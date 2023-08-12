Ladies and gentlemen, the weekend.
For a slightly quieter one, this week was packed full of highlights here on Nintendo Life. The August Pokémon Presents happened and it will undoubtedly go down as one of the showcases of all time — but we did get a release date for the Scarlet and Violet DLC and two new NSO games, which is good. Quake II finally came to Switch after rumours a-plenty and we even got the surprise announcement that Red Dead Redemption would be coming to Nintendo's little console — who would'a thunk it?
Elsewhere we penned a love letter to one of Tears of the Kingdom's late-game areas, celebrated Dead Cells' five-year anniversary and had a little giggle at the newly-released Pokémon Center Wiglett plush.
As for reviews, we took to the gridiron in Legend Bowl, which we found to show potential but it's in need of some TLC and we also went for some monster-catching combat with Adore which is a lot of fun but let down by its Switch performance.
Now we're ready to chill out with a bit of gaming. Have a read through what some of our wonderful team are up to and then let us know your plans in the comments.
Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer
So I'll be continuing my playthrough of Luigi's Mansion 3 this weekend. I'm making good progress on it, but I'm taking my time. I love it so much - it's comfortably the best in the series, and it does honestly make me question why Nintendo would bother bringing the second entry to Switch when a superior option is right there, ready and waiting.
Over on the PS5, I'm still playing Red Dead Redemption 2, buying myself some pretty hats, eating tins of beans, the usual. For a PS4 game, it really is an almost overwhelmingly engrossing experience; one that not even some PS5 games can match at this stage. Good on you, Rockstar.
Jim Norman, Staff Writer
Predictable as ever, I have finally come back to Tears of the Kingdom. I beat the main story in the first few weeks so now, after some much-needed time away from the game, I am finally getting around to the other 99% of the tasks that I am yet to complete. That being said, I've hardly crossed anything off my list so far. I'm just having the best time strolling around, visiting any Sky Islands that I was yet to explore, and lighting up more areas of the Depths as I dive down to search for armour.
God, I'm going to be playing this game forever, aren't I?
Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor
I’ve finally started my long-awaited playthrough of Zero Escape: Virtue's Last Reward. The problem is, playing this in the evenings means that I often go to bed with about a thousand thoughts in my head. This is going to be another wild ride, I can tell.
Otherwise, I’m playing Cassette Beasts on and off and really enjoying it so far, and as if I need more on my plate, the Free Login Campaign for Final Fantasy XIV is back so I’ve returned to Eorzea temporarily. The grind never ends…
Enjoy your weekends, folks!
Craig Reid, Video Producer - Pure Xbox
Will you look at that? It’s the weekend once again! You know what sounds like a good way to spend my time away from work? Gaming - I know, shocker. Normally the weekend is reserved for those couch potato moments, controller in hand, snacks and beverages at the ready. Not this time, no. This weekend I’ll be (metaphorically) binning the snacks and pounding some of those sweat-inducing workouts Ring Fit Adventure has to offer. That’s right! I’m going to get absolutely shredded in just two days. You’ll see, mom and dad! I’ll be as thicc as a rehydrated Ganondorf
Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor
Still having ridiculous amounts of fun with GigaBash, it just never gets old if you’re a Power Stone/Kaiju fan. There is also a great reason why the surprise Arcade Archives Mad Shark release plays a lot like a long-lost Raiden sequel: It was developed by ex-Seibu Kaihatsu staff and it shows, it's a scorcher! Some more PSP action this week with the jump to Ace Combat: Joint Assault (which has nothing to do with natural herbs) and the extremely underrated gem Gladiator Begins. This thing needs a remake/reboot/re-release on Switch.
Mandatory game of the week is Quake II! While Quakeworld was all the rage back in the day, I and most of my mates only had dial-up modems by the time of its popularity peak. But when Quake II hit retail we all had cable and 3D accelerators on our pentium PCs so this was a huge part of my youth playing it online night after night. To see this new version with a huge new campaign plus the Quake II 64 campaign throw-in at this insanely low price is simply irresistible. Sorry Splatoon 3, you’re out, Q2 is back in baby! Pass the Railgun, please.
Do your weekend gaming plans match any of ours? Drop the game that you will be maining in the poll below and then take to the comments to let us know what else you have on the cards.
I am continuing with DooM Eternal on the Switch. Currently I am in the Super Gore Nest.
On the PS4 I am progressing trough Super Castlevania 4. Currently on Level 7.
Happy gaming everyone!
Nintendo Switch:
NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition – completed few quests. Finished Route C. Got Ending C. In total, 82 hours in.
