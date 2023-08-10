Update [Thu 10th Aug, 2023 17:30]: After many rumours and much speculation (see original article below), Quake II has just been released onto the Switch eShop — yes, it's available to download right now!

Following on from the first game in the series which came to Switch back in 2021 (also shadow-dropped at QuakeCon, we might add), this sequel comes as part of a pretty meaty package. Included in this one is an enhanced version of Quake II, a brand-new 'Call of the Machine' campaign, local and online multiplayer, cross-play and (perhaps most exciting of all) it also includes Quake II 64 for free.

All that for a meagre £7.99 / $9.99? Oof.

You can find a full list of the game's features and a look at some screens below:

- Experience the Military Sci-fi FPS, Enhanced

- Get the Original Mission Packs: The Reckoning and Ground Zero

- Play the All-New Expansion “Call of the Machine”

- Get Quake II 64 for Free

- Enjoy Online & Local Multiplayer/CO-OP

- Play Together with Crossplay

- Motion Aiming Ready

- Experience the Original Game, Enhanced

Ready to dive back into this classic? Quake II is available on the eShop right now.

Original article [Fri 4th Aug, 2023 12:15 BST]: Back in June, a rating for Quake II Remastered appeared via the South Korean Game Rating Committee, indicating that the game would potentially land on modern consoles in the coming months.

Now, adding fuel to the fire, notable leaker @billbil_kun has stated that the game will indeed be revealed at the upcoming QuakeCon 2023 celebrations commencing on August 10th, 2023. They state that the game will simply be called Quake II, removing 'Remastered' from the title entirely, and will likely be announced on the first day of the four-day event.



🚨 UPCOMING RELEASE 🚨



Check out our last findings about the Enhanced version of Quake II in my last report#Quake2 #QuakeII #XboxGamePass https://t.co/54nDLaHBrL EXCLUSIVE🚨 UPCOMING RELEASE 🚨Check out our last findings about the Enhanced version of Quake II in my last report #QuakeCon August 3, 2023

These fresh details have supposedly come to light from ratings via the ESRB and PEGI, which have not yet been made public. According to @billbil_kun, Quake II will be made available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Naturally, it's also likely that it'll be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one.

Originally released in 1997 and developed by FPS veteran id Software, Quake II eventually made its way to the N64 in 1999. In our review of the release, we said it was "worth experiencing if you miss the glory days of the arena multiplayer shooter", awarding it a score of 7/10.