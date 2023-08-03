As part of its financial report for the first quarter of FY24, Nintendo has once again reconfirmed release dates and windows for its upcoming Switch games.

Compared to what the company had in store back in May '23, the rest of the year is looking a lot healthier, with the likes of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, WarioWare: Move It!, and Super Mario RPG all making their Switch debut. Needless to say, fans will have plenty to sink their teeth into in the coming months.

So without further ado, let's take a look at what we've got in store for us...

Not a bad offering at all, if we do say so ourselves. We've also got a solid line-up of third-party games making their way to the Switch too, including the likes of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, Sonic Superstars, and Batman Arkham Trilogy.