Tales of Vesperia REMASTERED – escaped from Zaphias and now in... Deidon Fort. Grinded EXP and farmed resources.
Persona4 The ULTIMAX ULTRA SUPLEX HOLD – played Versus Mode for 4 times as Adachi. Got A rank. Adachi is OP, imo.
Android:
Terraria – playing in co-op with my best friend. Started new world with almost the same specs. Now, world is... Well... Medium-sized. Previously, world was small-sized.
Well... That's all what I've played on this week. Have a nice gaming week, everyone.
This weekend will be all about Zelda Tears of the Kingdom! And maybe some MK8 Deluxe online with friends 😉
I'm playing World's End Club and it is absolutely fantastic, it's criminal that the reviews for it are so low. So many twists and emotional moments, how could anyone not love it? I'm also playing Pokemon Kalos Crystal I've been away for a few days so I was unable to play it but I've not long arrived in Kanto, trying to fll out some evolutions in my dex.
Alana, I hope you enjoy your Zero Escape sessions! I played VLR last year, Zero Time Dilemma a couple of months ago and then cycled back to where it all began in 9 Hours 9 Persons 9 Doors, which I’ve just finished. Haven’t had enough yet so AI: The Somnium Files is in my Switch right now. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is in my other Switch 😅 and been playing some Trails in the Sky on Vita this morning too. Plenty of epic stories on the go 🥰
For the Switch… maybe I’ll try to get into the Pokémon Trading Card for the Gameboy that was added recently. I’ll mess around with that Disney Illusion Island game too.
Still playing Remnant: From the Ashes (30 hours in).
Pros: Fun gun play and good level design - fast loading times when you die - runs well on Switch
Neutral: Lots and lots of grinding (especially when played solo) - but at least it's really fun to do
Cons: Long loading times between levels - some minor bugs - nothing game breaking at all though
Finished The Guise and Ori Will of the Wisps.
2 great Metroidvania's.
Going from one Metroidvania to another.
Started Ghost Song, really enjoying the slower pace from the last few Metroidvania's I've played lately.
Have a great weekend everyone.
Beat Catherine Full Body and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening on the Switch the past week.
I’m currently playing DC SuperHero Girls: Teen Power and I’m meaning to play Ghost Trick next.
I’m also finally back from vacation to France so I’m planning on playing Herc’s adventure on Ps5 and A Short Hike on Xbox Series X
Also will finish up Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 before the next season in 2 weeks.
Stumbled back into Rogue Legacy 2 after an extended hiatus away from the game and, gasp, actually managed to beat some bosses! The influx of new goodies and areas this unveiled saw me pretty swiftly back out of the endeavour in sheer dread and return to Yakuza 0. And also that one rhythm game on the Switch with the birds in it and you are also a bird. You know the one. Super Bird Buddies or what have you. It's adorable and you get to jam out with a woodpecker, so sue me.
Playing baldur's gate 3.
Pikmin 4 and Quake 2 for me this weekend.
Won't be playing much this weekend (or the next one for that matter) since I'm currently enjoying a holiday away in Spain, but in the little free time I do have, I started up Bowser's Fury and have been having a pretty good time overall (it's not quite as revolutionary as I was expecting but still very fun nonetheless). I'm also currently working my way through Splatoon 3's newest Splatfest (Team Fame FTW) and may also tackle some stuff on the NSO library like Pokemon TCG, Sin and Punishment and Mario Advance 2 depending on how things pan out. Overall, it's be a pretty light weekend for me but one that I know for a fact I'm going to have a great time in nonetheless!
I’m still enjoying my time with TOTK, I’ve finally unlocked all of the Lightroots in the Depths. I’ll complete the remaining side quests before slapping the ish out of Gannon.
I’ve kinda had my hand in a bit of everything.
GRID AUTOSPORT has been a pleasant surprise. I’ve also been playing THE MESSENGER…shout out to the NES Ninja Gaiden series! Splatoon 3 for some Splatfest and getting after that backlog.
Strains on deck…Island Pink, Melted Strawberries and some Chocolope!
Happy Gaming!! Life is short don’t forget to have fun!!
We have friends visiting this weekend, so gaming time will be limited. I'm hoping to make a start on Quake 2, though.
Also, I picked up a used copy of Forza Motorsport 3 thos week. I still had my save file from 2012, so am now on a mission to get the last achievement I missed back "in the day".
Dragon Quest Builders 2 and Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel.
I also watched a bit of Evo last week and picked up Street Fighter 6 on Steam Deck. It’s great, the solo mode reminds me of Yakuza. I also showed my son a bit of Dragon Ball FighterZ this morning.
