’ll do one of those things this weekend.

I’ve been chatting with a very lovely Zion this week and I think we’ve agreed to give Ring Fit Adventure a go and share our gamey-fitness journey with one another. I’ve played a bit of it in the past and thought it was a fantastic little piece of kit that truly knackers you out - so wish us luck!

Outside of the sweat-inducing pain I’m sure to feel, I’ve been playing a lot of Pokémon Shining Pearl recently - having slept on it for a while now - because Piplup is one of my favourite Pokemon, and I fancy spending time with the little fella.

Hope you have a lovely weekend, folks!

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer



I've decided to take a little break from Xenoblade Chronicles 3 this week and dive into Luigi's Mansion 3 for a bit. It's definitely one of those "comfort" games for me; one that I can hop into any time of the year, whatever mood I'm in, and just have a proper good time with it.

Over on the PS5, I started playing Red Dead Redemption 2. I'm purposefully taking my time with it, checking out the sights, appreciating the ambiance, that kind of thing... Oh, and blowing the heads off those darn O'Driscolls.

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

I’ll mostly be polishing up the final post-credits sequences in Pikmin 4, and my gosh, some of these later Dandori Battles are tricky, aren’t they? I fluked a Platinum in one of them somehow, but not after a few reattempts. No spoilers for who they’re against, but if you know, you know…

Otherwise, it’s time to move on to some new games. I’ve snapped up Venba and it’s a rather lovely little dish so far. I love cooking and I’m inspired to try out some of the recipes they make in-game. And I’ve finally got Cassette Beasts on Switch, which should give me the Pokémon experience I’ve been dreaming of for a while – if reviews are anything to go by. Have a good weekend, everyone!

Felix Sanchez, Video Producer

This weekend I’m still playing through Persona 5 Royal, BUT I’ve also just started my first-ever play-through of Animal Crossing: New Leaf on the 3DS (since some people say it’s even better than New Horizons), so I’ll be tending to that every day when I wake up!

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

Hold it! Having grabbed Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy with a tasty little discount on the eShop earlier this week, I have been playing through those early court cases ever since. It’s my first time playing these on Switch so it’s nice to know that they are still bringing me a little chuckle — seriously, how good is the writing??

When I’m done repping clients, I just might hop back to repping the Splatlands. I booted up Splatoon 3 the other day to redeem my free Splashtag title and couldn’t help but get a little game in while I was there. Is that my entire weekend down the drain? Maybe…

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

Nice arrivals this week, I will finally be able to play Spidersaurs and Blossom Tales 2: The Minotaur Prince. On the eShop front, Tiny Thor is at last available for our system of choice, it took some discipline not to pick this up on STEAM over the past months. Outside of the Nintendo realm, I am still enjoying some PSP nostalgia with Ace Combat X: Skies of Deception and OutRun 2006: Coast to Coast. A real shame neither Ace Combat or OutRun 2 ever graced our Switches.

Game of the week is obviously GigaBash! My passion for Kaiju movies quickly jumped to video games with such standouts like Neo Geo’s King of Monsters and GameCube’s Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters. GigaBash plays a lot like the former and there is even Godzilla pack DLC (which I immediately bought). Sometimes you just need to smash a building on a fellow kaiju’s face.

Gavin Lane, Editor

Having finally sampled the Sonic Origins ‘Plus’ DLC (disappointing), I sat down earlier in the week with a plethora of backlog games to pick from, including the lovely Dordogne (must get back to that), We Love Katamari, PixelJunk Scrappers, and Fights in Tight Spaces. I then did what every sound-minded Switch owner does and sunk three more hours into TOTK instead. I just defeated a Sludge-Like in the Zora Kingdom and am on the way to my third temple, so we’ll see if I manage to touch any of the aforementioned games or if Zelda lures me back again this weekend. Place your bets.