I’m still taking a hiatus from TOTK, so started Bayonetta 3. Awesome so far (even if it feels like a different game with every chapter - seriously, how many different control schemes do you have to learn!?). Will also continue with Oracle of Ages
Been playing Fallout New Vegas it's been fun but 30 hours in I think I'm starting to get a little bit overwhelmed by all these sidequest, I think I'll just start homing in towards the main quest.
After I am done with Splatoon 3's Splatfest, I will continue with Tears Of The Kingdom. This game is so great. I am not joking, I felt so much joy playing it, I felt a little bit like crying.
Happy gaming everyone and I wish you a great Splatfest!
This week I will be mostly playing
Beyond Good & Evil
Tears of the Kingdom
Time was I’d have made an effort to join the Splatfest, but I find myself really unenthused by the themes lately
Quake 2 remastered mainly but also picked up a couple of Dreamcast games in Resident Evil 2 and Ecco the Dolphin, oh and the boy wants to go through Kirby Forgotten Land with me as well
Immortals Fenyx Rising once it finishes downloading. I just beat Toyko Mirage Sessions #FE Encore the other day. Quite enjoyed it and now I'm challenging myself to play a game I wouldn't ordinarily play, so I hope Fenyx turns out good.
I'll have the house to myself for half a day for the first time in a very long time, so I bought Quake II to binge during that time. Old school FPS games are like a comfort food for me, and Quake II is one that I've missed, so I'm really looking forward to it.
I may also play some more Crosscode this weekend. I'm at the first main dungeon and there is a LOT of puzzles, but I'm not overwhelmed yet. I've actually been having a lot of fun so far.
Oh, and possibly some Splatoon 3 splatfest. My daughter picked Team Love, so naturally that's what I'll be going with. I know I could pick Team Money, since Shiver normally wins, but Love is obviously more important for my family, so I'll be representing.
Not seeing my friends tonight, maybe we'll meet tomorrow.
Apart from that, I'll continue with my schedule of alternating between Tears of the Kingdom (flew to all remaining towers and the Akkala Lab, 1 Temple, 54 Shrines, 13 Lightroots and 81 Koroks down), Persona 5 (started the third and final infiltration of the sixth Palace), Engage (did Corrin's Paralogue, 15 Chapters, 7 Paralogues, all Divine Paralogues and all Fell Xenologue down), Scarlet (defeated the Earth Titan, 6 Gyms, 4 Titans and 3 Team Stars down), Advance Wars (tutorial and 22 missions down, 10 S, 7 A, 4 B and 1 C ranks) and Pikmin 4 (days 5 and 6, first area 100%)!
Currently playing Cathedral. 8bit-ish looking metroidvania with graphic and music very much inspired by shovel knight. Which is a good thing
@Nintendencies Probably because of the platforming sections (personally didn't mind those that much, but I can see where people are coming from about them), but other than that World's End Club is absolutely fantastic indeed!
Playing Splatoon 3 for the latest Splatfest. Go Team Money! I’m surprised at how convincingly we won the Sneak Peek, so that gives me some hope to play harder this weekend. I’m getting a new TV today and that might have been a problem for my gaming if it wasn’t for the fact that I play Splatoon the best in handheld mode. I still like to play on the TV for Salmon Run and single-player modes but I rarely play the usual multiplayer modes on it. That’s how it was back in Splatoon 2 as well. All I can say to describe it is that it makes my shots way more accurate than playing on a TV, and it’s like peering through a window. To me, the motion controls feel tighter playing portably. Playing on the TV feels too finicky, especially when I’m using Dualies. Maybe I just need to keep the controller steadier?
As far as this weekend goes, I'll finally be starting up Immortals Fenyx Rising, which I got as a Father’s Day gift from my kids. Beyond that, I've also been playing Disney Illusion Island, with the wife as well. Of course, there is also Pokemon Go, with the Froakie community day event happening this weekend.
Well the other week I got PW4, and I liked it a lot! Honestly I’m surprised that I haven’t gotten brunt out yet, hyrule did pretty quickly but I wonder if that because I’d didn’t understand it like I do now or how the game was on my eyes.
Either way I got three because people say it’s better and so far, I think pw4 gameplay wise, but something about three, I don’t know what it is, maybe it’s the roster, the more leveled gameplay, but I think I definitely like it more, the combos feel more varied too as you have triangle combos and a R1 move which four didn’t have for some reason.
Soo yeah that’s what I’m playing this week lol.
I am currently on vacation in France and without my Switch. So the only thing I'm playing is Pokemon Sleep.
